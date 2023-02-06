Read full article on original website
Texas National Guard soldier patrolling border shoots migrant after struggle: report
A Texas National Guard soldier shot a migrant over the weekend during a struggle, according to reports.
'It's a failure for us': Migrants at the Southern US border are reportedly frustrated with the mobile app that's supposed to speed up asylum appointments
Migrants are reportedly grappling with tech issues on the CBP mobile app and are struggling to secure an appointment, the AP reported.
First migrants cross into U.S. from Mexico using mobile app
CIUDAD JUAREZ/MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Migrants on Mexico's northern border on Wednesday began entering the United States using a mobile app designed to facilitate the process of applying for asylum, although several quickly reported difficulties in using the system.
Military.com
White House Initiative Leaves Deported Veterans in Limbo
SAN ANTONIO — Marcelino Ramos said he joined the U.S. Marines Corps at 17 because he felt a duty to serve and because a recruiter in a pressed-blue uniform promised him citizenship. Ramos, now 54, had no idea that the country he swore to protect would deport him. Ramos...
Advocates wary of new migrant processing facility in California
"What we're urging is for CBP to be transparent and allow community organizations to review and inspect location," said Rios.
Chinese nationals captured after crossing into Texas illegally, paid smugglers $35K each
Three nationals were apprehended in Mission, Texas on Tuesday after each paying $35,000 to be smuggled illegally across the U.S.-Mexico border.
Can I lose my legal permanent residency in the United States?
The U.S. Embassy in Havana has dedicated a recent video to clarify whether it is possible to lose legal permanent residency in that country. As part of their "30 tips in 30 days" they have explained what happens if a person with legal permanent residence has remained for more than a year outside the United States.
Migrants Arrested in Arizona Show Smugglers Desperation
Early last year, Arizonans were polled on which issues are most important to them. Illegal immigration is one issue near the top of the list. Arizona is a battleground state, like Florida and Pennsylvania, with races from the Governor’s Race to the Senate and even the Presidency being decided on razor-thin margins.
‘They didn’t tell us anything’: Venezuelan migrants say they’re being sent to Utah
Immigration advocates and Utah officials say migrants from Venezuela are being sent to Utah and other states by Border Patrol and Department of Homeland Security. However there are no reports of migrants being bused from Texas and Florida by state governments.
Asylum-seekers in Tijuana say migrants from other regions get priority at border
But some of the migrants are telling Border Report they are noticing many in line are coming from the Reynosa-McAllen Texas region and not from Tijuana.
Biden lawsuit cans $80M shipping container wall along Arizona border, residents detest court decision: "It was working."
A lawsuit filed by the Biden administration resulted in the removal of shipping containers that had been placed, under the authority of former Gov. Doug Ducey, to bridge gaps in the unfinished border wall between Mexico and Arizona. Arizona farmers are upset about it, according to a news report.
Illegal crossings at ‘freezing’ Canadian border surge during migrant crisis
Border Patrol agents in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire apprehended more people illegally entering the US from Canada in the past three months than in the previous two years combined. Officials in the federal agency’s eastern “Swanton Sector” saw a 743% increase in apprehensions and encounters between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 compared to the same period in 2021, sector chief, Robert Garcia said last week in a press release. In December, a record 441 people were detained by US Border Patrol and Customs at the Canadian border in the region after flying to Canada from at least 19 countries, according...
Shelter operators fear they won’t have space for expelled Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Juarez shelters operators are worried about a possible spike in expulsions of Haitians, Nicaraguans and Cubans who try to skirt the U.S. government’s new remote asylum application program. The Department of Homeland Security on January 6 began requiring citizens from those countries to secure an American sponsor, complete an online […]
Kamala Harris angers Arizona officials by ignoring border on visit to state: 'Trying to hide the truth'
Arizona Sherriff joined "Fox & Friends" to respond to Kamala Harris' refusal to visit the border during Arizona visit, says the Biden administration is responsible for the crisis.
Migrants from many countries are arriving at the US-Mexico border. Here's why
Twenty years ago, migrants who crossed the southern U.S. border mostly came from Mexico. Now they are from many countries.
Registry: a peculiar way to apply for permanent residency in the United States
A little known program is available to the immigrant population thanks to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). It facilitates the application for permanent residency, but certain requirements must be met.
Russian, Chinese migrants showing up at US-Mexico border after South Americans banned
Hundreds of migrants fleeing Russia, China, Georgia and Peru are now showing up at the US-Mexico border and seeking asylum — replacing migrants from Central and South America who have been blocked from entering the country. “There are a lot of people from Russia, a lot of Georgians, and Chinese,” Fernando Quiroz, Director of AZ-CA Humanitarian Coalition told The Post of what he’s seen in recent weeks. More than 80,000 migrants have crossed into the US through Yuma in the first four months of the current fiscal year, which began in October — making it the third busiest immigration hot spot in the...
Texas Democrat denies 'absurd' allegations the border was 'sanitized' for Biden: 'Not in our best interest'
Rep. Veronica Escobar fired back at claims that President Biden was given a ‘sanitized’ border during his visit to El Paso, which marked his first trip to the border as president.
Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Get 28,000 Mexican Soldiers to Police Border?
Former president Donald Trump alleged he had threatened the Mexican government with tariffs to secure the troops.
Petition to remove conditional residency. Procedure
A perfectly normal situation is that citizens of other countries wish to become U.S. permanent residents by marrying U.S. citizens. However, unlike obtaining a Green Card based on other reasons, this other type of obtaining residency requires different processes.
