Injury Report: Warriors Without Curry as OKC Thunder Look to Build Momentum

Oklahoma City's injury report remains steady, but Golden State will be without Stephen Curry who is sidelined with a knee injury.

Oklahoma City enters Monday coming off a blowout win over Houston the last time they stepped on the court, and are in search of another defining win.

The Thunder continue to push toward the All Star Break after a hot January, which ended with a loss to the Warriors. The Thunder continue to reach a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star break.

The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key. Lu Dort remains on the injury report with a hamstring injury. Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury, which continues to sideline him.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent as he continues to nurse an ankle injury, but has made progress in his return.

OKC is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Thunder will not face superstar Stephen Curry when they travel on Monday as he will miss extended time with a leg injury. Andre Iguodala remains out as well.

Health and depth will be key factors in the matchup.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Lu Dort: Out: Right Hamstring Strain

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Ousmane Dieng: Out: G League On Assignment

Golden State Warriors:

Stephen Curry: Out: Left Superior Tib/Fib Strain

Andre Iguodala: Out: Right Hip Soreness

Tip-off for the Warriors and Thunder is slated for 9 p.m. at Golden State, the Warriors are currently 3.5-point favorites.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.