Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Exploring Northern Utah: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
LeBron James' Son Bryce Is Unhappy With The Lakers After Russell Westbrook Got Traded To The Utah Jazz
Bryce James' recent Instagram story proves that he is super unhappy after Russell Westbrook got traded to the Jazz.
Russell Westbrook Headed to Jazz, Wolves’ D’Angelo Russell to Lakers in Eight-Player Deal
The deal will send Minnesota guard D’Angelo Russell to Los Angeles, along with Utah shooting guard Malik Beasley and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt. The Timberwolves will acquire point guard Mike Conley and draft assets, while the Jazz will receive Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick from the Lakers. That pick is top-four protected, Wojnarowski noted.
Lakers And Jazz Discussed A Deal That Would Send Mike Conley And Malik Beasley To Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz are still discussing trade talks that could send Mike Conley and Malik Beasley to Los Angeles.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Next trade Lakers must make after sending Russell Westbrook to Jazz
Russell Westbrook wowed the entire world with his performance in the 2020-21 campaign, tallying 38 triple-doubles as he carried the mediocre Washington Wizards to the eighth seed. It was clear then that Westbrook still had what it takes to keep a team afloat with his floor-raising capabilities, as the Wizards were able to overcome a general lack of quality players and injury woes to Bradley Beal en route to a strong finish to the season.
Russell Westbrook trade grades: Who won the deal between the Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves?
They’ve finally done it, folks. After trying to ship Russell Westbrook for what feels like an eternity now, the Lakers have finally moved off the Triple-Double King’s massive contract and brought back some players they hope can help. The Lakers have traded Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected...
Reports: Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 3-team deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets, according to multiple reports. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels. Blazers reportedly receive:. Matisse Thybulle. Sixers reportedly receive:. Jalen McDaniels. 2024 second-round pick (via Knicks) 2029 second-round pick (via Blazers)
NBA Trade Grades: Lakers offload Russell Westbrook, land D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt
The Lakers able to trade Russell Westbrook and offload him in a deal that will land them D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and more. Grading the trade. Russell Westbrook has been traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers. And not only have they finally been able to offload the polarizing former NBA MVP, but they were able to get quite a terrific haul in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.
Ryan Smith And Dwyane Wade To Captain The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
After being on the same side for the past two years, Ryan Smith and Dwyane Wade will find themselves on opposite ends of the court come Friday. Feb. 17. As part of the annual Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at All-Star Weekend, Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz, and Wade, minority owner of the Jazz, have been selected as the captains for the game.
Ryan Smith excited for impact of NBA All-Star Game
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – We are less than two weeks away from the eyes of the basketball world focusing on Salt Lake City. Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith says there will be well over 100,000 people coming to Utah just for All-Star Game Weekend. “This is a really important moment for our state […]
Report: Bulls Interested in Russell Westbrook After Expected Jazz Buyout
If the Jazz buy out Westbrook's contract as expected, the Bulls are reportedly among the suitors for the veteran point guard's services. The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of TNT. Westbrook was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team deal on Wednesday. In the aftermath, reports indicate the Jazz will buy out his contract.
Larry Nance Jr., Willy Hernangomez on weekend win vs. Lakers, Kings | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revel in the joy of triumph after snapping a 10-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings at the Smoothie King Center. Jim also catches up for a brief interview with...
2023 Jordan Rising Stars draft results
The NBA’s most exciting first and second-year players — as well as some standout stars from the NBA G League — will take part in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena as part of NBA All-Star 2023. But before that can happen,...
The Western Conference Looks Stacked With Superstars: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving
The Western Conference is currently stacked with a plethora of superstars.
NBA Board of Governors approves sale of Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury to ownership group led by Mat Ishbia
NEW YORK – The NBA Board of Governors has approved the sale of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury to an ownership group led by Mat Ishbia, Chairman, President and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage. The transaction is expected to close this week.
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Orlando
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Orlando area to support local Black businesses. 2. Dajen Eats. 3. Island Thyme Caribbean Grille. 4. Jam Eng. 5. Nile Ethiopian. 6. Seana’s Caribbean Soul Food...
Chuck Checks In - 02.07.23
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 128 San Antonio 104. (Bulls: 26-27, 16-11 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:Vucevic: 22 pts. Spurs: Johnson: 21 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 15. Spurs: Poeltl: 9. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 5. Spurs: Poeltl: 4. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The two "bigs" of the...
The Credit Belongs to King James, All-Time Scorer, Man in the Arena
It starts as an almost uncomfortable anticipation that stirs you up inside for reasons you’re not totally aware of. As the moment nears, time slows down, and even though you’re acutely aware, everything passing through your line of sight becomes a bit blurry. The moment gets closer and closer, and the anxiety expands in every part of your body—then boom just like that, it transforms into pure joy. Greatness. It erupts into the air, invisible and untouchable, but it feels more real than anything.
