ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SolarEdge Launches its First Battery Virtual Power Plant Supporting Great Britain’s National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36NcgE_0keQxD5100

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023--

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the launch of its first Battery Virtual Power Plant supporting Great Britain’s National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service (“DFS”). The service is available to thousands of SolarEdge Home Battery owners across Great Britain with eligible smart meters, that are now able to earn financial incentives utilizing their stored battery energy during DFS peak demand events, which will be used to stabilize the grid.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005394/en/

New Battery Virtual Power Plant launched within Great Britain’s National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the DFS, energy suppliers have been asking participating customers to reduce their electricity consumption during pre-scheduled demand events. Starting today, SolarEdge Home Battery owners will be able to seamlessly minimize their grid consumption during each event and earn financial incentives by leveraging their stored battery energy. In addition, battery owners with an eligible export meter can earn even higher financial incentives by exporting their excess battery energy back into the grid. SolarEdge’s innovative technology will automatically optimize the battery charge and discharge during each demand event, maximizing homeowners’ benefits while helping to stabilize the grid.

Meir Adest, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at SolarEdge Technologies, commented: “This is a prime example of the transformational impact that battery storage can have in future grid stabilization and how homeowners can play their part. SolarEdge is dedicated to improving the ways energy is generated, stored and consumed and we believe that advances in solar and storage technologies are key to unlocking value at both the local and grid level. Our innovative technology simplifies the participation in demand response programs in a way that is smarter, more intuitive and more profitable for system owners.”

SolarEdge is listed on the approved providers list taking part in the ESO Demand Flexibility Service, here.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC-optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions.

SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005394/en/

CONTACT: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

Lily Salkin Global Public and Media Relations Manager

Lily.salkin@solaredge.com

+972-522028240Dana Noyman Head of Corporate Communications and Global PR

dana.noyman@solaredge.com

+972 54 999 8809

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA EUROPE UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER ENERGY UTILITIES TECHNOLOGY BATTERIES ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY HARDWARE

SOURCE: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

PUB: 02/06/2023 05:00 PM/DISC: 02/06/2023 05:02 PM

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava

For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
Futurism

Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery

Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
TechSpot

Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say

Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
Joel Eisenberg

Global Scientists Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging, But Can Only the Wealthy Elite Afford the Treatments?

Recent scientific advances in the field have been cause for optimism, but affordability may be out of reach for most. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, EurekaAlert.org, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, and GreekReporter.com.
The Verge

Cash-strapped EV startup Arrival is laying off half its workforce

Arrival, an electric vehicle startup based in the UK, said it was laying off 50 percent of its employees in a bid to reduce costs. The company also named a new CEO, Igor Torgov, who previously served as executive vice president of digital at the company. Arrival, which announced last...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
636K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy