Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Didn't Save Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens
Saturday was a big day for WWE, as Cody Rhodes went on to win the Royal Rumble and secure his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match at WrestleMania against the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. That wasn't the only major talking point, though, as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens received brutal beatings courtesy of The Bloodline. And while Jey Uso may have turned his back, not a single wrestler came to Owens' or Zayn's aid. Appearing on "WWE's The Bump," Rhodes broke down the chaotic scene backstage as the attack unfolded.
Cody Rhodes Would Love To Have Dustin Rhodes Appear At WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes’ comeback to WWE during WrestleMania 38 was greatly anticipated, and his entrance captivated audiences. He became a huge deal in no time as WWE fully believed in him as well. In fact, Cody Rhodes is set for a huge match at WrestleMania 39 and it seems he wants his brother Dustin Rhodes to be there.
Kurt Angle Believes This Will Be A Test For John Cena
It has been rumored for many weeks that John Cena could be featured on this year's WrestleMania card. That speculation has recently intensified, as it's been said that the 16-time world champion is now "locked in" for a match against reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at the big two-night event in Los Angeles. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has weighed in with his thoughts on the potential clash.
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
Trevor Murdoch On Critics Of His NWA World Title Reign, Tyrus Being Champion
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he recently weighed in on both his and Tyrus’ title reigns. Murdoch spoke with Wrestling Epicenter for a new interview and discussed the reactions to his reign as well as criticism of Tyrus getting a world title run. The show sent us some highlights and you can check those out below:
The Rock and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin reportedly declined offers to compete at Wrestlemania 39
On Saturday night, WWE fans watched the Royal Rumble, eagerly anticipating an appearance from The Rock and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. However, they were left disappointed when neither of the two greats turned up to the event. This is contrary to reports that the pair were scheduled to...
Arn Anderson Reflects On Cody Rhodes' Decision To Leave AEW
Cody Rhodes moved one step closer to achieving the dream he's always strived for by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match and punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. "The American Nightmare" now aims to become the first Rhodes to hold the WWE Championship, a goal he outlined after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Despite shocking the world by leaving AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE, Rhodes' comeback felt like a homecoming. Since his departure, however, Rhodes' former manager Arn Anderson and his son Brock have been in "limbo," with Rhodes' absence leaving them without a spot on weekly television.
The Undertaker reveals what he told Bray Wyatt at WWE Raw 30
Taker spoke with Sportsnet ahead of his one man show in Montreal.
Cody Rhodes is Focused on Roman Reigns And Not The Rock’s Potential WWE Return
The winner of the Royal Rumble is guaranteed a world championship match at WrestleMania. In the past, the road to WrestleMania was pretty simple for whoever won the Royal Rumble match. You pick the world champion of your choosing, and the match is set. This year is a little different, though. Technically Roman Reigns is the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. Although Reigns has both belts around his shoulders, that doesn’t mean he’ll always defend them as one. You can’t count out Cody Rhodes.
Taya Valkyrie on Still Being Confused by WWE Run, What It Would Take for Her to Return
– While speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, wrestler Taya Valkyrie discussed hos she’s still confused by her short-lived WWE NXT run as Franky Monet. Below are some highlights:. Taya Valkyrie on what she would want for a WWE return: “You never want to say never, but definitely if...
Paul Heyman Confronts Cody Rhodes On Raw, Makes Match With Roman Reigns Personal
Paul Heyman appeared on this week’s WWE Raw and addressed Cody Rhodes, making the latter’s WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns personal in the process. Monday night’s show saw Heyman come out to interrupt a promo by Rhodes, during which Rhodes had wished Sami Zayn the best of luck in his match with Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Heyman congratulated Rhodes on his Royal Rumble win on behalf of himself and Reigns, after which Rhodes said his dad Dusty had a nickname for Heyman but that Rhodes respects the former ECW owner because he gave Dusty a spot on an ECW show and gave the late Hall of Famer his confidence back.
Cody Rhodes Addresses Viral Photo of AEW’s Ricky Starks With Him Backstage at WWE Royal Rumble
Ricky Starks, an AEW star, went to the WWE Royal Rumble with Cody Rhodes to support him on a big night for Cody, who won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, earning the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Starks and Rhodes were...
WCW Alumnus Charlie Norris Passes Away
Charlie Norris, who had a stint in WCW in the 1990s, has passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Monday that Norris passed at the age of 57. No details were given regarding his passing. Norris grew up in Red Lake, Minnesota within the Red Lake Reservation. He began...
Ric Flair, WWE Universe come together to wish Jerry Lawler well after medical emergency
When news that “The King” Jerry Lawler had suffered a medical emergency initially characterized as a stroke before later being characterized as a blood blockage to the right side of his brain by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, it sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling world. While...
Wrestling Observer Live: Jerry Lawler updates, Cody vs. Heyman, WWE Raw
Bryan & Mike also look at last Friday's WWE and AEW ratings.
WWE Abandoned Plans For New Title At WrestleMania 39
A new report has suggested WWE has scrapped potential plans to create a major new championship at WrestleMania 39. For months – if not years – it had been rumoured that The Rock could be the one to come back to WWE and finally settle Roman Reigns’ claims about who sits at The Head of The Table once and for all. A major match between the two stars had been mooted for WrestleMania 39 as the event returns to Los Angeles, CA but that bout is now off the table.
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 2.6.23
We are less than two weeks away from Elimination Chamber and that means it is time to start getting more qualifying matches out of the way. In addition to that though, we have a cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch which should be a heck of a showdown. That should be enough but Cody Rhodes will be somewhere as well. Let’s get to it.
Eddie Kingston Goes Off on Tony Khan For Protecting AEW ‘Pillars’, Criticizes Overuse of MJF
In a series of posts on Twitter, Eddie Kingston went off on AEW and its CEO, Tony Khan, for ‘protecting’ the so-called pillars of AEW. This includes MJF, who Kingston previously insulted in an interview. Kingston noted that MJF appeared three times on last night’s Dynamite while people like Ortiz, the House of Black and others did not.
Al Snow Thinks AEW Has “Too Many People”
Al Snow recently offered some advice to AEW on an AdFreeShows Al Snow LIVE Q & A video (via Wrestling Inc). Snow opined that AEW needs a tighter focus on the talent they want to market on their overloaded roster and that the promotion needs to make some roster cuts in order to do so. You can find a few highlights from Snow and watch the complete Q & A video below.
Mark Andrews Says He Took WWE Release Hard, Planning Relaunch of Attack Pro Wrestling
In an interview with Herald.Wales, Mark Andrews spoke about this WWE release and how he had hoped to be part of Clash at the Castle. He also noted that he is relaunching Attack Pro Wrestling. Here are highlights:. On relaunching Attack Pro Wrestling: “We’re bringing back Attack Pro Wrestling, and...
