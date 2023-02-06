Sylacauga Parks and Rec director Steve Masters named Recreational Professional of the Year

Read full article on original website
Birmingham to Spend $4 Million on Home Rehab Program
Birmingham residents will have a short window this month to apply for the Critical Home Rehabilitation Program, which will distribute more than $4 million to homes in need of repair around the city. That’s the most the city has ever dedicated on housing rehabilitation, Mayor Randall Woodfin told councilors on...
Anniston City Council Address the Repair of the Korean War Memorial and Removal of Historic Trees
Anniston, AL – The City of Anniston held their regularly scheduled work session and city council meeting on Tuesday, February 7th. This item is on the consent agenda. These are minor changes to be able to process revenue. There was an office position that needed slight modification that altered the schools budget.
UAB and RMC Announcing New Affiliation
Birmingham, AL – The University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Health System and The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston (RMC) take a step forward for rural healthcare with a Letter of Intent to affiliate.
sylacauganews.com
Company falsely claiming affiliation with SCS athletic department soliciting to Sylacauga businesses
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A non-regional, sports graphic design company claiming to be working with the Sylacauga City School’s (SCS) athletic department has recently made solicitation calls to businesses in Sylacauga. The company, based in Idaho, is attempting to sell t-shirt advertising on behalf of the SCS athletic department.
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Sylacauga City Council holds first February forum
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga City Council met Tuesday night, Feb. 7, at 6:00 p.m. with a work session prior to the meeting at 5:00 p.m. At the meeting, Mayor Jim Heigl made two Month of February proclamations. The first was for Career Technical Education Month. Students and administration...
sylacauganews.com
Quick step into the record books for Cha Cha Time and Corey Reynolds
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – When we are talking about Cha Cha Time and her owner Corey Reynolds, we are not horsing around!. Corey Reynolds is a 52-year old man that has a passion for clearing his mind after a long day of work. Corey is an Ultrasound Technician at Coosa...
Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
Jefferson County special education aides surprised by new enforcement of job requirement
Two dozen special education aides working in a local school district are being told they must show proof they have met a two-decade-old set of federal and state education requirements or their jobs could be in jeopardy. At issue is a 2004 law -- and a lack of compliance that...
wbrc.com
More than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson Co. told they need more qualifications to keep their jobs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says they are getting reports of more than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson County Schools being told by their administration that they need new qualifications to meet a federal requirement to keep their jobs. Local AFT President Erika...
2023 Baseball in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Here is the 2023 high school baseball schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County; will be updated when schedules are made available. Oxford at Oak Mountain (2)
etxview.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from Jan. 23-30
Harassment was reported in Alexander City. Burglary was reported in Alexander City. Theft was reported in Alexander City. A theft of property was reported in Alexander City. A dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City. A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City. A domestic incident was...
Sweet Tea Restaurant in Birmingham closed for good
Sweet Tea Restaurant, a meat-and-three cafeteria-style restaurant with a Greek flair in Birmingham’s Midtown district near UAB, has closed for good. The restaurant announced on March 23, 2020, that it was closing temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, but it never reopened. In recent weeks, the building at 2205...
You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South
Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery Mayor cites 2000 new jobs, $1.7B in capital investments, lower crime in State of the City Address
In his annual State of the City address, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed cited a long list of accomplishments over the past year, including attracting a record breaking $1.7 Billion in capital investments creating more than 2000 new jobs. From Mentoring Programs to Reducing Crime. Speaking at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex...
New Alabama Power CFO named among Southern Co. executive moves
Southern Company has announced a new chief financial officer for Alabama Power as part of a second round of executive appointments announced this year. Montgomery native Moses Feagin, currently serving as senior vice president, treasurer and CFO at Mississippi Power, will become Alabama Power’s CFO March 1. Last month,...
passporttoeden.com
12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama
Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
Midnight in Mulga: How an Alabama man froze to death inside his family home
Jeffrey Montgolf is one of at least three men who died from exposure to the cold in just the last year in Jefferson County, a drastic increase from previous years, when only four men had frozen to death over an entire decade, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
WSFA
Millbrook pastor’s home severely damaged in fire
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking at what is left of his home after a fire, Peter Cova finds it hard to believe how fast it all happened. “I was cooking dinner, started the stove, and the fire erupted out in the kitchen,” he said. Within a few minutes, smoke filled his home.
Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake
Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
