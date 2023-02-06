ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

aymag.com

DeLuca’s Expands to New Hot Springs Location

DeLuca’s Pizza will open its new location at 833 Central Avenue in Hot Springs on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with the bar remaining open until midnight on Friday and Saturday. On Mondays, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
aymag.com

The Romantic Restaurants Bucket List Continues at OAK Room & Bar

If you’re looking for recommendations on where to take your significant other for a date night, you’ll really like the new bucket list! This month, AY is bringing you the Romantic Restaurants Bucket List to show you the most romantic food spots for Arkansas couples. This week, AY About You President and Publisher Heather Baker and Nichole Niemann with Arkansas Style stop by The OAK Room & Bar at Oaklawn in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

Waldo’s Reveals Opening Date for Little Rock Location

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer is scheduled to open its second Arkansas location on Feb. 21, 2023, at 6 Bass Pro Drive in Little Rock (in the former David’s Burgers location). The restaurant is currently hiring and training 30-40 new employees for all positions in time for the grand opening.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas

Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
MALVERN, AR
Lansing Daily

Man Tries To Trade Kidnapped Baby For 15 Big Macs At Arkansas McDonald’s

A three month old baby has been reunited with her parents after being kidnapped by a man at Riverfront Park in Little Rock, Arkansas. There are not many details on how the man acquired the baby at the park. However, it’s what he did with the baby after he kidnapped her that has the community … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
LITTLE ROCK, AR
OnlyInYourState

The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Arkansas

Meatloaf, chicken and dressing, smothered pork chops, and loaded hamburger steak, are just a few of the mouthwatering dishes served at Bobbie D’s Southern Cuisine. This cafeteria-style restaurant in Arkansas has some of the most delicious down-home food in Little Rock, and you’ll want to try it for yourself. Go hungry and indulge in authentic, southern comfort food that will cure your soul.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Whataburger coming to Maumelle & Malvern

MAUMELLE, Ark. — We've already told you about the new Whataburger locations being built in Little Rock and Benton, but two more cities in Central Arkansas can expect to see the fast-food chain soon. Two more Whataburger locations will be coming to Maumelle and Malvern. According to reports from...
MALVERN, AR
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
armoneyandpolitics.com

Eagle Rock Capital Purchases Conway Block Plant

Eagle Rock Capital recently revealed it has closed on the purchase of Conway Block Plant. According to Eagle Rock Realty, the company plans to convert the facility into “the coolest entertainment and recreation spot in the state of Arkansas.”. According to a post on Facebook,. “Creating beautiful buildings, jobs,...
CONWAY, AR
mysaline.com

See Animals currently available for adoption in Saline County

The following are animals currently up for adoption in the Saline County area. For adoption info on any of these adorable faces, click either the DOG or CAT link and look for the name. Gracey. Shepherd (Unknown Type) Female, 1 yr 6 mos. Benton, AR. Leonard. American Pit Bull Terrier.

