Salt Lake City, UT

Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Headed to Jazz, Wolves’ D’Angelo Russell to Lakers in Eight-Player Deal

The deal will send Minnesota guard D’Angelo Russell to Los Angeles, along with Utah shooting guard Malik Beasley and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt. The Timberwolves will acquire point guard Mike Conley and draft assets, while the Jazz will receive Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick from the Lakers. That pick is top-four protected, Wojnarowski noted.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

Next trade Lakers must make after sending Russell Westbrook to Jazz

Russell Westbrook wowed the entire world with his performance in the 2020-21 campaign, tallying 38 triple-doubles as he carried the mediocre Washington Wizards to the eighth seed. It was clear then that Westbrook still had what it takes to keep a team afloat with his floor-raising capabilities, as the Wizards were able to overcome a general lack of quality players and injury woes to Bradley Beal en route to a strong finish to the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Reports: Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 3-team deal

The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets, according to multiple reports. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels. Blazers reportedly receive:. Matisse Thybulle. Sixers reportedly receive:. Jalen McDaniels. 2024 second-round pick (via Knicks) 2029 second-round pick (via Blazers)
PORTLAND, OR
FanSided

NBA Trade Grades: Lakers offload Russell Westbrook, land D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt

The Lakers able to trade Russell Westbrook and offload him in a deal that will land them D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and more. Grading the trade. Russell Westbrook has been traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers. And not only have they finally been able to offload the polarizing former NBA MVP, but they were able to get quite a terrific haul in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Ryan Smith And Dwyane Wade To Captain The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

After being on the same side for the past two years, Ryan Smith and Dwyane Wade will find themselves on opposite ends of the court come Friday. Feb. 17. As part of the annual Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at All-Star Weekend, Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz, and Wade, minority owner of the Jazz, have been selected as the captains for the game.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Ryan Smith excited for impact of NBA All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – We are less than two weeks away from the eyes of the basketball world focusing on Salt Lake City. Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith says there will be well over 100,000 people coming to Utah just for All-Star Game Weekend. “This is a really important moment for our state […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Report: Bulls Interested in Russell Westbrook After Expected Jazz Buyout

If the Jazz buy out Westbrook's contract as expected, the Bulls are reportedly among the suitors for the veteran point guard's services. The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of TNT. Westbrook was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team deal on Wednesday. In the aftermath, reports indicate the Jazz will buy out his contract.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

2023 Jordan Rising Stars draft results

The NBA’s most exciting first and second-year players — as well as some standout stars from the NBA G League — will take part in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena as part of NBA All-Star 2023. But before that can happen,...
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Orlando

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Orlando area to support local Black businesses. 2. Dajen Eats. 3. Island Thyme Caribbean Grille. 4. Jam Eng. 5. Nile Ethiopian. 6. Seana’s Caribbean Soul Food...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 02.07.23

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 128 San Antonio 104. (Bulls: 26-27, 16-11 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:Vucevic: 22 pts. Spurs: Johnson: 21 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 15. Spurs: Poeltl: 9. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 5. Spurs: Poeltl: 4. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The two "bigs" of the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

The Credit Belongs to King James, All-Time Scorer, Man in the Arena

It starts as an almost uncomfortable anticipation that stirs you up inside for reasons you’re not totally aware of. As the moment nears, time slows down, and even though you’re acutely aware, everything passing through your line of sight becomes a bit blurry. The moment gets closer and closer, and the anxiety expands in every part of your body—then boom just like that, it transforms into pure joy. Greatness. It erupts into the air, invisible and untouchable, but it feels more real than anything.
LOS ANGELES, CA

