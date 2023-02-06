Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Tennessee’s Ellen Walshe Entered In Lisbon International Meet This Weekend
LCM (50m) The 2023 Lisbon International Swim Meeting begins on Saturday with several nations joining the local talent for the two-day competition. Portuguese athletes scheduled to compete include Miguel Nascimento and Diogo Ribeiro, the latter of which made waves last year at the World Junior Championships. There in Peru, Ribeiro...
swimswam.com
USA Swimming Potentially Looking To Add Third Winter Juniors Meet In The Future
USA Swimming has had a "preliminary discussion" about adding a third site to Winter Juniors in order to provide more opportunity and manage meet size. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. It won’t happen in 2023, but USA Swimming has considered adding a third Winter Junior Championship meet to its...
swimswam.com
LEN Champions League Day 7 Preview: Top Teams Look To Boost Lead
Recco’s fine win in Barcelona put the three top dogs on equal points, as the gap between them and their chasers grew to 7 points. Current photo via LEN. Recco’s fine win in Barcelona put the three top dogs on equal points – and thanks to the other results, the gap between them and their chasers grew to 7 points. This Tuesday might increase that difference as Olympiacos are definitely the favourite at home against Radnicki, while Barceloneta need to bounce back in Split against Jadran. This won’t be easy since the Croats are fresh from winning the big home clash against fellow CL team Jug, while Barceloneta could beat the other CL participant Sabadell only by penalties in the cup final.
swimswam.com
Chad Le Clos, Coleman Stewart Race At German Team Championships
SCM (25m) The 2023 German Team Championships wrapped up from Essen over the weekend with the women of SG Neukölln Berlin and men of SG Frankfurt taking the team titles. The identical event program was conducted on Saturday and Sunday, save the 800m and 1500m free races which were swum just once for each gender. Each team needed at least one member represented in each event but only 5 starts per swimmer in total were allowed over the course of the competition.
swimswam.com
100 Back NCAA Record Holder Katharine Berkoff To Stay At NC State For Fifth Year
Berkoff's decision to compete in the 2023-24 season will benefit NC State, which gains a relatively small five-person freshman class next season. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Current NC State senior Katharine Berkoff confirmed to SwimSwam on Wednesday that she would be using her fifth year of eligibility given...
Yardbarker
WTA roundup: Jelena Ostapenko outlasts Danielle Collins in Abu Dhabi
No. 5 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia pushed past American Danielle Collins 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 in two hours and 18 minutes in the first round of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Monday. Collins racked up an 11-6 edge in aces and saved nine of 13 break points in her...
swimswam.com
Campbell Sisters Sighting At Australian Training Camp
Australian Event Camps kicked off this weekend and both Cate and Bronte Campbell were seen on deck after taking most of 2022 off of racing. Archive photo via Jack Spitser. As we reported just days ago, a large contingent of 90 Australian swimmers has descended upon the Gold Coast for the annual National Event Camp from February 5th through February 11th.
swimswam.com
Olympian Michelle Weber Relishes Midmar Mile Return After English Channel Crossing
Weber won the elite women’s title at the aQuellé Midmar Mile in 2016 and 2021 and believes that having swum the race since she was a child gives her an edge. Current photo via Roxanne Martin. Courtesy: KJO Media. 8 February 2023 – Thousands of swimmers are headed...
swimswam.com
Switzerland Swim-Off Decided by Thousandths of a Second
What if I told you that your automatic timing system was lying to you when it showed you results only to the hundredths of a second?. Swimming rules about ties and swim-offs and who advances are conspicuously vague. We’ve seen some creative examples of determining who will advance in the...
Russia stripped as host of 2025 swimming world championships
Russia has been stripped of hosting the 2025 swimming world championships, with Singapore awarded the event by the governing body of the sport.
NBC Sports
USA Boxing to skip world championships
USA Boxing will not send boxers to this year’s men’s and women’s world championships, citing “the ongoing failures” of the IBA, the sport’s international governing body, that put boxing’s place on the Olympic program at risk. The Washington Post first reported the decision.
swimswam.com
Group “B” Host Teams Falter of LEN Champions League On Day 7
After wins, Brescia, Novi Beograd, Ferencvaros and Jug now enjoy a big advantage at the halfway mark in the prelims. Current photo via LEN. None of the teams playing at home could claim a point – and the four winning sides, Brescia, Novi Beograd, Ferencvaros and Jug now enjoy a bigger advantage at the halfway mark in the prelims.
swimswam.com
US Center for SafeSport Closes the Case on World Champion Swimmer Trenton Julian
The Mission Viejo Nadadores have revealed that the US Center for Safesport case against Trenton Julian has been "administratively closed" Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The Mission Viejo Nadadores have revealed that the US Center for Safesport case against Trenton Julian has been “administratively closed” and that all temporary...
swimswam.com
4th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Day 2 Results – Swimming
Aur shuruwat ke pahle din hi 200m freestyle event mein film star R Madhavano ke bête Vedaant madhavan ne gold medal jeeta. 5th Khelo India Youth Games ki shuruwat Tuesday se ho chuki hai. Aur shuruwat ke pahle din hi 200m freestyle event mein film star R Madhavano ke bête Vedaant madhavan ne gold medal jeeta. Vedaant ne media se baat karte huye kaha ki countr ke liye medal jeetna unka sapna hai. Vedaant ne Maharashtra ke liye 200m freestyle mein gold medal jeeta.
swimswam.com
Nine Entertainment Reportedly Spends $305 Million On Aussie Olympic Broadcasting Deal
Nine Entertainment has gained broadcasting rights within the nation of Australia for the Summer Olympic Games through Brisbane 2032. Archive photo via Con Chronis/Arenasport. Nine Entertainment, Australia’s largest media conglomerate, has just been named the exclusive Australian broadcaster of the Summer Olympic Games from Paris 2024 to Brisbane in 2032.
FOX Sports
Qatar hires coach Carlos Queiroz through the 2026 World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Portugal and Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has worked at the last four World Cups and was hired on Monday by Qatar to aim for a fifth straight at the next edition hosted in North America. The Qatar Football Association hired former Real Madrid coach...
swimswam.com
United States Aquatic Sports Endorses Husain Al-Musallam, Dale Neuburger For Re-Election
USAS publicly endorses World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam and Treasurer Dale Neuburger for re-election later this year. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. United States of Aquatic Sports (USAS), the federation that represents USA Swimming, USA Diving, USA Synchro, USA Water Polo and U.S. Masters Swimming at the world...
swimswam.com
2025 World Aquatics Championships Moved from Russia to Singapore
The 12,000 seat Singapore Indoor Stadium will host the swimming portion of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, the third-straight edition that will be held in Asia. Stock photo via Erwin Soo/CC BY 2.0. World Aquatics (formerly FINA) announced on Thursday that the 2025 World Aquatics Championships will be moved from...
swimswam.com
FINIS Set of the Week: IM Stroke Work
Warm-up 500 swim, kick every 4th 25. For more tips and inspiration, visit the FINIS Community page today!. John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.
BBC
Mary Earps: England Euro 2022 winning keeper shortlisted for Fifa Best Award
England Euro 2022 winner Mary Earps is on the final three-player shortlist in the women's goalkeeper category at the Fifa Best Awards. Manchester United goalkeeper Earps, 29, makes the list along with Chelsea and Germany's Ann-Katrin Berger, and Lyon and Chile's Christiane Endler. The Fifa Best Awards are presented annually...
Comments / 0