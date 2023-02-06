Gasparilla Festival of the Arts takes over Julian B Lane Riverfront Park and could bring 30,000+ visitors to Tampa

A Michigan-based wing spot is expanding into the city of Tampa. Detroit Wing Company (DWC) is centered around the company’s passion for the food they serve (and for delivering sweet heat to diner). DWC currently offers 20+ signature chef-driven sauces made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. In the past, DWC has been named “Best Wings in Michigan” by national outlets such as Buzzfeed, Esquire Magazine, Men’s Health, and MSNBC. They’re ready to open their first ever Florida spot at 5006 E Fowler Avenue on February 18.

