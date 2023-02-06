ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MN

Man found dead at transit center in Washington County

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

NEWPORT, Minn. -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a transit center in Newport.

The man's body was found at about 11 a.m. Monday. Deputies found a dead man slumped over the driver's seat of an SUV.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, and said it does not appear to have been a random incident.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy. Police ask anyone with information to call 651-430-7884.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also involved in the investigation.

Comments / 4

gobble it up
2d ago

Why do they always say it doesn't appear to be random, like how do they really know? I'm starting to believe a lot of crime being committed, are random. The devil is on the loose.

Reply
3
KARE 11

Sheriff: Man found dead in vehicle at Newport Transit Center

NEWPORT, Minnesota — Officials are investigating after a man was found dead inside an SUV Monday morning in the Newport Transit Center parking lot. The Washington County Sheriff's Office found the man slumped over the driver's seat at around 11 a.m., according to a press release. The death is...
NEWPORT, MN
KARE

Prescott Public Works employee dies after helping stranded motorist

PRESCOTT, Wis. — The community of Prescott, Wisconsin is grieving after losing a beloved city employee who died helping a stranded driver Monday night. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday on State Road 35 near Prescott, Wisconsin. Officials say 49-year-old Douglas...
PRESCOTT, WI
KROC News

Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin

Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire damages residence hall room at University of Northwestern

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a fire at a metro university damaged a residence hall Tuesday night.The Roseville Fire Department says firefighters were dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m. to the University of Northwestern residence hall on Eagle Drive.Crews searched the building and discovered a fire burning on a third-floor kitchenette. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, keeping the fire contained to one unit.The fire department says no one was injured, but a resident room and an adjacent hallway sustained fire and smoke damage.
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Sylvester Jones fatally shot his cousin at Newport Transit Center

NEWPORT, Minn. – A 37-year-old Twin Cities man is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of his cousin Monday morning at the Newport Transit Center.Sylvester T. Jones was taken into custody at his residence just hours after 39-year-old Terrell McIntyre was found dead by Washington County Sheriff's deputies inside an SUV. He had suffered several gunshot wounds.Surveillance cameras captured a man walking off from the vehicle, and cameras at other local businesses recorded that same man as he fled the area. That allowed deputies to track him to his home on the 1700 block of 1st Avenue, which is about four blocks south of the transit center.The county's SWAT team helped execute a search warrant that night, and Jones was arrested without incident. The sheriff's office says Jones "admitted to his involvement in his cousin's death," and investigators found a gun on his bedroom floor.Jones was charged Tuesday with a single count of second-degree intentional homicide, and is being held at the Washington County Jail. He could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.
NEWPORT, MN
fox9.com

Eden Prairie man, 54, killed in snowmobile crash

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie was killed in a snowmobile crash in Cass County, Minnesota, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the man was on the Maple Leaf Snowmobile Trail along Highway 1 around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was thrown from the snowmobile while navigating a "driveway approach along the trail." After he was thrown from the sled, he struck a power pole.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Jury Convicts Minnesota Mother for Killing Her Son

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hennepin County jury has returned a guilty verdict against a mother accused of killing her son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler stood trial after being charged with killing the six-year-old boy by shooting him multiple times with a shotgun in the backseat of a vehicle last May. Thaler was arrested after police in Mound pulled her over after officers responded to reports of an erratic motorist and spotted her driving a car that was missing one of its tires and had a shattered rear window. The officer noticed blood on the woman's hand and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the back seat, along with a shotgun shell and a spent shell casing inside the vehicle.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

MnDOT clears encampment near Lake and Hiawatha

MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials cleared an encampment near Hiawatha Avenue and Lake Street on Tuesday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the area, near a highway right-of-way, is not a safe place to live. MnDOT officials say service providers have visited the site regularly over the past several weeks to share information on shelters.Ultimately, MnDOT cleared the area on Tuesday. MnDOT says they offered secure storage options for people's personal belongings. They also say they gave the people on site information about local organizations that support people experiencing homelessness. As of Feb. 5, the Hennepin County's Adult Shelter Connect had 56 shelter beds available.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash

An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
OWATONNA, MN
WDIO-TV

3 injured in a building explosion in Anoka County

Three men were hospitalized after a reported explosion Monday morning in Anoka County. It happened at around 8:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast at a place that was currently under construction. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office asked community members to avoid the area so crews could work. The department added that there isn’t any danger to the public.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Police and Fire Receive Emotional Support Dogs

The Brooklyn Center police and fire departments have two new additions to their teams who they hope will bring comfort during difficult times. Rex and Brooklyn are brother and sister golden retriever puppies. They were donated to Brooklyn Center by a family from northern Minnesota. The puppies will be brought...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Elderly couple, responding officers suffer smoke inhalation in house fire on Minneapolis' Bde Maka Ska

MINNEAPOLIS – Someone may have deliberately set a home on fire with an elderly couple inside.Police say officers were called to the residence on the 1600 block of 34th Street West at about 8:40 a.m. on a report of a "house fire with elderly occupants." Crews found a heavy fire on the first floor and say it was spreading fast. The Minneapolis Police Department says two of their officers ran into the fully engulfed home and rescued the elderly couple. It was one of the officers' third day on the job.First responders took the couple to Hennepin Healthcare to get checked out, but they are okay.Investigators are trying to figure out how the two-alarm fire started, but police say they believe it was arson and are investigating. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

MnDOT clears homeless encampment at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue

Minnesota Department of Transportation officials closed an encampment of homeless people living near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at 9 a.m. to clear out an estimated 35 to 40 people. Notice of the closure was posted Monday at 9 a.m., Jake Loesch, MnDOT spokesman, said in an email.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

MnDot clears Minneapolis homeless encampment

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing a homeless encampment in Minneapolis. Officials cleared the encampment yesterday near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue. Notice of the closure was posted Monday morning. Between 35 and 40 people were cleared from the area. Organizations have visited the encampment in recent weeks to offer information about shelters and services.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lptv.org

Former Pierz Resident and Son Victims of Murder-Suicide in Bloomington

A former Pierz resident and his son have been identified as victims of a murder-suicide that happened in Bloomington, MN last week. 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick were found dead inside a pickup truck in a parking lot near France Place on the night of Feb. 1. A third person, a business associate who has not been identified, was also found dead inside the vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS News

Minnesota mom convicted of killing 6-year-old son after regaining custody

A Minnesota woman who asked a store clerk for ammunition that would "blow the biggest hole" was found guilty Wednesday of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son just 10 days after regaining full custody of him, in a case that raised questions about the conduct of child welfare workers.Jurors in Hennepin County District Court deliberated for less than two hours before finding Julissa Thaler, a 29-year-old Spring Park woman with a history of mental illness and drug abuse, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Eli Hart.Court officials told CBS Minnesota that due to the gravity of the case, jurors...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Three People Injured in Twin Cities House Explosion

East Bethel, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were injured this morning when an explosion leveled a home in a Twin Cities suburb. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the explosion was reported just before 8:30 a.m. in the city of East Bethel. Deputies and personnel from the East Bethel Fire Department responded to the scene and reported finding what appeared to have been an explosion in a home under construction.
EAST BETHEL, MN
