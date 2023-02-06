Read full article on original website
Vehicle fire on I-75 in Monroe County
UPDATE (4:56 P.M.) -- According to the Monroe County Fire Department, traffic lanes are expected to return to normal shortly. No one was injured in the fire and the left lane is open. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews have spotted a vehicle fire on I-75 S near Pate...
'That was a failure': Bibb County Sheriff apologizes for 12 hour long wait time
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Tuesday night's neighborhood watch meeting opened up more than a can of worms for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. "I asked about the homeless people and they told me there's no way they could walk to our neighborhood. I was scared stinkless. I promise you, I was scared," said one Macon resident.
UPDATE: Woman fatally struck by vehicle on Pio Nono Avenue identified
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Pio Nono Avenue near Dewy Street on Tuesday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating the incident, which happened just after 8 o’clock. A 57-year-old female pedestrian was walking in...
Multiple lanes closed on I-75 in Monroe County after Wednesday morning wreck
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Delays continue Wednesday morning on I-75 in Monroe County after a wreck. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a truck pulling a trailer of pine straw has flipped over on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 179. Multiple lanes remain...
57-year-old woman hit and killed on Pio Nono Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A woman was hit and killed by SUV on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old Betty Jackson was walking in the southbound lanes near Dewey Street just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night when she was hit by a Toyota 4Runner traveling in the right lane.
Bicyclist dead after traffic collision on Eisenhower Parkway
MACON, Ga. — A 49-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car around 7:30 Sunday night. The cyclist was identified as Alexis Davison of Macon according to Coroner Leon Jones. Davison was riding his bike westbound in the eastbound lanes of Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road when he was struck, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
Man in critical condition, 24-year-old woman arrested after fight at Macon home
MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition and a woman is in custody after a fight at home near Montpelier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The fight happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Patterson Street. The man and woman were both drunk and got into a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight.
24-year-old woman charged with assaulting Macon man
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old woman, Michaela Joy Rhodenhiser, in connection with an aggravated battery that took place in the 1200 block of Patterson Street in Macon. The incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 6:18 a.m. Wednesday morning. According...
'That's gonna flip a car': Residents upset over ditch in Peach County and want it fixed
Water has eroded the dirt road so much, it's about three or four feet deep now, and it's only getting wider. "This ditch is driving me crazy" Dirt roads are a dime a dozen in rural parts of Central Georgia. However, some older ones can erode and give way to time.
Northside Drive Circle K robbed
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Circle K on Northside Drive was robbed early Sunday morning February 5th. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a male went into the Circle K with a gun, demanded money from the clerk, took the money, and ran away. No injuries were...
Macon-Bibb Co. settles lawsuit for 2018 wreck for $350K
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Macon-Bibb County officials agreed to settle a lawsuit Tuesday following a 2018 wreck blamed on a county employee. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, the suit was filed in 2020 by Tarsha Smith, nearly two years after the wreck. She alleges injuries following a vehicle wreck in which a county employee, later identified as Kevin Kent, hit Smith's car.
Damage from last July's train derailment in Warner Robins to be repaired
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A clean-up is on the way to the Warner Robins area across from Robins Air Force Base. Back in July, a Norfolk Southern train derailed along Watson Boulevard and Highway 247. At Monday night's city council meeting, leaders signed a resolution for the city to...
Cochran man wanted in shooting turns himself in to Bleckley County Sheriff's Office
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A man wanted in an early February shooting is in custody after turning himself in to the Bleckley County Police Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. The GBI was looking for 24-year-old James Ian Spires after he allegedly shot 68-year-old man in Hawksinville, according to a press release.
87-year-old Macon grandfather still recovering after home invasion attack
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a family got an unthinkable call. Someone had invaded their home, and their 87-year-old grandfather was inside. "We were fighting here. I was swinging with a cane, and he was swinging with his fist and a pistol," Gayland Jensen said. Jensen describes the moments...
Man in critical condition, woman in jail after fight
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is in the Bibb County Jail, and a man is in critical condition after a fight. Deputies arrived at a home on Patterson Street just after 6:15 Wednesday morning, after receiving a call of aggravated battery. It was reported there was an altercation...
Police: Teen shot while walking down Warner Robins road
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager was shot in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says a 16-year-old walked into the emergency room of the hospital saying he had been shot. Medical staff quickly learned he had been shot in the hip. The teen told investigators he had been walking down Greenbriar Road. He heard a gunshot and that's when he fell to the ground.
Fountain Car Wash in Macon to temporarily close to rebrand and remodel under new ownership
MACON, Ga. — A Macon car wash is changing ownership and will be remodeling starting next week, according to a Facebook post from Fountain Car Wash. Fountain Car Wash located at 1820 Hardeman Ave. will be closing temporarily as new ownership, Big Peach Car Wash out of Forsyth, makes changes to the facility.
Monroe County man arrested on multiple gun, drug charges
JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monroe County man is behind bars in connection to a drug bust. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says after receiving complaints during the last three months, it began investigating illegal drug activity at a home on Big Buck Trail near High Falls State Park.
'It's hurtful, It's painful': Family remembers Houston County native killed in College Park shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — After losing him to gun violence near Atlanta, a family remembers their son as a loving, caring and friendly young man. His name was Jaden George. His father, Christopher Turner, says his son never hung up the phone without telling his father he loved him.
Tornado victims waiting for answers a month later
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Nearly a month after devastating tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes in Georgia, there are homeowners who are still unsure of what they’ll do next. The people leading the recovery effort in Griffin and Spalding say they’ve been through this before and that full recovery will take years.
