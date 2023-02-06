Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
New construction on Fort Worth's University Drive will bring traffic delays
FORT WORTH, Texas - Construction starts Monday on a Fort Worth road project designed to improve safety on a busy university boulevard. The project will add a median, bike lanes and a traffic signal, but it means drivers should be prepared for some traffic delays during construction. One of the...
Wastewater warning from the Fort Worth Water Department
The city’s water department spokeswoman Mary Gugliuzza says the heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday caused some sanitary sewer overflows to occur from the Fort Worth collection system.
moderncampground.com
Fort Worth District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Announces Increase in Fees at Stillhouse Hollow Lake
The Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Texas) has announced that effective April 1, fees at Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Union Grove Park, Dana Peak Park, and Stillhouse Park will be increasing. The camping and day-use pavilion fees were last increased in 2014. According to the announcement, 50-amp...
Crash with critically injured victim shuts down I-35E near downtown Dallas
DALLAS — A two-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 35E in Dallas early Friday morning, officials said. The crash involved a pickup truck and an SUV around 3 a.m. near Mockingbird Lane, northwest of downtown Dallas. Southbound lanes of I-35E were shut down for cleanup. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to...
Rain causes high water on North Texas roads, officials say
DALLAS — If you're hitting the roads Wednesday, take caution. High water areas were being reported on several roads in North Texas, as morning rain showers moved through the region. Water could be seen over the roadway at Interstate 30 and Interstate 45 in Dallas, a common area of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fire Ignited by Lightning Strike Injures 1 at Southwest Fort Worth Apartment Building
One person was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after lightning ignited a fire that spread through several units of an apartment building in Southwest Fort Worth, firefighters say. A Fort Worth Fire spokesman said crews were first called shortly before 5 a.m. to a fire at an apartment complex...
Woman escapes through the sunroof after driving her truck into Tarrant County pond
The driver tells Tarrant County deputies she thought the truck was in drive, but when she stepped on the accelerator, she realized too late it was actually in reverse.
fox4news.com
Lightning likely sparked Fort Worth apartment fire, neighbors say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning may have started a fire that sent people running out of their apartments in far southwest Fort Worth. It happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Bayline Drive, near Chisholm Trail Parkway and Altamesa Boulevard. There was a lot of lightning in the area at the time.
Fuel spill shuts down U.S. 75 in Plano
PLANO, Texas — A fuel spill shut down U.S. 75 in Plano and backed up traffic for miles as crews worked to clean it up Tuesday morning. Plano Fire-Rescue crews shut down the highway around 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Parkway. Crews allowed the HOV lane to get by, but the main lanes remained closed for about two hours, reopening around noon.
Irving hotel evacuated due to fire possibly caused by lightning strike
IRVING, Texas — A hotel in Irving had to be evacuated Wednesday morning due to a fire on the roof of the building. The incident happened at the Super 8 hotel off of State Highway 114 near Esters Boulevard. Police were knocking on guests' doors at 5 a.m. to have them evacuate.
KXII.com
CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
WFAA
DFW weather: Winter weather potential overnight
Some Texans could see some flurries Friday night. Temps stay in the 50s and low 60s this weekend.
Car crashes into Garland apartment building, police say both men inside car shot
What started out looking like an accidental crash into a Garland apartment building now looks like a murder case. Garland police say it began Sunday morning when a car smashed into a building at an apartment complex near Saturn and Northwest Highway
Fort Worth woman killed in crash is now identified
A Fort Worth woman killed in a crash over the weekend has now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner says Serenity Thomas died from “multiple blunt force injuries.” Saturday, Thomas’s car was struck by an SUV
One person killed in an early morning rollover crash in Dallas
A stretch of I-35 in Dallas was closed because of an early morning, fatal rollover crash. The crash was just before 4 a.m. and it forced police to close the south-bound side of 35 with traffic diverted off onto south-bound Loop 12
fox4news.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle that had been towed, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking the public for help after a body was discovered inside a car that had been towed. DPD says the man's body was found in the backseat of the car on Halifax Street. He had at least one gunshot wound. The death has been ruled...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Tastiest Restaurant News — A New Spanish Tapas Bar, Cowboy Coffee, an Empanada Palace, a Nursery Restaurant and More
Juan Rodriguez will be bringing along his stunning paella when his tapas bar La Coqueta opens next fall. With more expansions, rebrandings and new flagship restaurants coming to the Fort Worth market, Cowtown’s food scene is more interesting than ever. It is only February and 2023 already brings the promise of truly garden fresh food, a new coffee haven, empanada mania and a whole lot more.
3 arrested, 1 wanted after victim seriously injured in robbery in Fort Worth, police say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Three suspects are in custody, and one is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that resulted in serious injuries for a victim in Fort Worth, officials say. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWDP) said after two of the suspects were involved in a drive-by...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Are There Purple Streetlights Around Fort Worth?
People have seen purple streetlights randomly around Fort Worth for several months now. "I think they're very pretty," neighbor Marvita Moser said. "I don't like them because they are a distraction while driving," neighbor Sara Richmond said. Like them or not, there is a reason for the purple lights. And...
Police recover approximately 61 shell casings in overnight shooting that left woman critically injured
HEARTLAND, Texas — Police recovered approximately 61 spent shell casings in an overnight shooting that left a woman critically injured. At approximately 1:49 a.m., on February 6, 2023, the Crandall Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Fluttermill Drive in the Heartland community in regard to a shooting call.
Comments / 1