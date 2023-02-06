ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCTV 5

Community accepting Valentine’s Day cards for seniors

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - It might get lost in the shuffle with the hype of the Super Bowl in just a few days but, in less than a week, people across the country will celebrate Valentine’s Day. Now, for a second consecutive year, a community in Blue Springs is asking for a little extra love.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Leaders in Kansas City discuss ways to reduce violent crime

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City officials push for $30 million violence prevention effort

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nine Kansas City Councilmembers are introducing legislation Wednesday for $30 million over the next five years appropriated for violence prevention programs across the city. The councilmembers in favor of the proposal are calling on City Manager Brian Platt to help find a way to budget...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Dog saved after falling through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake

SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

Genesis School pushes back against intentions to shut down school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Charter Public School Commission announced it intends to shut down Genesis School, citing low test scores. But Genesis School said the data proves otherwise. Just days after a revocation hearing was held, the school said the commission would be making a huge mistake...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas faith leaders to converge on Statehouse, demand Medicaid expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Faith leaders from all over the Sunflower State will converge on the Kansas Statehouse to demand legislators make necessary expansions to the Medicaid program. For nearly a decade, the Kansas Faith Democracy says the state has been eligible to increase access to affordable health insurance through...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Booking an Airbnb at the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Chiefs bar in AZ taking in transplants

KANSAS CITY, MO
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police ask for help in finding missing infant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has asked the public for help in finding a missing 1-month-old boy. The Kansas City Police Department stated Namir Hopkins, described as weighing 7 pounds 8 ounces and just 20 inches long, was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants with stars on them.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: William Storey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - William Storey is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation. According to KC Crime Stoppers, Storey’s last known address was in the area of the Broadway Extension and Harlem Road. He is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for missing 17-year-old last seen Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. According to the police, Shakir Thomas was last seen around 6 a.m. that day in the area of 110th and Cypress. At that time, he was on foot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC men face life sentences for kidnapping and murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court on Monday, Feb. 6, for his role in a kidnapping conspiracy. Marco A Sosa-Perea, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 10 years in federal prison without parole. His co-defendants, Jonathan M. Bravo-Lopez,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCFD battles building fire near 22nd & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you saw a rather large plume of smoke coming from somewhere near downtown KC, it was likely the building fire that crews were battling on Tuesday evening. The Kansas City Fire Department was dealing with a two-alarm building fire in the area of E....
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Snowfall temporarily shuts down KCI airfield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The multiple inches of snow that fell on Kansas City early Thursday morning shut down KCI’s airfield for about a half hour, as crews worked to clear the snow on the runways. Kansas City International Airport sent out the alert at 6:40 a.m., noting...
KANSAS CITY, MO

