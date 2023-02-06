Read full article on original website
Related
Google Chrome will become dangerous for millions of devices next week – find out if you’re affected
MILLIONS of PC owners have been warned Google Chrome may become buggy and unsafe as soon as next week. The tech behemoth is making a major change to the world's most popular web browser in line with Microsoft. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 were recently dropped, meaning anyone still using...
aiexpress.io
The ‘race starts today’ in search as Microsoft reveals new OpenAI-powered Bing, ‘copilot for the web’
The “race begins right this moment” in search, mentioned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at a particular occasion right this moment at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. “We’re going to maneuver quick,” he added, as the corporate announced a reimagined Bing search engine, Edge net browser and chat powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and generative AI.
CNBC
Microsoft CEO Nadella calls A.I.-powered search biggest thing for company since cloud 15 years ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. "I have not seen...
This is how Microsoft will compensate websites Bing and ChatGPT steals information from
Microsoft's positioning of Bing and Chat-GPT will spur an arms race with Google that could crush small, independent websites, and make the internet dumber as a result.
msn.com
Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Will Challenge Google Search
Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its Bing search engine that incorporates the technology behind ChatGPT, an AI system for conversational and creative responses that marks the first big chance in years to get ahead of search king Google. Bing now is an "AI-powered co-pilot for the web,"...
What's under the hood of Microsoft's 'new Bing'? OpenAI CEO says it's powered by ChatGPT and GPT-3.5
Sam Altman said OpenAI's blockbuster AI technology including ChatGPT and GPT-3.5 are helping supercharge Microsoft's Bing search tool.
Futurism
Microsoft Appears to Have Accidentally Launched New Bing With ChatGPT Functionality
After reports that Microsoft had plans to integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot into its Bing search engine, we may have now gotten an unintentional sneak peek. According to The Verge, it appears an early version of the chatbot integration accidentally went live on Bing, before disappearing almost as quickly as it cropped up.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Microsoft announces AI-upgrades to Bing search engine and Edge browser
On Tuesday, Microsoft announced improvements to the Bing search engine and Edge browser. The company revealed the new AI-powered Bing homepage, which allows users to search, get answers, chat, and create. Yusef Mehdi, Corporate VP and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft, previewed how it functions. Not only does the updated version give you more detailed answers, but the chat feature allows you to get very specific with your questions. One example Mehdi showcased was asking the engine to plan a 5-day trip to Mexico, and it delivered.
CNBC
How Zelle is different from Venmo, PayPal and CashApp
Zelle is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which is co-owned by seven of the nation's big banks. The payment app launched in 2017 as competition in the peer-to-peer space began heating up with PayPal's Venmo and Block's Cash App. More than half of smartphone users in the...
Engadget
Twitter will now remember your tab preference on Android and iOS
When Twitter introduced its curated at the start of this year, the feature shipped with an oversight. If you closed the Twitter app or web client after switching to the platform’s reverse chronological “Following” timeline, both would default back to the For You feed after you came back. At the , Twitter took an initial step to address that oversight, tweaking the web client to remember the tab you left off at before closing your tabs. At the time, the company said a similar fix was “coming soon” for Android and iOS. That fix is now available.
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Bing model ‘more powerful’ than ChatGPT
Right on the heels of Google announcing Artificial Intelligence chatbot Bard, Microsoft has beefed up its search engine Bing with the latest AI sensation, OpenAI's ChatGPT. "Search has remained the same since the last major inflection," Microsoft corporate VP Yusuf Mehdi said at the event on Tuesday announcing the update, adding that "the user experience is the same as 20 years ago."
We tried the AI-powered version of Microsoft Bing. Its huge, user-friendly search box and detailed responses make it so much better than Google.
Insider gave the search engine Bing a try after Microsoft announced the integration of an AI language tool it said is more powerful than ChatGPT.
The Verge
Twitter can now default to the ‘Following’ timeline on iOS and Android
Twitter’s iOS and Android app will now default to showing you the last timeline tab you selected, whether it’s the algorithmic “For You” or the reverse chronological “Following” list. The company rolled out this feature on the web in late January after it changed the system for selecting your timeline earlier that month.
aiexpress.io
Google and Microsoft prepare dueling generative AI debuts
Google and Microsoft, in separate shock bulletins, confirmed they plan to supply dueling generative AI debuts over the following two days. At the moment, Google unveiled a brand new ChatGPT-like chatbot named Bard, because it races to catch up within the wake of ChatGPT’s large viral success (rising faster than TikTok, apparently). In a blog post, CEO Sundar Pichai that Bard is now open to “trusted testers,” with plans to make it obtainable to the general public “within the coming weeks.”
WDIO-TV
Microsoft bakes ChatGPT-like tech into search engine Bing
REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against...
Engadget
Apple's retail staff is reportedly testing its 'buy now, pay later' service
The Apple Pay feature will let customers split the cost of purchases. Apple has expanded the internal testing for its Pay service's buy now, pay later feature to include its retail employees, according to Bloomberg. When the tech giant's experimental features make their way to its retail staff, that's typically a sign that it's going to be released in the near future. Apple Store workers started testing the company's credit card in 2019 a month before it became available, and staff at its HQ visitor center tested Tap to Pay shortly before the first partner companies like Square and PayPal launched support for the payment solution.
Apple Insider
Google & Microsoft gearing up for AI chatbot market battle
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft announced an event on Tuesday minutes after Google introduced its ChatGPT rival "Bard," in what could be the Redmond giant's attempt to fire back in the AI chatbot market. On Monday, Google confirmed...
Microsoft supercharges Bing and Edge with customized ChatGPT — so what about Windows 12?
Microsoft finally confirmed OpenAI integration in the all-new Bing search engine and Edge browser. Could an AI-powered operating system be next?
TechCrunch
Google’s AI-powered ‘multisearch,’ which combines text and images in a single query, goes global
As Google previously explained, multisearch is powered by A.I. technology called Multitask Unified Model, or MUM, which can understand information across a variety of formats, including text, photos, and videos, and then draw insights and connections between topics, concepts, and ideas. Google put MUM to work within its Google Lens visual search features, where it would allow users to add text to a visual search query.
Android Authority
How to clear Google Play Store cache and data
Clearing the Play Store cache and data is the same as any other Android app. The Google Play Store is the heart and soul of Android devices. It’s where you get apps and games, and apps and games define your experience. However, sometimes the Play Store likes to act up. Deleting the app’s cache and data is a common troubleshooting step in these types of instances. We’ll show you how to clear Google Play Store cache and data.
Comments / 0