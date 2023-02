Buy Now Ryan forward Janiah Allen-Taylor (13) dribbles the game out after a steal with teammates Aniyah Washington (20) and Kaylin Jackson (35) during their game with Lake Dallas on Jan. 20 in Corinth. Al Key/For the DRC

The regular season is nearing its close on both the boys and girls basketball sides, raising the stakes of final games before the postseason and solidifying some squads as contenders.

The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down where all seven ranked area squads stand.