‘I loved my restaurant,’ says retired restaurant owner who leaves Cole’s Dockside legacy

It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
38-Year-Old NYC Man Arrested In Rockland County Allegedly Having Connection With Saturday Night RobberyAbdul GhaniRockland County, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Beloved NYC playground reopens after $3.7 million makeover: Here’s a peek at the new amenities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Shiny new swing sets, slides and play equipment were officially unveiled at a beloved Staten Island playground on Tuesday, as the New York City Parks Department celebrated the end of a $3.72 million dollar renovation project and introduced the neighborhood to some brand-new picnic space and gaming tables. After an extensive 10-month overhaul, Dugan Playground is once again open to the public.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The surprise retirement party of Dr. James Lafferty at LiGreci’s Staaten
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the surprise retirement party of James Lafferty, M.D. at LiGreci’s Staaten, in West Brighton. The vibrant soiree was attended by family members and colleagues on Jan. 19, 2023. “Dr. Lafferty has been a practicing...
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In New York Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
There are approximately 1,600 pizza places in New York City, and that means there are many times that in the state of New York. So many of them are good that it’s hard to crown a winner as The Very Best, but one that is a contender without a doubt is Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn. Not only has this place been serving pizza since 1965, but the same guy – owner Domenico DeMarco – made all the pizzas until his passing last year. Fortunately, even after DeMarco’s passing, Di Fara Pizza is still legendary and is still what dreams are made of. It should be no surprise to anyone that there’s almost always a wait when getting a slice or a pie there. In fact, there’s often a line that reaches quite a ways down the block. If you’re looking for a New York restaurant with a line out the door that’s worth the wait, this is the one. Read on to learn more about it.
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
Opening Day Set For First Long Island Location Of Popular Eatery
The wait is almost over for those eagerly anticipating the opening of Long Island’s first Crumbl Cookies store. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the popular cookie chain will open its newest location, located in Levittown at 3511 Hempstead Turnpike, on Friday, Feb. 10, according to a company spoke…
longisland.com
Stone Street Wood Fired Grill Set to Open in Garden City
A new restaurant is set to open in Garden City. Stone Street Wood Fired Grill opens up next Wednesday according to reports, replacing the old Hurricane Grill at 630 Stewart Avenue. Stone Street Wood Fired Grill is from Chadwicks Restaurant Group chef and owner, Art Gustafson, who has already brought...
We’re losing an American treasure, right here on Staten Island | From the editor
For all the griping about our hometown, Staten Island has some really special places that talk to the history of America. Think about it . . . The collection at Historic Richmond Town -- the Voorleezer’s House, the oldest standing schoolhouse in America. The Perrine House, the oldest house on Staten Island, built in 1662 – a hundred years before the Revolutionary War.
bkreader.com
NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn
The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
This new Staten Island gym offers workouts designed to help with high stress situations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- South Shore resident Robert LaRocca, 28, knows stress -- especially that which occurs during intense situations -- can wreak havoc on a person’s physical and mental wellbeing. That’s why this owner of a successful fitness facility in Charleston -- which he launched during the coronavirus...
Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 8, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Barbara Geraghty of Grant City died on Feb. 5, 2023 after a brief illness. She was born in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and moved to the Berry Houses in Dongan Hills in 1953 as a child. She attended St. Ann’s School and St. Joseph Hill Academy before entering the NYC Police Academy in 1973. Upon graduation, she was assigned to the 5th Precinct in Chinatown, being among the first groups of women on patrol. She spent 21 years with the NYPD, and then worked private security until she retired in 1995. She also joined the Fraternal Order of Police and was a lifetime member of the Sergeants Benevolent Association of the NYPD. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Christopher’s in Grant City, where she was a member of the St. Christopher Socialites. She is survived by her son Daniel, her granddaughter Ruthie, her great granddaughters Mikayla and Victoria Lee and her brother Edmund. For the full obituary, click here.
fox5ny.com
BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island
NEW YORK - The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water. The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington. Police...
The Mouthwatering Monmouth County, NJ Italian Restaurants You Have to Try
We are blessed to have so many amazing Italian restaurants in Monmouth County. These are the spots where you never have a bad meal. These are the places that make you feel at home. What are the most popular Italian dishes?. We turned to Gerbasi Ristorante in The Bronx. This...
The battle to breathe: Tired all day? A Staten Island dentist and his daughter set out to find a solution to a breathing disorder.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Do you feel tired all day? Do you snore or grind your teeth at night? Do you have allergies? Are you breathing through your mouth instead of your nose? Do you suffer from anxiety or depression? Have you ever needed or worn braces on your teeth? Perhaps a loved one sleeps restlessly or gasps during the night? Do you have a child who struggles to stay awake and struggles to pay attention in school.
1 killed after car plunges into Hempstead Bay on Long Island
One person was killed after a car plunged into the water at Hempstead Bay off of North Hempstead Bar Beach in Port Washington on Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Going ‘above and beyond’: 2 Staten Island educators honored with Patrick F. Daly Award
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Island educators received a prestigious honor for their positive impact on local students. John K. Boyle, principal of Totten Intermediate School (I.S. 34) in Tottenville, and Lisa Friscia, a K-5 English as a New Language teacher at PS 39 in South Beach, were the recipients of this year’s Patrick F. Daly Award. The pair were honored during a ceremony hosted by Borough President Vito Fossella at Borough Hall on Tuesday evening.
therealdeal.com
Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase
Long Island’s largest multifamily landlord continues to grow. Fairfield Properties bought a portfolio of five rental complexes in Suffolk County, paying $59.6 million for the 228-unit portfolio in Bay Shore, the Long Island Business News reported. The seller was the estate of Joan Wimmer, who died a year ago....
Who will step up in fight to save our nation’s oldest free Black settlement?
This is the first story in an ongoing journalistic initiative to rally the community and the country around a critical, but endangered, historical site: Sandy Ground, the nation's oldest free Black settlement still inhabited by descendants of its pioneers. Launched during Black History Month, the work will shine a spotlight on the site’s rich past and urgent needs as its historians seek to pass the torch of preservation to a new generation.
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flames
Arson Bomb Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday night in a 3-story office building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn. Harmonious Pilates Studio. 7 psychologists. A speech pathologist and a large Flower Hill dental practice. Dozens of professional offices at 1025 Northern Boulevard were completely destroyed Saturday night, Feb. 4, 2023, in one of the fiercest blazes recorded on the North Shore of Long Island.
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student
NEW YORK, NY – A 29-year-old dean at Brooklyn’s Philippa Schuyler IS 383 in Bushwick, was slashed by a group of students during a fight at the school. The Schuyler administrator was rushing to the aid of a 13-year-old student who was being attacked by a group of students. When he intervened, he was cut with a sharp object by one of the aggressors. The incident happened at around 4 pm on Monday. The administrator was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The student did not sustain any serious injuries, but the suspects remain at The post NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 1