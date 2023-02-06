Chris Brown just backtracked on his outrageous comments about Robert Glasper. On Monday, February 6, the rapper took to his Instagram Story to issue an apology to the newly minted Grammy winner for hurling insults at him on social media after he defeated Brown in the Best R&B Album category. “Congratulations my brother.. I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys," the "Strip" artist wrote in a screenshot of a direct message between himself and Glasper, where he copped to the fact that his comments “came off really rude and mean.”“After doing my...

2 DAYS AGO