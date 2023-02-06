ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

wgxa.tv

Vehicle fire on I-75 in Monroe County

UPDATE (4:56 P.M.) -- According to the Monroe County Fire Department, traffic lanes are expected to return to normal shortly. No one was injured in the fire and the left lane is open. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews have spotted a vehicle fire on I-75 S near Pate...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Woman fatally struck by vehicle on Pio Nono Avenue identified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Pio Nono Avenue near Dewy Street on Tuesday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating the incident, which happened just after 8 o’clock. A 57-year-old female pedestrian was walking in...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Multiple lanes closed on I-75 in Monroe County after Wednesday morning wreck

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Delays continue Wednesday morning on I-75 in Monroe County after a wreck. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a truck pulling a trailer of pine straw has flipped over on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 179. Multiple lanes remain...
13WMAZ

57-year-old woman hit and killed on Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Ga. — A woman was hit and killed by SUV on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old Betty Jackson was walking in the southbound lanes near Dewey Street just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night when she was hit by a Toyota 4Runner traveling in the right lane.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bicyclist dead after traffic collision on Eisenhower Parkway

MACON, Ga. — A 49-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car around 7:30 Sunday night. The cyclist was identified as Alexis Davison of Macon according to Coroner Leon Jones. Davison was riding his bike westbound in the eastbound lanes of Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road when he was struck, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Man in critical condition, 24-year-old woman arrested after fight at Macon home

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition and a woman is in custody after a fight at home near Montpelier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The fight happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Patterson Street. The man and woman were both drunk and got into a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

24-year-old woman charged with assaulting Macon man

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old woman, Michaela Joy Rhodenhiser, in connection with an aggravated battery that took place in the 1200 block of Patterson Street in Macon. The incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 6:18 a.m. Wednesday morning. According...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Northside Drive Circle K robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Circle K on Northside Drive was robbed early Sunday morning February 5th. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a male went into the Circle K with a gun, demanded money from the clerk, took the money, and ran away. No injuries were...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb Co. settles lawsuit for 2018 wreck for $350K

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Macon-Bibb County officials agreed to settle a lawsuit Tuesday following a 2018 wreck blamed on a county employee. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, the suit was filed in 2020 by Tarsha Smith, nearly two years after the wreck. She alleges injuries following a vehicle wreck in which a county employee, later identified as Kevin Kent, hit Smith's car.
41nbc.com

Man in critical condition, woman in jail after fight

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is in the Bibb County Jail, and a man is in critical condition after a fight. Deputies arrived at a home on Patterson Street just after 6:15 Wednesday morning, after receiving a call of aggravated battery. It was reported there was an altercation...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Police: Teen shot while walking down Warner Robins road

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager was shot in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says a 16-year-old walked into the emergency room of the hospital saying he had been shot. Medical staff quickly learned he had been shot in the hip. The teen told investigators he had been walking down Greenbriar Road. He heard a gunshot and that's when he fell to the ground.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Monroe County man arrested on multiple gun, drug charges

JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monroe County man is behind bars in connection to a drug bust. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says after receiving complaints during the last three months, it began investigating illegal drug activity at a home on Big Buck Trail near High Falls State Park.
JACKSON, GA
11Alive

Tornado victims waiting for answers a month later

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Nearly a month after devastating tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes in Georgia, there are homeowners who are still unsure of what they’ll do next. The people leading the recovery effort in Griffin and Spalding say they’ve been through this before and that full recovery will take years.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA

