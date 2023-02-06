Getting Answers: who is responsible for damage from toppling trees?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
I-Team: Flood cars sales on the increase in Massachusetts
If you're shopping for a used motor vehicle it's important to find out if that vehicle may have been in an accident, or a flood.
westernmassnews.com
Crews battling fire on Sears Way in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in West Springfield. Officials said they were called to a factory on Sears Way around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews from Agawam and Springfield have been called in to cover West Springfield fire stations while they are on-scene.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom on Wednesday to share concerns after learning the Springfield nursing home where family members live is shutting down. “We have to respect our seniors. They put in their time and a time for us to honor and respect them...
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
Check Out the Oldest Bar in Massachusetts Just East of The Berkshires!
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants in Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on this link.
Four MA Towns are Among the Top 15 Safest Communities in the Country
We know from previous articles that Massachusetts is the safest state in America. Massachusetts is also the best state to raise a family. In addition, we know from just looking around and talking to people that Massachusetts is a tourist's dream. Whether you are visiting Boston, Framingham, Northampton, Easthampton, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Westfield, Springfield, Brookline, Williamstown, and everywhere in between, you're sure to be entertained for days when making a trip to Massachusetts.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Transport Kids in the Bed of a Pickup Truck?
Many people at some point in their lives have probably ridden in the bed of a pickup truck. Back when I was a kid living in northern Berkshire County, I remember there were times that one of my family members would transport some of my friends and me in the back of his pickup truck. For me, it was always fun to ride in a vehicle in this way as I didn't get to do it often (my parents didn't own pickup trucks) Plus, there was the feeling of freedom when riding in the bed of a pickup truck.
Is It Illegal for Massachusetts Police to Hide with Their Lights Off?
Massachusetts is home to a laundry list of some strange and antiquated laws. Everything from growing goatees to singing the national anthem and even the act of mowing your law has some weird guidelines in the Commonwealth. One of the most regulated aspects of life for Massachusetts residents is driving....
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Crews respond to car accident at intersection of Main and Cabot Streets
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to the intersection of Main and Cabot Streets Tuesday for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to the Holyoke Fire Department, crews received the call around 1 p.m. Upon arrival, officials said that they located a vehicle on its side. The...
westernmassnews.com
Fire crews responding to dozen of burst pipe calls after frigid weekend
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Even though the arctic blast from the weekend is behind us, first responders and homeowners are still dealing with frozen and burst pipes brought on by the sub-zero temperatures. Western Mass News is getting answers on who is responsible for those repairs when a pipe does...
Why no snow cover could be problematic in the Spring
Simkins Tree Service out of Holliston says yards could have trouble this year because of the lack of snow cover.
NECN
Plumbers Slammed With Calls for Burst Pipes After Deep Freeze
As Massachusetts thaws out from last weekend’s deep freeze, plumbers across the state are still playing catch up on all of the calls for burst pipes. At Baker Elman Plumbing in Newton, they received close to 700 calls over the weekend. Most of them were for burst or frozen pipes. They are trying to get to all of them, but they only have six plumbers working at their Newton location.
Four Hampden County nursing homes set to close
Northeast Health Group has confirmed that four Hamden County nursing homes will be closing, however, they were unable to say when this will take place.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Hadley added to list of closures
An additional 150 locations of Bed Bath & Beyond have been added to stores set to close, including one location in Hadley.
westernmassnews.com
Officials locate dog ejected from vehicle in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have found a dog who was ejected from a vehicle in crash along I-291 westbound in Springfield on Tuesday. The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said that Nyla, a white pitbull, was ejected and then ran from the area and was last seen heading towards Dwight Street.
Where Are the 5 Oldest Towns in the Berkshires and How Old Are They?
With so much history throughout the entire state of Massachusetts, it's always interesting to learn about each town and cities history. While it is pretty well known that the oldest city in the state is Plymouth, over on the western side, perhaps it is not nearly as well known what the oldest towns in the Berkshires are.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
A Massachusetts mom is accused of killing her three children while it’s believed she was suffering from severe postpartum depression. Dr. Marcus Ware to replace Lynn Clark as superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools. Updated: 7 hours ago. This came 10 months after former superintendent Lynn Clark was arrested for...
westernmassnews.com
Cooper’s hawk rescued on Pleasant Street in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Cooper’s hawk in Northampton is safe and sound after being rescued on Pleasant Street Monday. According to the Northampton Police Department, the hawk was transported by Northampton Animal Control and taken to a rescue center for birds of prey. Good work to everyone involved!
Search underway for missing Massachusetts girl last seen a month ago
Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing Massachusetts girl who last seen a month ago.
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Comments / 9