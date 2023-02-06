Read full article on original website
Sioux City Police see over 70 people at Law Enforcement Career Fair on Tuesday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are gearing up to invite qualified candidates to be police officers. SCPD held its annual law enforcement career fair on Tuesday, Feb. 7, but with a twist, this time inviting the general public to learn about the department's hiring process. "This year...
Sioux City man charged in casino fraud
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man has been charged in a casino fraud case. Following a DCI investigation, 57-year-old Dajo Alon Grandberry, of Sioux City, was arrested on November 30, 2022, and charged with Unlawful Betting-Fraudulent Claim and Solicitation to Commit a Felony in Woodbury County. The...
Man accused of multiple armed robberies in Siouxland charged in Federal Court
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The case against a man charged with multiple felonies in a string of armed robberies across Siouxland is moving to Federal Court. 29-year-old Kevon Spratt was facing eight felony counts in Woodbury County plus three 1st- Degree Robbery charges, but those charges have been dismissed. Spratt is now facing federal charges and is expected to be indicted later.
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shannon Ivory
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating parole and drug possession. Shannon Ivory is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole for a burglary conviction and by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Former South Dakota teacher convicted of abusing, stalking student loses license
VERMILLION, S.D. — A former Vermillion high school teacher convicted of abusing and stalking a student has lost his teaching license. The South Dakota Department of Education says it has permanently revoked the license of Jackson Prichardo-Castillo for violating the department's ethics and standards. He was arrested in August...
MRHD gives local colleges and universities grants for student scholarships
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — Missouri River Historical Development, the non-profit group that holds the gambling license for Sioux City's Hard Rock Casino, awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship money to Woodbury County's four colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 8. MRHD presented Briar Cliff University, Morningside University,...
Group behind The Arena to acquire Riverside ballfields from Siouxland Youth Association
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The group behind "The Arena" will now control an athletic complex in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. Monday, Feb. 6, Sioux City's City Council voted unanimously to grant the Hesse Foundation a lease for the ballfields in Riverside Park, formerly controlled by the Siouxland Youth Association.
Sunrise Retirement residents receiving Valentine's cards from around the country
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Residents at Sioux City's Sunrise Retirement Community are getting an influx of Valentine's Day cards!. A social media post asking for cards has had a great response, with hundreds of them now displayed on tables all around the campus for residents to enjoy. On Monday,...
2022 Iowa Teacher of the Year visits Sioux City Career Academy
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa's Teacher of the Year came to speak to potential future teachers in Siouxland. Sara Russell, Iowa's 2022 Teacher of the year spoke to educate students in the Sioux City Career Academy Tuesday morning, sharing her own experience as Iowa's Top Educator. Russell, a nineteen-year...
Energy assistance program open for applications to assist low-income Siouxland families
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Low-income families in Siouxland are being urged to apply for an energy assistance program. The Community Action Agency of Siouxland is asking people to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is also known as LIHEAP. You can apply online or by appointment...
Sioux City Bed Bath & Beyond set to close
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — (AP) Sioux City's Bed Bath & Beyond is on the list of store closures for 2023. Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement...
MMCRU gives update on new elementary school, daycare, and high school remodel
MMCRU says they are about halfway done with all of their construction projects in Marcus. Construction started back in the spring of 2022, with plans to remodel and expand the High School and Marcus Elementary School with the addition of a daycare. Their goal is to finish construction in phases.
MercyOne Siouxland to open Dakota Dunes urgent care in February
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — People who live in Dakota Dunes will soon have a new option for the treatment of urgent healthcare issues. MercyOne Siouxland plans to open a full-service urgent care clinic in Dakota Dunes in February. The clinic will be located next to MercyOne's existing Breast Care...
Mitchell Betsworth prepares to compete in 2023 Special Olympics World Games
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City native and East High alum Mitchell Betsworth was named a member of the United States Special Olympics team set to compete in the 2023 World Games in Berlin, Germany later this summer. Betsworth has been actively involved in Special Olympics for well over...
Area jazz bands taking part in 50th Morningside Jazz Festival
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside University is once again hosting its Jazz Festival this week. This will be the 50th Morningside Jazz Festival to be held, starting way back in 1972. The event is a resource for many high school jazz bands in the region to get valuable feedback on their performance.
