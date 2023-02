The city of Peoria and Vitalant are hosting a blood drive, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 14, at the Pinnacle Peak Public Safety Facility, 23100 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy.

There is a critical need for blood so every donation makes a difference.

All donors will receive a voucher for a ticket to a city of Peoria spring training game.

To schedule your appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code: 10053034.