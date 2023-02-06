ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

I-24 westbound reopens following early-morning FedEx crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — An early-morning crash is blocking Interstate-24 westbound near the 22 mile-marker in Marshall County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports. According to a Thursday release, traffic is being detoured off at the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange to take U.S. 62 West to return to I-24 at the U.S. 68 Reidland Exit 16 Interchange.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

American Trash Service says state has approved permit, company hopes to resume pickup Monday

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — American Trash Service says it's one step closer to resuming garbage pickup services in McCracken County, Kentucky. In January, multiple American Trash Service customers told Local 6 the company had not picked up their trash for more than two weeks. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster told us the county had learned that the company was operating without the proper license and had not filed the necessary payroll tax documents.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mark your calendars: City of Paducah announces annual Spring Clean Up Day

PADUCAH — If you have hazardous waste, household garbage, old tires, e-scrap, or old appliances you've been struggling to get rid of — mark your calendars. On April 15 — rain or shine — Paducah and McCracken County residents can take advantage of the annual City-County Spring Clean Up Day.
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Benton Woman arrested for drug possesion at a local gas station

On 1-29-2023 Deputies were dispatched to a local fuel station in reference to a female in a vehicle that appeared to be passed out at the wheel. This call resulted in a drug investigation that vehicle operator was found to be in possession of. As a result of the investigation...
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wake up Weather: 02/09/2023

PADUCAH — Some areas are still dealing with strong winds as a line of storms continues to move through parts of our region. Temperatures in the 40s most of the day with mostly cloudy skies and wind gusts from 30 to 40 miles per hour. Drivers should maintain caution...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Crews demolish vacant Carbondale church after fire

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews demolished a vacant church Monday, February 6 following a fire. Firefighters got the call around 9:44 a.m. on Monday about a fire at Walnut Street Baptist church, next to city hall. By Monday evening, firefighters were still on scene to monitor hot spots. Crews had...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Meeting on US 62 project

Community members attend public information meeting on improvement project for U.S. 62 in Calvert City. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking at ways to improve U.S. 62 in the Calvert City area. Tuesday night, the state held an event to get input from people who live in the area.
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

Northbound I-55 open near 92 mile marker after crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Northbound Interstate 55 is open near the 92 mile marker after a crash Tuesday morning, February 7. According to Cape Girardeau police, crews cleared the scene and the road is open. Earlier, traffic was backed up in the area due to a crash. You can...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Man wanted in several counties for theft arrested

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man who was wanted in several counties for theft was arrested over the weekend. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. Daughtery was wanted in multiple western Kentucky counties...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray arrests net enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, deputies say

MURRAY, KY — Two Murray women are behind bars after a search uncovered enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office claims. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigators executed a search warrant on Feb. 6 at a Murray home.
MURRAY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy