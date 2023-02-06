ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, WI

Marshall finishes third at Capitol conference tournament

By Ryan Gregory
The Courier
The Courier
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyRWl_0keQy6wy00

The Marshall wrestling program’s climb towards the postseason took a huge upward leap at the Capitol conference tournament, hosted at Waterloo High School, on Saturday, Feb. 4. Led by senior Drew Johnson, who won an individual conference championship at 132 lbs., the Cardinals collected 153.5 team points to finish in third place of the 10 competing schools.

Johnson entered the day hoping to boost his result from last season’s conference meet, where he lost in the championship match of the same weight class. This season, he entered the day as the top seed, which earned him a pair of byes into the semifinal match.

He proved his worth there, earning a 16-0 tech fall victory early in the third period over a Lodi wrestler. The championship match against Brennan Keyes of Sugar River proved to be a better challenge that went the distance. Johnson was able to score three takedowns as he won by a 9-3 decision, claiming Marshall’s sole individual championship of the day.

Junior Tucker Cobb came very close to earning Marshall’s second championship, making it all the way to the championship match of the 126 lbs. bracket. He entered the day as the top seed and got a pair of byes to land in the semifinal match.

There, he made quick work of a Lake Mills wrestler, earning a pin in 1:31 to move on to the championship match. He and Lodi wrestler Evan Clary went the distance. Cobb came out of the first period with a 2-0 lead that grew to a 5-2 advantage by the end of the second. Clary stormed a dramatic comeback in the third period, however, outscoring Cobb 6-1 to win the championship by an 8-6 decision.

Senior Grant Chadwick also finished near the top of his bracket, placing third at 182 lbs. Despite being a state finals participant last season, Chadwick entered as the second overall seed with Lodi star Mason Lane wrestling at the same weight. Chadwick received only one bye, starting his day in the quarterfinals.

He tore through his Lakeside Lutheran opponent in the quarterfinals, earning a pin in less than a minute. A greater challenge awaited in the semifinals against a Cambridge wrestler. The two battled through three full periods with the Cambridge wrestler holding on for a narrow 4-3 win to send Chadwick to the consolation bracket.

He recovered nicely there, pinning a Watertown Luther Prep wrestler in 1:26 to reach the third place match. It took some time, but he would eventually secure a third period pin against Waterloo’s Ian Spoke to finish his day on a high note.

A quartet of Cardinals also took home fourth place finishes: junior Miles Zimmerman at 106 lbs., junior Kody Finke at 145 lbs., sophomore Turner Cobb at 160 lbs., and Mikail Alexander-Taylor at 285 lbs.

Zimmerman earned a pin in the quarterfinals before running into Waterloo’s Avery Skalitzky, the top seed in the bracket, in the semifinals. A quick pin victory for Skalitzky dropped Zimmerman to the third place match, where he was pinned by a Watertown Luther Prep wrestler in 1:19.

Finke also earned himself a quarterfinal victory, pinning a Lake Mills wrestler in 2:48. He was pinned by a Lodi wrestler in the semifinals but bounced back with a pin over a Lakeside Lutheran wrestler to reach the third place match. A long battle with a Cambridge wrestler resulted in a pin loss at the 5:30 mark to take fourth.

Turner Cobb followed the exact same path. He pinned a Waterloo wrestler in the first period, took a late pin in the semifinals, bounced back with a consolation round pin, and was subsequently pinned in the third place match.

Alexander-Taylor took a loss in the quarterfinals, his first match of the day, but showed great resolve to battle back. After a bye in the consolation bracket, he pinned a Lake Mills wrestler in the second period to reach the third place match. A Sugar River wrestler would earn a pin victory in 1:31 to hand Alexander-Taylor fourth.

Additionally, senior Tyler Petersen took fifth in the 138 lbs. bracket and junior Brayden Klubertanz finished seventh in the 152 lbs. bracket.

Lodi walked away with the team conference championship, scoring 357.5 team points. Sugar River took second with 212.5.

With the regular season now behind it, Marshall turns its attention towards the WIAA state tournament. The Cardinals will travel to Horicon High School for super regionals on Saturday, Feb. 11. Other teams participating in the super regional include Cambridge, Deerfield, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Johnson Creek, Kenosha Christian Life, Kenosha St. Joseph, Living Word Lutheran, Palmyra-Eagle, St. John’s Northwestern, and Waterloo.

