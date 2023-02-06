Read full article on original website
"Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates Alike!"DeanLandMarietta, GA
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensley
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
DeKalb hosting several regional basketball tournaments
DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has announced locations and dates for upcoming high school basketball tournaments. Games at DCSD schools will begin Feb. 13 at locations throughout Georgia; DCSD is slated to host several championship games. All schools listed include the boys’ and girls’ teams, unless otherwise stated.
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
SWD knocks off three-time champ to win wrestling championship
Southwest DeKalb High School captured its third DeKalb County Wrestling Championship by dethroning three-time defending champion Dunwoody High School on Jan. 28 at Dunwoody. The Southwest DeKalb Panthers won four gold medals and had 10 wrestlers place sixth or higher to score 235.5 points to Dunwoody’s 226. St. Pius finished third with 202.0 points followed by Marist (189.0) and Stone Mountain (125.0). This makes three county titles for Southwest DeKalb wrestling coach Keith Johnson’s Panthers who also won in 2007 and 2011.
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spot
A popular Georgia-based restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Atlanta, with a grand opening event scheduled for later this month. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the popular local Georgia-based restaurant chain Urban Wings will be holding a grand opening event for its newest restaurant location in Atlanta, according to local sources.
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
Started by freed slaves, historic Black church in Norcross continues to prosper
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A historic Black church in Gwinnett County that struggled to stay afloat in its early years is thriving more than a century after it was first organized by freed slaves. Located twenty miles northeast of Atlanta, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Norcross has a...
'It's hurtful, It's painful': Family remembers Houston County native killed in College Park shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — After losing him to gun violence near Atlanta, a family remembers their son as a loving, caring and friendly young man. His name was Jaden George. His father, Christopher Turner, says his son never hung up the phone without telling his father he loved him.
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta
If you’ve ever just wanted a place to chill and listen to music, Atlanta, Georgia has quite a few options. While it’s not quite the live music mecca you’d experience in some other Southern cities like Nashville or New Orleans, Atlanta holds its own. This article will...
2 Students from Same Atlanta High School Found Dead, Police Say Cases Are Unrelated
An Atlanta area high school is mourning the deaths of two students that were found dead as authorities say the cases are unrelated. The remains of 16-year-old Susana Morales were found by a passerby near Drowning Creek Road in Dacula, Georgia, on Monday, according to 11 Alive. Susana, a student at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, about 20 minutes from Atlanta, was first reported missing over the summer.
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a Month
Atlanta, GA. - Renting an apartment in Atlanta isn't cheap. For example, in recent years, the average cost of rent has soared to more than $1,800 a month. That's leaving many renters in the metro feeling squeezed.
Police investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta
Police did not say if the shooting happened inside the store or outside or how many people were injured.
At Oakland Cemetery, local historian digs into unseen Black history
Dr. D.L. Henderson researches the Black decedents buried in the historic Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, where despite being the final resting place for about 12,000 Black Atlantans, there has been little information available about their stories and lives.
Man dies after shooting in southwest Atlanta on MLK Drive
The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. Atlanta Police is asking the public for more information.
John Lewis Legacy Institute To Hold Inaugural Gala In Atlanta
The John R. Lewis Legacy Institute (JRL) will have its inaugural gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The theme of the event is “The Legacy Continues,” and it will be hosted by award-winning anchor Jennifer Bellamy of 11Alive. The event, which will run from 6 to 10 p.m., will honor people who embody the highest values of Congressman John R. Lewis and represent his legacy of leadership.
Kevin Gillespie Closes His Decatur Restaurant Revival, but Might Reopen It Elsewhere
Revival, the Southern restaurant owned by Kevin Gillespie, closes after eight years on Church Street in Decatur, Decaturish first reported. But Gillespie hopes to reopen the restaurant in a new location some time in the next year. The closure in Decatur comes on the heels of a January burglary at...
Tyler Perry expanding Atlanta studios
With the property title granted on Dec. 28 for $8.4 million, the Tyler Perry Studios campus in Southwest Atlanta will expand by 37 acres. Previously, Perry has said a future expansion could include an all-new entertainment district with retail stores, restaurants and dinner theatres. Some popular movies and series that...
