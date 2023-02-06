Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Dexter: Origins Ordered to Series at Showtime: Find Out Which Other Spinoffs Are in the Works!
Showtime is expanding the Dexter franchise in a big way. Fresh off a Wall Street Journal report that the premium cabler is exploring opportunities for more Dexter, we have some big news. Showtime announced today it has placed a straight-to-series order for the new drama Dexter: Origins (working title), to...
TV Fanatic
The Night Agent: Netflix Drops Teaser and Premiere Date for Action-Thriller
If you're looking for something new to stream on Netflix after The Recruit, you might be interested in The Night Agent. The new drama has a compelling hook that should be enough to get viewers to check out at least the first episode when it drops. All episodes of The...
TV Fanatic
Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 2 Episode 10
How far did Simone and Thea go to reclaim their spot on the court?. On All American: Homecoming Season 2 Episode 10, it was all hands on deck as the duo prepared for the worst. Meanwhile, Damon helped JR celebrate a major milestone, but a surprise guest threatened to derail...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Ben Affleck 'Didn't Feel Comfortable' As Jennifer Lopez's Date At 2023 Grammys: 'All Eyes Were On Him,' Spills Source
While all eyes were on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at one of Hollywood's biggest nights of the year, the A-list actor seemed to want to be anywhere but at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Affleck quickly began trending on Sunday night, February 5, after fans took notice that he seemed less than thrilled to attend the 2023 Grammy Awards with his wife.Though the actor "looked anxious and bored" throughout the evening, an insider explained to a news publication that he was simply uncomfortable by the amount of attention the famous pair was getting — nevertheless, he was happy to show...
Regina Hall Couldn't Keep a Straight Face Stating Why Kevin Costner Missed the Golden Globes
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during the Jan. 10 ceremony, the Girls Trip actress could barely keep a straight face while reading from the teleprompter when sharing why Costner was absent.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
EW.com
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Turn Beloved Book Series Into Must-See TV Show
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Talks Everything Everywhere All at Once at Globes. Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are bringing a beloved book series to life. The two A-listers are set to star in an upcoming Prime Video series based on Patricia Cornwell's mega-popular Kay Scarpetta series, according to Deadline.
TV Fanatic
Scott Alexander, America's Got Talent Contestant, Dies Following Stroke
America's Got Talent alum Scott Alexander has died. His wife Jenny revealed the sad news that he passed away following a stroke on a cruise ship. "I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father." "He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and...
Ben Affleck Gets His Coffee in First Photos Since Being Mocked at Grammys
Ben Affleck was spotted out on a coffee run after the Grammy Awards—and no, it wasn't from Dunkin'.
Matthew McConaughey to Voice an 'Ass-Kicking' Secret Agent Elvis Presley in Netflix Adult Animated Series
Matthew McConaughey is set to voice a very different version of The King in Agent Elvis, an adult animated action-comedy series co-created and executive-produced by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. In Agent Elvis, which is on track for a March 2023 release date, McConaughey will portray a fictionalized Elvis Presley, one who is a “global superstar by day, ass-kicking vigilante by night” who eventually joins a secret agency as Agent Elvis. The action-comedy follows Presley as he “trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that...
TV Fanatic
Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 12
On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 12, Ben made his way to 2012 and found himself trying to help the family as they tried to help their transgender daughter play on her high school basketball team. Meanwhile, Magic and Jenn discovered another piece of the puzzle of why Ben used...
TV Fanatic
A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 1 Review: The Last Dance
It's back, and it's already challenging to think about saying goodbye. So much of A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 1 nestled into that sweet spot that makes this show so good, endearing, and warming to the heart, and there's something to be said about the series finding its footing and leaning heavily into what it does best for its final season.
TV Fanatic
YOU Season 4 Episode 2 Review: Portrait of the Artist
Who could've ever anticipated that Joe would have this much work cut out for him and someone could beat him at his own game?. The predator has become prey, and so far, by the end of YOU Season 4 Episode 2, his stalker is in the lead. They know his name, and they're piecing together the things he's done back in the States!
Jonathan Majors Explains Why Angela Bassett’s Oscar Nomination Is A Big Opportunity For The MCU And The Academy
The actor behind Kang the Conqueror shares his thoughts on Angela Bassett's historic Oscars nomination.
Lionsgate’s Adele Lim Comedy Gets Title, First-Look Photo
Lionsgate said Monday that its upcoming comedy marking the feature directorial debut of Crazy Rich Asians scribe Adele Lim will be called Joy Ride. The studio also unveiled the first still from the film, which you can view below. The film due for release June 23 stars Ashley Park (Emily in Paris), Sherry Cola (Good Trouble), Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Sabrina Wu as unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey’s (Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens...
Amazon's Air Trailer Gives Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Some Choice '80s Fashion And Michael Jordan Swagger
Amazon Studios' Air tells the origin story of the Air Jordan brand, reuniting Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in the process.
Top Gun: Maverick named best film of 2022 by Rotten Tomatoes
Top Gun: Maverick has been named the best film of 2022 by the American review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.The Tom Cruise sequel scored six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Editing, Sound, VFX, Adapted Screenplay, and Lady Gaga and BloodPop’s original song “Hold My Hand”.Rotten Tomatoes revealed that the film landed a 96 per cent certified fresh grade from critics off 464 reviews and a 99 per cent fresh on their audience metre. Other films that made it to the top 10 list are The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and Turning Red, among...
