wsiu.org
Plans remain the same for a City of Carbondale owned property which was the site of a fire this week
The City of Carbondale says a fire at a property it owns near City Hall does not change its plans for the property that housed the old Walnut Street Baptist Church. A fire at the vacant church Monday is still under investigation. City spokesperson Roni LeForge says the site was...
wpsdlocal6.com
I-24 westbound reopens following early-morning FedEx crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — An early-morning crash is blocking Interstate-24 westbound near the 22 mile-marker in Marshall County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports. According to a Thursday release, traffic is being detoured off at the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange to take U.S. 62 West to return to I-24 at the U.S. 68 Reidland Exit 16 Interchange.
wpsdlocal6.com
All lanes of KY 307 open after early-morning crash took out power poles, transformer
11:40 a.m: The KYTC says all lanes are now open on KY 307. Earlier in the morning, a semi crash took out several utility poles and a transformer near the 15.8 mile marker. 10:33 a.m: The KYTC says the estimated duration of the closure on KY 307 has been extended by 2 more hours, to 12:30 p.m.
wpsdlocal6.com
American Trash Service says state has approved permit, company hopes to resume pickup Monday
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — American Trash Service says it's one step closer to resuming garbage pickup services in McCracken County, Kentucky. In January, multiple American Trash Service customers told Local 6 the company had not picked up their trash for more than two weeks. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster told us the county had learned that the company was operating without the proper license and had not filed the necessary payroll tax documents.
wpsdlocal6.com
Community members attend public information meeting on improvement project for U.S. 62 in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking at ways to improve U.S. 62 in the Calvert City area. Tuesday night, the state held an event to get input from people who live in the area. The cabinet is looking at widening U.S. 62, as well as...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fill large potholes on I-24 after multiple drivers left with flat tires
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office say multiple drivers are stuck on the side of the road after encountering large potholes on Interstate 24 eastbound. According to a Monday release, the potholes are in the right lane, just past the 16-mile-marker on ramp. Deputies are posted at the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mark your calendars: City of Paducah announces annual Spring Clean Up Day
PADUCAH — If you have hazardous waste, household garbage, old tires, e-scrap, or old appliances you've been struggling to get rid of — mark your calendars. On April 15 — rain or shine — Paducah and McCracken County residents can take advantage of the annual City-County Spring Clean Up Day.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield nonprofits seek 2 tons of bottle caps for unique tornado memorial project
MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield and Graves County lost 24 members of their community as a result of the the Dec. 10 tornado last year, and now, they're asking for the public's help to create unique memorials for them. They're called "buddy benches," and each one is made-up of 200...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County 5-year-old finds calling on the court
BENTON, Ky. - Sawyer Donohoo is in his first year as head coach at Marshall County. But while he’s busy calling the plays, his son, Parker, is calling the game.
Marshall County Daily
Benton Woman arrested for drug possesion at a local gas station
On 1-29-2023 Deputies were dispatched to a local fuel station in reference to a female in a vehicle that appeared to be passed out at the wheel. This call resulted in a drug investigation that vehicle operator was found to be in possession of. As a result of the investigation...
wpsdlocal6.com
Delay and funding issues for major public port project in Cairo, Illinois, cause concern
CAIRO, IL — Delays and funding issues surround a major public port project in our region. People are concerned about the project in Cairo, Illinois. In August of 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a $40 million investment for the project. About two-and-a-half years later, there still hasn't been...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 02/09/2023
PADUCAH — Some areas are still dealing with strong winds as a line of storms continues to move through parts of our region. Temperatures in the 40s most of the day with mostly cloudy skies and wind gusts from 30 to 40 miles per hour. Drivers should maintain caution...
KFVS12
Crews demolish vacant Carbondale church after fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews demolished a vacant church Monday, February 6 following a fire. Firefighters got the call around 9:44 a.m. on Monday about a fire at Walnut Street Baptist church, next to city hall. By Monday evening, firefighters were still on scene to monitor hot spots. Crews had...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest man accused of breaking into multiple businesses in Paducah Coke plant building
PADUCAH — A former Paducah Mellow Mushroom employee accused of breaking into the restaurant and other businesses in the old Coca-Cola plant building has turned himself in to authorities, the Paducah Police Department says. Mellow Mushroom is one of several businesses located inside the former Coca-Cola plant at 3121...
wpsdlocal6.com
KFVS12
Northbound I-55 open near 92 mile marker after crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Northbound Interstate 55 is open near the 92 mile marker after a crash Tuesday morning, February 7. According to Cape Girardeau police, crews cleared the scene and the road is open. Earlier, traffic was backed up in the area due to a crash. You can...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police say wanted man broke into Mellow Mushroom numerous times, flooded Sprocket
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is asking for public assistance locating a man they say broke into the old Coca Cola plant on Broadway Street numerous times, stealing items and causing damage to one of the businesses inside. According to a Monday release, 29-year-old Cory Perez — a...
kbsi23.com
Man wanted in several counties for theft arrested
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man who was wanted in several counties for theft was arrested over the weekend. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. Daughtery was wanted in multiple western Kentucky counties...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies: Burglary, rape suspect arrested after jumping from window, attempting to steal cruisers
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a wanted man has been apprehended after jumping from the upstairs window of a home and attempting to steal a cruiser. According to a Facebook post from the office, 40-year-old Justin Riley was arrested late Tuesday night on burglary...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray arrests net enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, deputies say
MURRAY, KY — Two Murray women are behind bars after a search uncovered enough fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office claims. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigators executed a search warrant on Feb. 6 at a Murray home.
