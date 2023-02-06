Read full article on original website
wbaa.org
Bill to use gasoline cleanup fund to pay for airport upgrades passes state House
A bill, HB 1072, that would use some money for cleaning up gas leaks for upgrades at the state’s airports passed the state House on Tuesday. Taxpayers, gas station owners and airports all pay into the Excess Liability Trust Fund — or ELTF. It’s a kind of insurance that goes to help clean up underground fuel tanks when they leak.
indianapublicradio.org
Work-share can prevent layoffs. Senators want to bring program to Indiana while federal funds last
Thousands of Hoosiers lose jobs to lay-offs or closures annually. Hundreds of workers are already set to be affected by scheduled layoffs or closures this year, according to the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice page. Some lawmakers want to give Indiana employers a new option to...
WLKY.com
Customers demand reimbursement for dangerous carbon monoxide mistake in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — CenterPoint Energy customers want to know if they will be reimbursed for a costly mistake made by the company. The natural gas company admitted a mistake at its Jeffersonville plant caused dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in homes on Christmas Eve. The situation sickened dozens of...
abc57.com
Indiana's transportation department to hold public hearing for improvement project in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind.- The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a public hearing Feb. 15 at the Westville Middle/Senior High School to discuss a proposed project for US 421 and US 6 east junction. Project representatives will be available for questions during the open house starting at 5 p.m....
WNDU
Indiana extra emergency SNAP benefits end; food banks trying to manage growing demand
INDIANA (WNDU) - Representatives of Indiana’s branch of “Feeding America,” met with lawmakers at the State House and discussed several changes in legislation to benefit Food Banks, and those that have depended on them. This came after a huge increase in need due to the fact that...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana earned income tax credit increase unanimously clears House
Lower-income Hoosiers would get a boost on a state tax credit under legislation unanimously approved by the Indiana House Monday. The legislation, HB 1290, doesn’t just increase the amount of the Indiana earned income tax credit by, in some cases, more than a hundred dollars. It also better aligns the state credit with the federal one.
Indiana voters could make school board elections partisan under new GOP-backed legislation
Indiana voters could get to decide whether their local school board elections should be partisan under a new draft of Republican-backed legislation that lawmakers say would provide “more transparency” about candidates. House Bill 1428, authored by Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, seeks to add political party identifications to what are now nonpartisan school board elections […] The post Indiana voters could make school board elections partisan under new GOP-backed legislation appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Gas Prices Likely to Increase This Weekend
Gas prices have been falling in Indiana recently, but GasBuddy says that is likely to change. Patrick DeHaan is the head of petroleum analysis for the company. He lists the ongoing war in Ukraine as one of the reasons gas prices will go up soon but says it’s too early to predict how much of an increase we’ll see. DeHaan suggests getting a tank of gas tomorrow or Friday morning to avoid the higher prices.
WLFI.com
Energy bills soar across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) — There's outrage across the state of Indiana over soaring power bills. What's behind the spike and is there any relief in the future?. "Some AES customers have told CBS4 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those...
95.3 MNC
Bill to legalize throwing rocks advances at Indiana statehouse
A bill was passed by the Indiana Senate that would legalize throwing stars for recreational use. The bill requires safety measures, such as restrictions on the location of star-throwing to certain businesses and children aged 12 to 17 needing written permission from a parent. The bill passed with a 48-1...
vincennespbs.org
Duke Energy bill reduction approved
Duke Energy customers in Indiana could see a reduction in their electricity bills in the near future. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has recently approved a 5.5% rate decrease for the months of January to March. In addition, Duke Energy has applied for another decrease of 16% for the months of April to June, which is yet to be approved.
Retired Indy woman says she had to pickup part-time job to pay her electric bill
Dozens of AES Indiana customers have reported seeing significantly higher electric bills, including a retired woman who says she's had to take on a part-time job just to pay her bill.
wbaa.org
State employees could lose $6.7 billion in pension returns if anti-ESG bill passes
Those opposed to a state House bill suspected it would mean less pension money for state employees. But a new estimate by the Indiana Public Retirement System shows it would be a significant loss in returns — about $6.7 billon over the next decade. The bill, HB 1008, aims...
wdrb.com
IRS urges taxpayers in Indiana and several other states to delay filing taxes, here's why
NEW YORK (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service is recommending that taxpayers hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if they received a special tax refund or payment from their state last year. Last year, 19 states -- including Indiana -- offered diverse programs that offered inflation...
Indiana bill would force schools to offer underused buildings to charters
Indiana’s 2023 legislative session is under way, and state legislators have introduced more than 100 new education bills and bills impacting schools and students. For the latest Indiana education news, sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free newsletter here.A bill in the Indiana Senate would significantly expand a state law that requires school districts to make their empty buildings available to charter schools. While existing state law compels districts to make vacant or...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana House passes bill allowing speed cameras in work zones
Indiana is a step closer to allowing speed cameras in work zones. Indiana House passes bill allowing speed cameras …. Indiana is a step closer to allowing speed cameras in work zones. Lawmakers respond to CBS4, IndyStar investigation …. Our investigation into several problem bars in Marion County with a...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Transgender people in state prisons banned from gender-affirming surgery under House legislation
Transgender people would be banned from getting gender-affirming surgery while they’re in state prisons under legislation approved by a House committee Wednesday. The bill, HB 1569, defines what it calls “sexual reassignment surgery” as procedures meant to alter the appearance of or affirm the patient’s “perception” of their gender as being different from their gender assigned at birth.
Indiana House passes bill for pilot program to enforce worksite speed limits
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House passed a bill Monday that would introduce a new program aimed at greater enforcement of worksite speed limits. Authored by State Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie), House Bill 1015 would require the Indiana Department of Transportation to establish "a speed control pilot program for the purpose of enforcing worksite speed limits."
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Physician non-compete ban passes Indiana Senate intact
Senate Bill 7, which would ban employers from placing physicians under new non-compete agreements, left committee last month in uncertain waters. After about an hour and a half of testimony and debate, several committee members in both parties suggested they wouldn’t vote for it on the Senate floor without amendments that would soften the ban by excluding rural and smaller providers, for example.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Rokita under investigation by state Disciplinary Commission, according to attorney petition
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is under investigation by the state Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission. That confirmation, first reported by the Indiana Citizen, comes from a petition by a Washington, D.C. attorney to represent Rokita. The filing does not say exactly what Rokita is being investigated for. But it’s related...
