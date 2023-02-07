ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

WCCO digital update: Morning of Feb. 7, 2023 01:36

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.

According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.

The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.

On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.

