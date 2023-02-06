Starr, as Usual, Gets Overlooked in Greatest Quarterbacks List

A new list of the greatest Super Bowl quarterbacks has Bart Starr ranked eighth. Here's why that's horribly wrong.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Before there was Tom Brady, there was Bart Starr.

Like Brady, Starr was the ultimate winner with five NFL championships. However, in a CBS Sports ranking of the greatest Super Bowl quarterbacks, Starr checked in at only No. 8 .

There’s no arguing Brady’s presence as No. 1. He’s a seven-time Super Bowl champion. Along the way, he led six-game winning drives and three fourth-quarter comebacks, including his incredible 28-3 rally against Atlanta in Super Bowl LI.

Starr was incredible in his own right, with a playoff legacy as good as anyone who’s played the game.

After losing his playoff debut, the 1960 NFL Championship at Philadelphia, Starr won each of his final nine playoff starts. Imagine that – a nine-game winning streak in playoff games. And that was long before there were wild-card rounds against inferior competition to fatten the ledger.

In 1961 and 1962, it was directly to the championship game, meaning a one-game, one-and-done, best-vs.-best battle for the NFL title. In 1966, it was one game for the NFL championship for the right to get to the first Super Bowl.

Starr’s greatness has been ignored through time because of the Hall of Fame-laden roster coached by the legendary Vince Lombardi. That’s too bad, because Starr was much more than just a caretaker.

In NFL history, 97 quarterbacks have thrown at least 120 passes in playoff games. Only Patrick Mahomes (106.1) can beat Starr’s passer rating of 104.8.

Those numbers are like comparing crocs to Crocs. Starr and Mahomes played in vastly different eras. When Starr played, defenses could manhandle receivers and hit quarterbacks with impunity. Not anymore. Now, a wayward glance of Mahomes could draw a roughing-the-passer flag.

In today's NFL, this would be called a penalty against Chiefs defensive star Buck Buchanan for hitting Bart Starr in the head. In Super Bowl I, this was called football. Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

The stats tell the story: In 1966, when Starr won his one and only NFL MVP, his passer rating was a then-record 105.0. The median passer rating in the league was 64.9. In 2022, with Mahomes likely to win his second MVP, his passer rating was a second-ranked 105.1. The median passer rating was Aaron Rodgers’ 91.0.

Put another way, Starr’s passer rating was 40.1 points better than NFL median. Mahomes’ passer rating was 14.1 points better than the median.

Arguments can be made in either direction on Starr’s Super Bowl legacy vs. those of Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach – five of the seven quarterbacks ranked higher than Starr in the story. The others ahead of Starr are John Elway, who won two Super Bowls as the Broncos’ past-his-prime starter, and Eli Manning, who upset the Packers twice at Lambeau Field en route to his Super Bowl wins.

Elway went 2-3 in Super Bowls – the three losses were by a combined 96 points! – and 7-8 in his other playoffs appearances. He is 46th all-time in playoff passer rating.

Manning went 2-0 in Super Bowls but 0-4 in his other playoff appearances. He is 27th in playoff passer rating.

In his 10 playoff games, Starr threw 15 touchdowns vs. three interceptions, unfathomable numbers considering Hall of Fame contemporaries Johnny Unitas and Len Dawson threw more interceptions than touchdowns. His touchdown-to-interception ratio is the second-best in playoff history behind Alex Smith (14 touchdowns, two interceptions).

In any all-time list, Starr’s only fault comes from playing before most writers were alive and (mostly) during the black-and-white era of television. He was super before there was a Super Bowl, he was Brady before Brady was born.

