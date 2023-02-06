Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Women’s Basketball: McMahon scores 25, No. 13 Buckeyes beat Minnesota 93-63The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
MLB news: Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins
As the start of the 2023 World Baseball Classic draws ever closer, there is plenty of MLB news surrounding how the rosters are going to shape up, including notes from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins on that topic. Also, one Boston Red Sox player sounds like he is ready to prove the doubters wrong in 2023.
Correa to skip World Baseball Classic with wife due next month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa made a mutual decision that the shortstop will skip the World Baseball Classic for family reasons, with his wife expecting a baby during the tournament. The Twins announced Monday that Correa will not participate with the Puerto Rico national team for...
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager
Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
Twins, Parker Bugg Agree To Minor League Deal
The Twins have signed reliever Parker Bugg to a minor league contract, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. He’d reached minor league free agency at the end of last season following seven years in the Marlins’ system. Bugg, an LSU product, entered the professional ranks as a...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
FOX Sports
Should Astros' Jeremy Pena be in the Almost Elite Shortstop tier? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's Shortstops and have San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts and Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette in The Almost Elite Tier. Do you agree?
batterypower.com
Braves News: Ronald Acuna to the WBC, Matt Olson, more
We are on the home stretch to pitchers and catchers reporting, as most of the transactions that were going to happen have happened already. It was reported on Wednesday that Ronald Acuna had been given permission to play in the World Baseball Classic by the Braves and has chosen to do so, a reverse from the team’s prior opinion. This is not the first time that the Braves have reversed an initially cautious decision regarding Acuna’s knee injury. The good news is that Acuna has reportedly had no issues with his knee as of late.
Will the Twins trust their rotation more in 2023?
Coming into this offseason, one of the Minnesota Twins’ main objectives was to bolster the team’s starting pitching. It’s been an area of focus for the Twins every offseason in recent memory.
Valdez Skipping World Baseball Classic To Focus On Astros
Framber Valdez was advised by new general manager Dana Brown on decision to skip World Baseball Classic.
Golfing At Minnesota Twins Ballpark? Okay, Set Your Tee Time!
Tee'm up, let'm fly! This summer for one weekend you won't need a batting glove at Target Field. A golf glove will be more appropriate as Upper Deck Golf returns to the home of the Minnesota Twins. The Twins will be on the road June 8 & 9 so fans...
Rangers Spring Training Preview: Jonathan Ornelas
Jonathan Ornelas has worked his way up the Texas Rangers minor-league system and is an intriguing, multi-position prospect.
Comments / 0