Second Jury Convicts Man Of 1981 Murder In Carmel
A man first charged more than 41 years ago in the brutal killing of a Carmel woman has been convicted of murder, according to an announcement Wednesday from the office of the Monterey County District Attorney. A jury convicted Michael Scott Glazebrook, 67, of Seaside, in the 1981 murder of...
Two hikers rescued by helicopter in icy Death Valley National Park
"There's always snow up there in the winter. It surprises a lot of people."
Earthquake recovery continues on Northern California coast
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
Southwest is having a California flight sale with one-ways as low as $29
Book a trip to Los Angeles for $60 roundtrip.
Californians could vote on allowing felons to vote from state prisons
Californians may get to decide whether those convicted of felonies should be allowed to vote while incarcerated.
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
MedMen, California's 'Apple Store of weed,' is on the verge of collapse
"I think there was significant disagreement as to whether or not MedMen was worth what MedMen said it was worth."
California storms left behind a 'generational snowpack.' What that means.
California's mountain snowpack is the largest it's been in decades, thanks to a barrage of atmospheric rivers in late December into January. The snow is a boon for the state's water supply but could also pose a flood risk as the season progresses. Measurements completed last week show that Sierra...
These Hawaii beaches offer spectacular stretches of sand and surf
When endless sand and surf are calling.
This Tahoe lodge is among the top-rated U.S. ski hotels by guests
Hotels.com guests love this recently expanded spot.
Nevada governor orders collection of all K-12 school audits
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered all Nevada public schools to collect and report third-party audits to his office, a move in line with calls during his campaign to evaluate K-12 resources statewide. Lombardo's office will consolidate audits already required into one report, with...
Splurge on a hot tub hotel room for Valentine's Day
In the mood for a steamy getaway?
Bill would require Holocaust education in WVa schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Public schools in West Virginia would be required to teach about the Holocaust and other genocides under a bill passed by the state Senate on Thursday. The Senate’s vote was 32-0 with two members absent. It now goes to the House of Delegates. West...
Memes mock Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kyrsten Sinema for SOTU outfits
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kyrsten Sinema were ruthlessly mocked online for their outfit choices at Tuesday's State of the Union Address.
