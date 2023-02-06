LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has found the Lyon County Board of Commissioners violated the state‘s open meeting law. The AG found the board had violated those laws on four separate occasions between March and May of 2021. The findings came as a result of a complaint filed by Democratic Party Chair Tony Stephenson on behalf of the Lyon County DCC.

LYON COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO