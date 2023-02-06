ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Peyton Manning Applauds Titans' Hiring of Former Teammate Ran Carthon as GM

By Tyler Rowland
 2 days ago

During Pro Bowl festivities last weekend, legendary quarterback Peyton Manning gave praise to the Tennessee Titans for hiring former teammate Ran Carthon as the team's new general manager. Manning called him "a smart player, tough player, accountable.''

NASHVILLE — Peyton Manning had a big role in the NFL’s Pro Bowl Weekend, serving as a coach for the AFC squad, but the Hall of Famer and former University of Tennessee quarterback took some time to comment on the Tennessee Titans' recent hiring of Ran Carthon as general manager.

Carthon played running back for the Manning-led Indianapolis Colts during his short stint as a player in the league and left a lasting impression on Manning. Leading Manning to heap some well-deserved compliments on to the Titans' new big man on campus.

According to an article by Jim Wyatt of tennesseetitans.com, Manning called the move a “great hire” and talked about about how he thinks Carthon will fare. “He's a sharp guy," said Manning. "I think he's a great hire by the Titans, and I think he'll do a heck of a job."

Manning also spoke about his time with Ran in Indy as a player and his recent run-in with Carthon prior to officially being hired by the Titans.

"I remember Ran as a player — a smart player, tough player, accountable. You could tell he grew up in a football family. It didn't take him long to figure out our system. We put him out there a lot during critical situations because he knew what to do. As a quarterback, you always want running backs in there that know what to do.

"I am very happy for Ran. I saw him in San Francisco recently. I went to the 49ers-Seahawks playoff game (last month) and he was going through the interview process (in Tennessee). I wished him luck during those interviews, and then he got the job.”

One of the biggest requirements of Carthon will be developing a winning relationship with Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Manning spoke about that pairing and why he has high hopes for success between the two.

"They both want to win. That's all Mike cares about, is winning. And Ran, he speaks the same language. I think the two of them can work well together. It's obviously important for head coaches and GMs to be in sync. You don't have to agree on everything, but you better be communicating and talking things out. I think he'll do that. I think it could be a really good combination."

While an endorsement from Peyton Manning will not help Carthon succeed, it also is a good sign when one of the brightest minds in NFL history speaks favorably of you. Hopefully Manning is right and Carthon can lead the Titans to a championship that has alluded them up to this point in franchise history.

Nashville, TN
