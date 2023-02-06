ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Evansville man arrested after stepbrother shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police say he shot his stepbrother. Blake Cadwalader was arrested last night after allegedly breaking into his stepbrother’s home. Police say the victim tried to hit Cadwalader with a baseball bat. That’s when police say he shot the victim twice in the leg. Officers say […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

VCSO: Chase ends with crash into building, suspect in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a police chase ended with a car wrecking into a building on Wednesday afternoon. This happened near the intersection of Franklin Street and Fulton Avenue. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted 36-year-old Carlos Gamboa near North Second Avenue and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

VCSO: Suspect arrested after crashing during pursuit

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office, a suspect is in custody after fleeing from a traffic stop, and crashing into a building. Deputies say they Carlos Alberto Gamboa driving a 2004 Lincoln Aviator in the area of North 2nd Avenue and West Virginia Street. Deputies recognized Gamboa and knew that he had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on two-county chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County. Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue. That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening. This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street. Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m. HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

New details released after Haubstadt school incident

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy law enforcement presence was gathered outside the Haubstadt Community School in Gibson County earlier Wednesday. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said deputies responded to the school after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told a 22-year-old man was trying to get into the school through a door […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Huntingburg Police Department mourns loss of retired K9 Maya

Law enforcement officials in Huntingburg, Indiana, are mourning the loss of a retired K9 officer. The Huntingburg Police Department shared the passing of retired K9 Maya on Thursday. According to HPD, Maya served with the City of Huntingburg from 2019 to March 2022. Before that, Maya served and protected in...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
14news.com

Man arrested after shooting victim shows up at hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested a man after a gunshot victim showed up to a local hospital. According to an affidavit, that happened on February 1. [Previous Story: EPD investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds]. EPD says police were told by the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
warricknews.com

Two Newburgh residents arrested on drug charges

NEWBURGH — Two Newburgh residents were arrested last week on charges of dealing fentanyl and marijuana. Gavin Jones-Scott, 22, and Miranda Ziliak, 21, were arrested after the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Friday, Feb. 3, at 5599 Stacer Road. According to officials, detectives seized...
NEWBURGH, IN
104.1 WIKY

Trial Date Set For Newburgh Woman Accused Of Killing Husband

A final pretrial meeting for a Newburgh woman was held on Monday. 59 year old Lisa Harris is charged in the murder of her husband 56 year old Michael Harris. In August of 2020, Indiana State Troopers were called to a campground near Birdseye. Medics treated the victim on scene...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

4th person charged in Ohio Co. boarding school abuse case

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A fourth person has been indicted in connection with an abuse investigation involving Pilgrim’s Rest Boarding School in Ohio County. [PREVIOUS: 3 accused of abuse at Ohio Co. boarding school make court appearances]. Court records show 26-year-old George Servin is charged with 21 counts...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
vincennespbs.org

Sleeping driver arrested in Princeton

A motorist fell asleep at the wheel waiting for a train and was arrested. Indiana State Police in Evansville report that the woman was stopped and waiting on a passing trail this morning on Broadway Street near 2nd in Princeton. A trooper who made contact with her noticed she showed...
PRINCETON, IN

