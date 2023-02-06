ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hapeville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb hosting several regional basketball tournaments

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has announced locations and dates for upcoming high school basketball tournaments. Games at DCSD schools will begin Feb. 13 at locations throughout Georgia; DCSD is slated to host several championship games. All schools listed include the boys’ and girls’ teams, unless otherwise stated.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

SWD knocks off three-time champ to win wrestling championship

Southwest DeKalb High School captured its third DeKalb County Wrestling Championship by dethroning three-time defending champion Dunwoody High School on Jan. 28 at Dunwoody. The Southwest DeKalb Panthers won four gold medals and had 10 wrestlers place sixth or higher to score 235.5 points to Dunwoody’s 226. St. Pius finished third with 202.0 points followed by Marist (189.0) and Stone Mountain (125.0). This makes three county titles for Southwest DeKalb wrestling coach Keith Johnson’s Panthers who also won in 2007 and 2011.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Kristen Walters

Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spot

A popular Georgia-based restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Atlanta, with a grand opening event scheduled for later this month. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the popular local Georgia-based restaurant chain Urban Wings will be holding a grand opening event for its newest restaurant location in Atlanta, according to local sources.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta

If you’ve ever just wanted a place to chill and listen to music, Atlanta, Georgia has quite a few options. While it’s not quite the live music mecca you’d experience in some other Southern cities like Nashville or New Orleans, Atlanta holds its own. This article will...
ATLANTA, GA
People

2 Students from Same Atlanta High School Found Dead, Police Say Cases Are Unrelated

An Atlanta area high school is mourning the deaths of two students that were found dead as authorities say the cases are unrelated. The remains of 16-year-old Susana Morales were found by a passerby near Drowning Creek Road in Dacula, Georgia, on Monday, according to 11 Alive. Susana, a student at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, about 20 minutes from Atlanta, was first reported missing over the summer.
DACULA, GA
atlantafi.com

John Lewis Legacy Institute To Hold Inaugural Gala In Atlanta

The John R. Lewis Legacy Institute (JRL) will have its inaugural gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The theme of the event is “The Legacy Continues,” and it will be hosted by award-winning anchor Jennifer Bellamy of 11Alive. The event, which will run from 6 to 10 p.m., will honor people who embody the highest values of Congressman John R. Lewis and represent his legacy of leadership.
ATLANTA, GA
theatlanta100.com

Tyler Perry expanding Atlanta studios

With the property title granted on Dec. 28 for $8.4 million, the Tyler Perry Studios campus in Southwest Atlanta will expand by 37 acres. Previously, Perry has said a future expansion could include an all-new entertainment district with retail stores, restaurants and dinner theatres. Some popular movies and series that...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy