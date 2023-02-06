Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Community accepting Valentine’s Day cards for seniors
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - It might get lost in the shuffle with the hype of the Super Bowl in just a few days but, in less than a week, people across the country will celebrate Valentine’s Day. Now, for a second consecutive year, a community in Blue Springs is asking for a little extra love.
KCTV 5
Woman convicted of running illegal daycare in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The demand for daycare providers continues to rise, as does the risk of sending your child off to an unlicensed provider. In Leavenworth County, Kansas, a daycare was just forced to shut down and the provider has been convicted. Debbie New, a 62-year-old from Lansing,...
KCTV 5
Investigators, relatives ask for tips to help solve Alesha Reade’s homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnda Reade said she worried the minute she reached out to her sister Alesha and never heard back. Someone killed Alesha Reade two years ago this week. An investigation into her homicide is ongoing. Relatives said 45-year-old Alesha Reade was a mother of eight children...
KCTV 5
Leaders in Kansas City discuss ways to reduce violent crime
A leading casino trade group estimates more than 50 million people plan to put money on the game to the tune of $16 billion in all. Investigators, relatives ask for tips to help solve Alesha Reade’s homicide. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Her dismembered body was discovered in February...
KCTV 5
Kansas City officials push for $30 million violence prevention effort
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nine Kansas City Councilmembers are introducing legislation Wednesday for $30 million over the next five years appropriated for violence prevention programs across the city. The councilmembers in favor of the proposal are calling on City Manager Brian Platt to help find a way to budget...
KCTV 5
Dog saved after falling through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake
A leading casino trade group estimates more than 50 million people plan to put money on the game to the tune of $16 billion in all. Investigators, relatives ask for tips to help solve Alesha Reade’s homicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Her dismembered body was discovered in February...
KCTV 5
Genesis School pushes back against intentions to shut down school
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Charter Public School Commission announced it intends to shut down Genesis School, citing low test scores. But Genesis School said the data proves otherwise. Just days after a revocation hearing was held, the school said the commission would be making a huge mistake...
KCTV 5
Kansas faith leaders to converge on Statehouse, demand Medicaid expansion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Faith leaders from all over the Sunflower State will converge on the Kansas Statehouse to demand legislators make necessary expansions to the Medicaid program. For nearly a decade, the Kansas Faith Democracy says the state has been eligible to increase access to affordable health insurance through...
KCTV 5
Booking an Airbnb at the Super Bowl
Leavenworth police are investigating the death of a high school student after a fight following a pickup basketball game. Teacher in KC transforms hallway into stadium ahead of Super Bowl. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. “It’s something that takes a lot of hard work but, at the end of the...
KCTV 5
Chiefs bar in AZ taking in transplants
Teacher in KC transforms hallway into stadium ahead of Super Bowl. “It’s something that takes a lot of hard work but, at the end of the day, it’s just to hear the reactions. If it brings five minutes of joy during this special time in Kansas City, that’s what we’re all about.”
KCTV 5
Kansas City police ask for help in finding missing infant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has asked the public for help in finding a missing 1-month-old boy. The Kansas City Police Department stated Namir Hopkins, described as weighing 7 pounds 8 ounces and just 20 inches long, was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants with stars on them.
KCTV 5
Winter Weather Coverage: Driving conditions, forecast, closings, power outages
Teacher in KC transforms hallway into stadium ahead of Super Bowl. “It’s something that takes a lot of hard work but, at the end of the day, it’s just to hear the reactions. If it brings five minutes of joy during this special time in Kansas City, that’s what we’re all about.”
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: William Storey
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - William Storey is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation. According to KC Crime Stoppers, Storey’s last known address was in the area of the Broadway Extension and Harlem Road. He is...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for missing 17-year-old last seen Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. According to the police, Shakir Thomas was last seen around 6 a.m. that day in the area of 110th and Cypress. At that time, he was on foot.
KCTV 5
KC men face life sentences for kidnapping and murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court on Monday, Feb. 6, for his role in a kidnapping conspiracy. Marco A Sosa-Perea, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 10 years in federal prison without parole. His co-defendants, Jonathan M. Bravo-Lopez,...
KCTV 5
Pub Rock Live a home away from home for Chiefs fans in Arizona
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pub Rock Live is the biggest and wildest Chiefs bar in Phoenix, and Wednesday night it planned to host all the fans coming into town for some Super Bowl excitement. Marty Bean is one of the hundreds of the Kingdom who has made his way...
KCTV 5
Worlds of Fun plans to hire 3,000 seasonal ambassadors ahead of 50th Anniversary season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun announced Monday plans to hire more than 3,000 seasonal ambassadors in preparation for the theme-park’s 50th Anniversary season. In a release, the park said it anticipates filling most of those roles during a week-long hiring blitz from Feb. 18-24. Worlds of...
KCTV 5
KCFD battles building fire near 22nd & Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you saw a rather large plume of smoke coming from somewhere near downtown KC, it was likely the building fire that crews were battling on Tuesday evening. The Kansas City Fire Department was dealing with a two-alarm building fire in the area of E....
KCTV 5
Snowfall temporarily shuts down KCI airfield
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The multiple inches of snow that fell on Kansas City early Thursday morning shut down KCI’s airfield for about a half hour, as crews worked to clear the snow on the runways. Kansas City International Airport sent out the alert at 6:40 a.m., noting...
KCTV 5
Five Topeka police officers cleared in fatal October shooting of Taylor Lowery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Five Topeka police officers will not face charges after shooting and killing a man who rushed them with a knife last year, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Kagay said on Tuesday that Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers found Topeka police justifiably believed that Taylor...
Comments / 0