Astros GM: We've had extension talks with Tucker
New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged the team had discussions with All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker about a contract extension. "Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it's coming up on the arbitration hearing," Brown told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "And (Cristian) Javier, he's also coming up on the arb hearing. … We've been in contact with some of the agents to get some thought process."
Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The 2022 World Series champion Houston Astros added 2020 American League MVP Jose Abreu to their roster, while losing Yuli Gurriel and Justin Verlander. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Astros for the 2023 MLB season.
