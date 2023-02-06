Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Related
aymag.com
DeLuca’s Expands to New Hot Springs Location
DeLuca’s Pizza will open its new location at 833 Central Avenue in Hot Springs on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with the bar remaining open until midnight on Friday and Saturday. On Mondays, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
aymag.com
The Romantic Restaurants Bucket List Continues at OAK Room & Bar
If you’re looking for recommendations on where to take your significant other for a date night, you’ll really like the new bucket list! This month, AY is bringing you the Romantic Restaurants Bucket List to show you the most romantic food spots for Arkansas couples. This week, AY About You President and Publisher Heather Baker and Nichole Niemann with Arkansas Style stop by The OAK Room & Bar at Oaklawn in Hot Springs.
Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
aymag.com
Waldo’s Reveals Opening Date for Little Rock Location
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer is scheduled to open its second Arkansas location on Feb. 21, 2023, at 6 Bass Pro Drive in Little Rock (in the former David’s Burgers location). The restaurant is currently hiring and training 30-40 new employees for all positions in time for the grand opening.
aymag.com
Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas
Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
Lansing Daily
Man Tries To Trade Kidnapped Baby For 15 Big Macs At Arkansas McDonald’s
A three month old baby has been reunited with her parents after being kidnapped by a man at Riverfront Park in Little Rock, Arkansas. There are not many details on how the man acquired the baby at the park. However, it’s what he did with the baby after he kidnapped her that has the community … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
OnlyInYourState
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Arkansas
Meatloaf, chicken and dressing, smothered pork chops, and loaded hamburger steak, are just a few of the mouthwatering dishes served at Bobbie D’s Southern Cuisine. This cafeteria-style restaurant in Arkansas has some of the most delicious down-home food in Little Rock, and you’ll want to try it for yourself. Go hungry and indulge in authentic, southern comfort food that will cure your soul.
Little Rock offering relocation assistance to Big Country Chateau tenants
The City of Little Rock is offering relocation help to tenants of a troubled apartment complex.
Whataburger coming to Maumelle & Malvern
MAUMELLE, Ark. — We've already told you about the new Whataburger locations being built in Little Rock and Benton, but two more cities in Central Arkansas can expect to see the fast-food chain soon. Two more Whataburger locations will be coming to Maumelle and Malvern. According to reports from...
Little Rock police investigating homicide on 27th Street
Little Rock police are investigating a homicide Tuesday.
thv11.com
Conway works on ways to fix flooding issues
When it rains, it pours— and in Conway's case, it floods. We spoke with the city who shared the plans they have in place to help solve some of those drainage issues.
Why everyone in Little Rock is talking about this banana statue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There's a brand new statue in Little Rock and it has certainly captured the attention of nearly every person that sees it. The new artwork entitled "On a Roll" was created by Jack Hill and shipped to the city by the National Sculptors' Guild earlier this week.
Little Rock Resident Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 6, 2023 – 22 year-old Kimira Lashae Wallace was arrested at the Pulaski County Jail in Arkansas and returned to Hopkins County Jail. She is facing a charge of Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution a Felony 3. This is not the first time Kimira Lashae Wallace has been in...
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
armoneyandpolitics.com
Eagle Rock Capital Purchases Conway Block Plant
Eagle Rock Capital recently revealed it has closed on the purchase of Conway Block Plant. According to Eagle Rock Realty, the company plans to convert the facility into “the coolest entertainment and recreation spot in the state of Arkansas.”. According to a post on Facebook,. “Creating beautiful buildings, jobs,...
mysaline.com
See Animals currently available for adoption in Saline County
The following are animals currently up for adoption in the Saline County area. For adoption info on any of these adorable faces, click either the DOG or CAT link and look for the name. Gracey. Shepherd (Unknown Type) Female, 1 yr 6 mos. Benton, AR. Leonard. American Pit Bull Terrier.
Whataburger to open Maumelle Blvd. location
Whataburger is continuing its expanse across central Arkansas with a third location soon to open.
KATV
Officer-involved shooting on West 65th St., Little Rock on Sunday afternoon
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the 5000 block of West 65th street. According to a press release from Chief of Police Heath Helton, officers responded to a wellness check call at the Villas on 65th Apartments at 1:35 pm.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Meteor caught on camera Monday evening in Arkansas
A bright meteor passed through the night sky around 7pm in Arkansas. Multiple reports came in about a bright flash and loud noise across central Arkansas February 6, 2023.
North Little Rock library asks for millage increase in special election
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Early voting for North Little Rock began on Tuesday. The city is having a special election to vote on whether the library system will have a millage increase. Currently, the library is assessed at 3 mills on property taxes, but they are asking voters...
Comments / 0