Juan Rodriguez will be bringing along his stunning paella when his tapas bar La Coqueta opens next fall. With more expansions, rebrandings and new flagship restaurants coming to the Fort Worth market, Cowtown’s food scene is more interesting than ever. It is only February and 2023 already brings the promise of truly garden fresh food, a new coffee haven, empanada mania and a whole lot more.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO