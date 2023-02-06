ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

A Late Addition to the Schedule Turns Triumphant for Justin Rose at Pebble Beach

By Alex Miceli
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JDl0c_0keR0DeA00

The Englishman didn't originally have the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his plans, but adding it proved serendipitous indeed.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — When Justin Rose sat back in England drawing up his 2023 schedule, Pebble Beach was not on it.

The 42-year-old had penciled in Hawaii, Palm Springs and then back to San Diego and the Farmers Insurance Open, the site of his last win, at two-shot victory over Adam Scott in 2019.

When the time came to go to the Sony Open, Rose felt he wasn’t ready and that’s when he made a change and decided to start in Palm Springs, then go to San Diego and add Pebble Beach.

The serendipitous decision produced his 11th PGA Tour victory and ended a winless drought of four long years and 80 tournaments worldwide, including 67 on the PGA Tour.

View the original article to see embedded media.

When Rose won at Torrey Pines, he did it as the world No. 1. He entered this week at the AT&T at 75th and leaves as 35th, his highest ranking since a T2 at the Saudi International in February 2021 when he moved to 33rd in the world.

"Serendipity" may be the theme of this win for Rose, who is best known for winning the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club and the gold medal in the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Rose wasn’t happy with his equipment, so coming into the week and out of the blue, changed to new irons and new shafts.

Generally, such a change would be a no-no, but Rose said it made things a little bit easier on three-quarter shots into the greens, which you needed this week to take a bit of spin of the ball.

With the wind blowing the hardest on an exposed Shore course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club in Saturday’s third round, Rose called the rules official over on the par-3 9th hole when his ball would not stop moving on the green.

Because of balls moving on the 9th and 15th greens, the third round was suspended for the day and restarted on Sunday morning.

“That was just a moment that, I guess if you are out here long enough on Tour occasionally you catch on a good break,” Rose said of the suspension. “So that was a good one.”

When Rose arrived in calmer conditions on Sunday morning, he birdied the 9th right out of the gate and then added three more birdies and an eagle, moving him from the middle of the pack into the lead.

It would be a lead he would never relinquish, including when he restarted the final round. On Monday, Rose started on the 10th hole and while he didn’t birdie it, he made a significant up-and down that included a 4-footer for par that he pointed to after the round as important.

“I felt like that was a big momentum maker, I suppose,” Rose said. “To miss from short range early would have been kind of just a frustrating start. But to make that putt was awesome.”

Rose followed it up burying a 30-footer and then added birdies on the 13th and 14th to shut the door on the rest of the field that, with the exception of Brendon Todd, seemed content to play for second.

When Rose walked off of the 18th hole at Pebble Beach after Thursday’s first round, the Englishman had just dealt with his ball struggling to stay in place as the wind was blowing off the water.

Rose signed for a 3-under 69 that included a bogey at the last and then said afterwards that that due to the driving wind—including being sandblasted by the sand blowing out of the greenside bunker—he was hoping he could just make bogey from 10 feet.

It's been trending, I'd say, you know, still kind of conscious that like, I feel like I'm manually turning the cogs a little bit,” Rose said on Thursday. “But, you know, we're getting to see, the bad shots aren't as bad, and consistency is coming back.”

Was this prophetic?

Rose now leaves the Monterrey Peninsula with a Masters invite, the 10th spot on the FedEx Cup list and likely a position on the European Ryder Cup team if he continues to play well.

Not a bad decision to skip Sony after all.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy: Phoenix Open 'wonderful spectacle' for golf

Rory McIlroy said it was "sort of obvious" to make the Waste Management Phoenix Open one of the new designated events on the PGA Tour, although he has yet to experience the full party scene at TPC Scottsdale. The World No. 1 is making only his second appearance at the...
PHOENIX, AZ
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup will not be devalued with LIV Golf players' absence, says Justin Rose

England's Justin Rose believes the Ryder Cup will not be devalued without the likes of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia or Ian Poulter as he revealed it was a "non-negotiable" in joining the LIV Golf League. Rose recently returned to winning ways after four long years at the AT&T...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS golf set at 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open to be replicated at four other PGA Tour events in 2023

The 2022 WM Phoenix Open is remembered as Scottie Scheffler’s first win on the PGA Tour. But memory 1A has to be the Saturday hole-in-one on the 16th hole by Sam Ryder, the 11th ace on the iconic hole at TPC Scottsdale in tournament history. Carlos Ortiz made the 12th during Sunday’s final round, but it’s Ryder’s hole-out that stole the headlines.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Spun

Look: PGA Tour Player Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers may have claimed victory at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but one of his opponents seemingly took issue with how he got the win. Speaking to the media, PGA Tour star Keith Mitchell - who finished fourth at the Pro-Am - appeared to dismiss Rodgers' win at the event. He ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Addresses Golf Controversy After Big Win

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers emerged victorious in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but sparked a little bit of a debate in the aftermath due to his handicap. During his weekly spot on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked about the controversy over his handicap being too generous for ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Golf.com

Pebble oddities, Rose’s LIV decision, one epic 7 | Monday Finish

Welcome back to the Monday Finish, where we hope you have a great time reading the column but just ask you to refrain from throwing any full beer cans. Let’s get to it!. Justin Rose sat at a microphone late Monday morning at Pebble Beach and explained his decision to remain loyal to the PGA Tour.
Golf.com

10 short-game rules that every golfer should follow

There is no question that a great short game will help you score lower while also taking pressure off your long game. While practice and repetition will help, understanding the basic rules and guidelines of each shot type around the greens will also go a long way. Each shot you hit near the green requires a different strategy and technique, so you need to have many tools in your arsenal to execute at a high level.
tigerdroppings.com

Gracie Hunt Hits Super Bowl VII's Radio Row

When your family's team is in the Super Bowl, the whole week is a work trip. Gracie Hunt hit Radio Row on Tuesday supporting her Chiefs and the Special Olympics... On radio row this morning discussing THE GAME & all things @SpecialOlympics 2023 World Games! Special Olympics is near and dear to my heart. My work with Special Olympics began almost a decade ago in high school when I tried out for the FC Dallas Special Olympics Unified Soccer team. Playing as a partner player alongside those with “disabilities” changed my life, gave me lifelong friendships, and showed me first hand how sports break barriers. All people are worthy or respect no matter your ability, race, or background. I love this organization. Let’s continue to break barriers and make the world one of respect and inclusion for all! And GO CHIEFS!!
KANSAS CITY, MO
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy