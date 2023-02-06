The 50 Best Coachella Outfits of All Time

Festival season is upon us, and that can only mean one thing: It's time to put together your outfits for the big occasion. And while there are endless festivals throughout the spring and summer, no weekend packs quite the sartorial punch of Coachella. The three-day extravaganza has become a hotspot for celebrities both on stage and in the crowd, and the fashion is second to none. In our guide to the best Coachella outfits of all time, below, be prepared to find a lot of cut-off denim shorts, plenty of glitter, and lots of boho-inspired fashion realness.
From Coachella icons like Vanessa Hudgens to a barefoot and breezy Gigi Hadid and a very sparkly Harry Styles , this list has everything you need to plan out your outfits for all three days. This year, Coachella takes place from April 14 through 16 as well as April 21-23 and promises headliners Frank Ocean, BLANKPINK, and Bad Bunny, so you have every reason to get excited and start planning ahead of time. The great part about Coachella ensembles is that many of them rely on basic summer staples—denim cut-offs among the most popular—and lots of light layers.
The Coachella Valley, where the festival takes place, is known for its temperamental temperatures that plummet as soon as the sun goes down, so let these outfits serve as all the inspiration you need to layer (and pack!) correctly before you go. Don’t forget your portable charger and plenty of water!
