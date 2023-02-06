ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City man charged in casino fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man has been charged in a casino fraud case. Following a DCI investigation, 57-year-old Dajo Alon Grandberry, of Sioux City, was arrested on November 30, 2022, and charged with Unlawful Betting-Fraudulent Claim and Solicitation to Commit a Felony in Woodbury County. The...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Man accused of multiple armed robberies in Siouxland charged in Federal Court

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The case against a man charged with multiple felonies in a string of armed robberies across Siouxland is moving to Federal Court. 29-year-old Kevon Spratt was facing eight felony counts in Woodbury County plus three 1st- Degree Robbery charges, but those charges have been dismissed. Spratt is now facing federal charges and is expected to be indicted later.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shannon Ivory

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating parole and drug possession. Shannon Ivory is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole for a burglary conviction and by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
SIOUX CITY, IA
MRHD gives local colleges and universities grants for student scholarships

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — Missouri River Historical Development, the non-profit group that holds the gambling license for Sioux City's Hard Rock Casino, awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship money to Woodbury County's four colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 8. MRHD presented Briar Cliff University, Morningside University,...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
2022 Iowa Teacher of the Year visits Sioux City Career Academy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa's Teacher of the Year came to speak to potential future teachers in Siouxland. Sara Russell, Iowa's 2022 Teacher of the year spoke to educate students in the Sioux City Career Academy Tuesday morning, sharing her own experience as Iowa's Top Educator. Russell, a nineteen-year...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Bed Bath & Beyond set to close

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — (AP) Sioux City's Bed Bath & Beyond is on the list of store closures for 2023. Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement...
SIOUX CITY, IA
MercyOne Siouxland to open Dakota Dunes urgent care in February

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — People who live in Dakota Dunes will soon have a new option for the treatment of urgent healthcare issues. MercyOne Siouxland plans to open a full-service urgent care clinic in Dakota Dunes in February. The clinic will be located next to MercyOne's existing Breast Care...
DAKOTA DUNES, SD
Area jazz bands taking part in 50th Morningside Jazz Festival

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside University is once again hosting its Jazz Festival this week. This will be the 50th Morningside Jazz Festival to be held, starting way back in 1972. The event is a resource for many high school jazz bands in the region to get valuable feedback on their performance.
SIOUX CITY, IA

