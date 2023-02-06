ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Crews start release of toxic chemicals from derailed train cars in danger of exploding near Ohio-Pennsylvania line

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews start release of toxic chemicals from derailed train cars in danger of exploding near Ohio-Pennsylvania line.

