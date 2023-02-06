ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway, IN

WISH-TV

Kid-ing with Kayla: Poop in peace

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Poop week continues!😂 On today’s Kid-ing with Kayla, she tries going to the bathroom alone but it doesn’t always seem to work out that way. When you’re dealing with a toddler, finding time for privacy can be a challenge but hey, when you love your kids it’s hard to say no.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

St. Elmo Steakhouse with Tyler Gillespie

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tyler Gillespie from St. Elmo Steakhouse and St. Elmo Foods joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to cook up some great food along with a few drinks!. Gillespie made an Espresso Martini with Caramel Rim, a Cosmo with Champagne Float, and Root Beer Glaze Meatballs. Take...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Couple shares inspirational story of love, justice, and triumph

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Maya Moore and her husband Jonathan Irons joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to share their inspirational story. Irons wrongly convicted and imprisoned at the age of 18 in Jefferson City, Missouri. His conviction was overturned in March 2020. You can learn more in their book “Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts,” which can be purchased on Amazon.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
WISH-TV

Valentine’s Day cocktails with Brett Butler, owner of Alcomy LLC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve got a few cocktail recipes that will melt your taste buds and your heart this Valentine’s Day!. The mixologist and mastermind behind it all is the owner and operator of Alcomy LLC, Brett Butler. He joined Tuesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to mix up some Valentine’s Day cocktails perfect for you and that special someone.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

WonderRoad Indianapolis festival at Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A two-day festival will happen in Garfield Park this June!. Elevation Festivals announced the 2023 WonderRoad Indianapolis lineup on Tuesday. The festival will return to Garfield Park June 17-18. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Single-day festival passes start at $65 and weekend passes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Special Valentine’s Day outing at SoChatti

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you haven’t already, it’s time to make plans for you and your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day weekend. SoChatti is a place you can visit to experience dairy-free chocolate from around the world made in the heart of Indianapolis. Friday is ‘Valentine’s Chocolate...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Get fit with fitness expert Joey Thurman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Let’s talk more about health and wellness!. Fitness expert and author of “The Minimum Method: The Least You Can Do To Be a Stronger, Healthier, Happier You,” Joey Thurman, joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to share a few fitness tips and tricks!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Al Hubbard, Businessman and Entrepreneur

For our 200th podcast interview, “Leaders and Legends” presents a conversation with businessman and entrepreneur Al Hubbard. A philanthropist who served in both Bush Administrations, Al is also one of Indiana’s leading education experts.  We talk with all about his career, his friendship with President George W. Bush, and the state of politics in our state and country in 2023.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

IN-DEPTH CONVERSATION WITH ‘CLASS FAMILY’ IN NOBLESVILLE

Mr. Nathaniel Truitt and his student representatives - Sam Hoffman, Cody Morris, and Maya Smiley - from Hinkle Creek Elementary School have an in-depth conversation about their 'class family' and what makes it so special. From student responsibilities to learning more about what inspires Mr. Truitt, we learn how family can be a crucial part of education.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Coffeehouse Five opens new location in Bargersville

BARGERSVILLE, IND. (WISH) — Coffeehouse Five started in Greenwood in 2014, owned by the Peters family. The company is a non-profit that provides mental health services, including one-on-one therapy and marriage counseling. All of the coffee and food are made in-house using family recipes. The money made from food...
BARGERSVILLE, IN

