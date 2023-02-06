ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Tesla Investing $3.6 Billion in Nevada Truck Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Tesla announced a $3.6 billion expansion to...
NEVADA STATE
beckersasc.com

Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death

Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
NEVADA STATE
thefallonpost.org

A & K Earth Movers calls for subcontractors

A & K Earth Movers, Inc. requests subcontractor and supplier quotes from all qualified subcontractors. and suppliers including MBE, DBE, WBE, DVBE, SBE, SBDE, UDBE, and SMBE on the following project:. PROJECT NAME: Fallon Lagoon Expansion Project. LOCATION: Fallon, Nevada. BID DATE: February 21, 2023, 10:00 AM. A & K...
FALLON, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada officials take foot off gas on US 50 road plan

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

State chips away at Wilson Canyon rockfall

Smith Valley residents who go to Yerington for services are traveling the long way through Carson Valley as the state continues to chip away at the rockfall across Highway 208 linking Smith with Mason Valley. “Over the past week, rock removal experts have harnessed up and scaled the roadside slope...
YERINGTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County Commissioners found guilty of violating open meeting law

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has found the Lyon County Board of Commissioners violated the state‘s open meeting law. The AG found the board had violated those laws on four separate occasions between March and May of 2021. The findings came as a result of a complaint filed by Democratic Party Chair Tony Stephenson on behalf of the Lyon County DCC.
LYON COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy