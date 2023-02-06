Read full article on original website
Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens
Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
What the devil were the Grammys doing letting Sam ‘Satan’ Smith troll most of America?
What’s the best way to piss off half of America in less than five minutes? It would be hard to beat what the Grammys did last night when they had pigtailed, filler-face-plumped Madonna introduce non-binary singer Sam Smith — who first came out as gay, then gender-fluid, and now demands to be called “they” — to perform a duet of a song called “Unholy,” with a transgender artist named Kim Petras, in which Smith dressed up as Satan in red tunic, hat and horns while dancers performed a devil-worshipping ritual around him, as “they” and Petras sang about a married couple...
2023 Grammys: How to watch Beyoncé vs. Adele, Bad Bunny and more
The 65th annual Grammy Awards this Sunday night, Feb. 5, honor the best of the music industry, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host. The show promises a packed lineup of contemporary stars, iconic veterans and promising newcomers, and will include special big-name performances to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The Grammys will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, on CBS television stations and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.Beyoncé leads this year's nominees, with nine nods from the Recording Academy. Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with eight.All eyes will be on a handful...
I was Sam Smith's background singer at the Grammys — here are 8 things that surprised me about the experience
Tenin Terrell sang with Sam Smith at the 2018 Grammys after going through strict security procedures and a surprisingly quick sound check.
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Republicans Rage Over Sam Smith's Grammy Performance: 'This Is Evil'
Conservatives expressed their horror at the singer's supposedly "satanic" performance with Kim Petras at the Sunday show.
Sam Smith Hid Kim Petras Under Their Dress On "SNL," And It Was Honestly Mind-Blowing
Sam and Kim came to the show to perform "Unholy," and they turned in a truly unforgettable performance, too.
Ted Cruz declares the Grammys 'evil' after Sam Smith's Satan-themed set has conservatives saying it encourages devil-worship
Cruz was responding to a clip of Sam Smith at the Grammys posted by podcaster Liz Wheeler, who said: "Demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan."
‘SNL’: Sam Smith Recruits Kim Petras and Sharon Stone for Dramatic Performances of ‘Unholy’ and ‘Gloria’
Sam Smith’s third stint as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest saw the singer perform “Unholy” and the title track off of Gloria, their upcoming fourth studio album, which is set to be released on Jan. 27. For “Unholy,” Kim Petras, who features on the track, was on hand to sing her part of the hit song, emerging from beneath Smith’s extravagant pink skirt when her first verse arrived. But Petras wasn’t the only surprise guest during Smith’s performance. When it came time for them to perform “Gloria,” Sharon Stone made an unexpected appearance to help the singer debut the...
Sam Smith, Kim Petras Bring Satan, Cages and Whips to Grammys in Fiery ‘Unholy’ Performance
Sam Smith just outdid their recent “Saturday Night Live” performance with “Unholy” collaborator Kim Petras in a horror movie-inspired performance of the smash hit. Smith started the song in red leather, surround a fleet of dancers that evoked Samara from “The Ring,” before cutting to Petras dancing in a cage, flanked by some dominatrices wearing satanic headgear. Smith also donned a satanic top hat, as huge flames heated up the stage. Smith and Petras won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance earlier in the evening, and Petras gave an emotional speech. “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m...
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Sam Smith fans call out Grammys reporter for misgendering singer
Sam Smith’s fans have called out a reporter for misgendering the singer while covering the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet. Smith, who uses they/them pronouns, arrived at the awards show with their “Unholy” collaborator Kim Petras on Sunday (5 February). They were accompanied by their music video co-stars Gottmik and Violet Chachki from RuPaul’s Drag Race. While discussing Smith’s red carpet look, a reporter with the Associated Press said: “Sam Smith has had a lot of controversy around his outfits this past year, I love that he’s continuing to push the mould, love that he’s continuing to break out...
Kim Petras Smashes Grammys History As First Trans Woman To Take Home Best Pop Duo Award
Pop music's biggest night of the year — the Grammys — is back once again. Looks from the 2022 Grammys last year had us talking for months (and they are lining up to be just as iconic again this year). However, award shows aren't only about the music and the fashion. For many stars, these shows serve as an opportunity to shed a light on their identities and causes they care about. At the AMAs in November 2022, Dove Cameron made her acceptance speech a heartfelt dedication to the queer community.
Brutally honest reviews of every 2023 Grammys performance, including Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Stevie Wonder
The Grammys brought us a stacked and uniformly strong line-up of performances from Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Lizzo and more. Here's how they ranked.
Grimes comforts Charli XCX over Grammys and calls the ceremony ‘irrelevant’
Grimes has been comforting Charli XCX on social media after she expressed her confusion at not being nominated.The 30-year-old pop artist released her fifth studio album Crash last March, but the singer was not included in the Grammy nominations.“Me not being nominated for a grammy for crash is like mia goth not being nominated for an oscar for pearl and only further proves that people don’t wanna see hot evil girls thrive,” wrote the singer on an Instagram caption accompanied by a selfie.Canadian musician Grimes was quick to jump in and comfort Charli for missing out, and used the...
Battalion Texas AM
Review: Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’
Sam Smith’s Gloria is a heartfelt cry of sexual liberation and newfound self-confidence. Released on Friday, Jan. 27, “Gloria” (2023) is the British singer-songwriter’s fourth studio album, following their 2020 release, “Love Goes.” The album, which includes features from artists like Jessie Reyez, Kim Petras, Koffee and Ed Sheeran, interestingly showcases Smith’s experimentation with genre, maintaining a fairly cohesive theme across the majority of the tracks.
musictimes.com
Grammys 2023 50th HipHop Anniversary Performance Missy Elliott, Grandmaster Flash, More!
The Grammy Awards has always been a place of celebration of triumph and success in the music industry. Every year, new artists and their works of art are recognized by The Recording Academy for their commercial and cultural impact on people not just in the United States but also in the world.
Michael Bolton?!? ‘Impractical Jokers’ reveal which stars they want to work with on the show
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With all their success over the last decade, you’d figure that the “Impractical Jokers” could work with anyone they wanted. After all, look at some of the stellar guest stars who will appear during the upcoming 10th season of the show: Rocker Bret Michaels, NBA star Anthony Davis, singer/songwriter Kesha and rapper Post Malone, to name just a few.
‘Impractical Jokers’ almost arrested? Prank with Post Malone wasn’t their only run-in with NYPD while filming Season 10
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Brian “Q” Quinn of “Impractical Jokers” and rapper Post Malone nearly got arrested while filming a challenge for Season 10 of the comedy troupe’s hit show on truTV and TBS. It turns out that that wasn’t the Jokers’ only brush...
Eminem’s daughter announces engagement on social media
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Eminem’s daughter is getting married. Hailie Jade, 27, daughter of the rapper and ex-wife Kim Scott, posted to Instagram on Monday that she’s engaged to longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock. The couple met while attending Michigan State University in 2016. “Imagine having to ask...
