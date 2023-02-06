ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens

Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
New York Post

What the devil were the Grammys doing letting Sam ‘Satan’ Smith troll most of America?

What’s the best way to piss off half of America in less than five minutes? It would be hard to beat what the Grammys did last night when they had pigtailed, filler-face-plumped Madonna introduce non-binary singer Sam Smith — who first came out as gay, then gender-fluid, and now demands to be called “they” — to perform a duet of a song called “Unholy,” with a transgender artist named Kim Petras, in which Smith dressed up as Satan in red tunic, hat and horns while dancers performed a devil-worshipping ritual around him, as “they” and Petras sang about a married couple...
CBS New York

2023 Grammys: How to watch Beyoncé vs. Adele, Bad Bunny and more

The 65th annual Grammy Awards this Sunday night, Feb. 5, honor the best of the music industry, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host. The show promises a packed lineup of contemporary stars, iconic veterans and promising newcomers, and will  include special big-name performances to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The Grammys will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, on CBS television stations and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.Beyoncé leads this year's nominees, with nine nods from the Recording Academy. Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with eight.All eyes will be on a handful...
Herbie J Pilato

Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life

He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Sam Smith Recruits Kim Petras and Sharon Stone for Dramatic Performances of ‘Unholy’ and ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith’s third stint as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest saw the singer perform “Unholy” and the title track off of Gloria, their upcoming fourth studio album, which is set to be released on Jan. 27. For “Unholy,” Kim Petras, who features on the track, was on hand to sing her part of the hit song, emerging from beneath Smith’s extravagant pink skirt when her first verse arrived. But Petras wasn’t the only surprise guest during Smith’s performance. When it came time for them to perform “Gloria,” Sharon Stone made an unexpected appearance to help the singer debut the...
Variety

Sam Smith, Kim Petras Bring Satan, Cages and Whips to Grammys in Fiery ‘Unholy’ Performance

Sam Smith just outdid their recent “Saturday Night Live” performance with “Unholy” collaborator Kim Petras in a horror movie-inspired performance of the smash hit. Smith started the song in red leather, surround a fleet of dancers that evoked Samara from “The Ring,” before cutting to Petras dancing in a cage, flanked by some dominatrices wearing satanic headgear. Smith also donned a satanic top hat, as huge flames heated up the stage. Smith and Petras won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance earlier in the evening, and Petras gave an emotional speech. “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
The Independent

Sam Smith fans call out Grammys reporter for misgendering singer

Sam Smith’s fans have called out a reporter for misgendering the singer while covering the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet. Smith, who uses they/them pronouns, arrived at the awards show with their “Unholy” collaborator Kim Petras on Sunday (5 February). They were accompanied by their music video co-stars Gottmik and Violet Chachki from RuPaul’s Drag Race. While discussing Smith’s red carpet look, a reporter with the Associated Press said: “Sam Smith has had a lot of controversy around his outfits this past year, I love that he’s continuing to push the mould, love that he’s continuing to break out...
The List

Kim Petras Smashes Grammys History As First Trans Woman To Take Home Best Pop Duo Award

Pop music's biggest night of the year — the Grammys — is back once again. Looks from the 2022 Grammys last year had us talking for months (and they are lining up to be just as iconic again this year). However, award shows aren't only about the music and the fashion. For many stars, these shows serve as an opportunity to shed a light on their identities and causes they care about. At the AMAs in November 2022, Dove Cameron made her acceptance speech a heartfelt dedication to the queer community.
The Independent

Grimes comforts Charli XCX over Grammys and calls the ceremony ‘irrelevant’

Grimes has been comforting Charli XCX on social media after she expressed her confusion at not being nominated.The 30-year-old pop artist released her fifth studio album Crash last March, but the singer was not included in the Grammy nominations.“Me not being nominated for a grammy for crash is like mia goth not being nominated for an oscar for pearl and only further proves that people don’t wanna see hot evil girls thrive,” wrote the singer on an Instagram caption accompanied by a selfie.Canadian musician Grimes was quick to jump in and comfort Charli for missing out, and used the...
Battalion Texas AM

Review: Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith’s Gloria is a heartfelt cry of sexual liberation and newfound self-confidence. Released on Friday, Jan. 27, “Gloria” (2023) is the British singer-songwriter’s fourth studio album, following their 2020 release, “Love Goes.” The album, which includes features from artists like Jessie Reyez, Kim Petras, Koffee and Ed Sheeran, interestingly showcases Smith’s experimentation with genre, maintaining a fairly cohesive theme across the majority of the tracks.
The Staten Island Advance

Michael Bolton?!? ‘Impractical Jokers’ reveal which stars they want to work with on the show

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With all their success over the last decade, you’d figure that the “Impractical Jokers” could work with anyone they wanted. After all, look at some of the stellar guest stars who will appear during the upcoming 10th season of the show: Rocker Bret Michaels, NBA star Anthony Davis, singer/songwriter Kesha and rapper Post Malone, to name just a few.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
