Sun Prairie, WI

Madison man arrested for cocaine possession after he ran from police

Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 2 days ago

Sun Prairie police arrested a 23-year-old Madison man Feb. 4 after he allegedly ran from police.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers initiated a traffic stop in the northern part of the parking lot at Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road, but that the male suspect ran from police east to the Zimbrick Chevrolet parking lot.

Police apprehended the man, identified as Isaac Thomas of Sun Prairie. Officers searched Thomas and allegedly found .2 grams of cocaine that he concealed.

Police arrested Thomas for resisting or obstructing an officer, a Wisconsin Department Of Corrections warrant and possession of cocaine, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.

Madison man found guilty of attempted homicide

A Dane County jury found an 18-year-old Madison man guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two other charges last Thursday, Feb. 2, stemming from a Dec. 9, 2020 incident in which he shot 38 bullets from a gun modified to be an automatic firearm.

Yeshua KJ Schworck fired the shots at another car on a Sun Prairie street during the incident.

The jury also found Schworck guilty of firearm possession by an individual previously found delinquent and first-degree reckless endangerment, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Before making its finding of guilt, the jury listened to testimony from 20-year-old Trenton Holsten of Madison, who said he drove the vehicle from which Schworck fired the shots.

Holsten pleaded guilty to reduced charges of driving a stolen vehicle and harboring or aiding a felon in connection with the incident and received six years probation, according to the State Journal.

The probation will follow a two-year prison sentence currently being served by Holsten.

Snow route parking restrictions in effect through March 31

The SPPD handled four street parking calls according to a quick check of the department’s case summary issued from Feb. 2-6, which means there are some drivers who are ignoring winter parking restrictions.

Frequently, dealing with cars that are illegally parked on city streets translates to citations and vehicles being towed at the owner’s expense, especially during a snow emergency or when plows need to clear the streets of large amounts of snow.

From Dec. 1 through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow route from midnight until 7 a.m. Snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Snow routes are indicated by white/red signs along those designated streets.

The list of city snow routes, along with essential winter parking info, can be found here: www.cityofsunprairie.com/531/Snow-Ice---Winter-Parking-Info.

—Compiled by Chris Mertes

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

