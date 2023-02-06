The 50 Best Coachella Outfits of All Time

Festival season is upon us, and that can only mean one thing: It's time to put together your outfits for the big occasion. And while there are endless festivals throughout the spring and summer, no weekend packs quite the sartorial punch of Coachella. The three-day extravaganza has become a hotspot for celebrities both on stage and in the crowd, and the fashion is second to none. In our guide to the best Coachella outfits of all time, below, be prepared to find a lot of cut-off denim shorts, plenty of glitter, and lots of boho-inspired fashion realness.

From Coachella icons like Vanessa Hudgens to a barefoot and breezy Gigi Hadid and a very sparkly Harry Styles , this list has everything you need to plan out your outfits for all three days. This year, Coachella takes place from April 14 through 16 as well as April 21-23 and promises headliners Frank Ocean, BLANKPINK, and Bad Bunny, so you have every reason to get excited and start planning ahead of time. The great part about Coachella ensembles is that many of them rely on basic summer staples—denim cut-offs among the most popular—and lots of light layers.

The Coachella Valley, where the festival takes place, is known for its temperamental temperatures that plummet as soon as the sun goes down, so let these outfits serve as all the inspiration you need to layer (and pack!) correctly before you go. Don’t forget your portable charger and plenty of water!

Vanessa Hudgens, 2012

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella))

Beyonce, 2018

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Megan Thee Stallion, 2022

(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Paris Hilton, 2016

(Image credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Orville Peck, 2022

(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Bad Bunny, 2019

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Jhene Aiko, 2016

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kacey Musgraves, 2019

(Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Harry Styles, 2022

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)

Phoebe Bridgers, 2022

(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, 2022

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella)

Anitta, 2022

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Lizzo, 2019

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK, 2019

(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Hailey Bieber, 2016

(Image credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images for H&M))

Charli XCX, 2018

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Doja Cat, 2022

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Beyonce, 2018

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

FKA Twigs, 2015

(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Paola Alberdi, 2018

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/GC Images)

Doja Cat, 2022

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

Billie Eilish, 2022

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

Conan Gray, 2022

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

Anderson .Paak, 2019

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Marina Diamandis, 2015

(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Jenny Lewis, 2015

(Image credit: Gaelle Beri/Redferns via Getty Images)

Conan Gray, 2022

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Olivia Culpo, 2018

(Image credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Republic Records)

Tove Lo, 2017

(Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Janelle Monáe, 2019

(Image credit: evin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Rihanna, 2018

(Image credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA))

Kendall and Kylie Jenner, 2015

(Image credit: Papjuice/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Jasmine Tookes, 2017

(Image credit: Pressphotodirect/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Ariana Grande, 2019

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG)

Kimbra, 2015

(Image credit: Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Coachella)

Gigi Hadid, 2015

(Image credit: Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Kate Bosworth, 2015

(Image credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Coachella)

Rosalía, 2019

(Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Maggie Rogers, 2019

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella))

Lisa of BLACKPINK, 2019

(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Cardi B, 2018

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Snoop Dogg, 2016

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Danielle Haim of HAIM, 2018

(Image credit: Zachary Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kendall Jenner, 2016

(Image credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Lorde, 2016

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Zoe Kravitz, 2015

(Image credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Marc by Marc Jacobs / Safilo)

Rihanna, 2015

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Kali Uchis, 2018

(Image credit: by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Aimee Song, 2018

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)