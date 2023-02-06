Sepsis can increase the risk of heart failure and rehospitalisation within 12 years, according to a new study.After being discharged, those hospitalised for sepsis or who developed it while in hospital had a 38 per cent higher risk of rehospitalisation.They were also 43 per cent more at risk of returning to hospital for a cardiovascular problem compared to people who didn’t suffer from sepsis.The risk of developing heart failure after leaving hospital was 51 per cent higher among those who had sepsis while in hospital.Additionally, those who had sepsis while hospitalised had a 27 per cent higher risk of death...

