decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors
Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
coinjournal.net
Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals
Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
dailyhodl.com
Over 60% of Dogecoin Holders in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Investors Sitting on Losses: IntoTheBlock
A leading blockchain analytics firm reveals that more than 60% of meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are in profit while the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red. According to IntoTheBlock, 63% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while 35% are sitting...
CoinDesk
FTX Bankruptcy Judge Allows Company to Subpoena Founder Bankman-Fried, Other 'Insiders'
U.S Judge John Dorsey ordered that FTX's new leadership and its official creditor committee can subpoena the crypto exchange's founders and former executives, including Sam Bankman-Fried. Gary Wang, Caroline Ellison, Nishad Singh, Constance Wang...
NFT holders are using their digital art as collateral to borrow record amounts of cryptocurrency
DeFi protocol NFTfi reported a record amount of borrowing using NFTs as collateral in January. NFTs boomed in popularity in 2021 and early 2022 but have since seen trading volumes crash. Crypto markets are still recovering from a year-long bear market, though token prices are on the rise again. Non-fungible...
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
CoinDesk
Coinbase's CEO Cites 'Rumors' the SEC May Ban Crypto Staking for Retail Customers
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says he's heard rumors the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would like to ban retail investors from engaging incryptocurrency staking, the income-generating technique at the core of running blockchains including Ethereum.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Investors pin hopes on ETH crossing $1800
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since 20 January, Ethereum has encountered resistance at $1,680. Even so, there is optimism that ETH will reach $1,800 or even higher by the end of February due to the ascending triangular pattern and improvements in investor mood in ETH derivatives. Of course, how ETH performs as it approaches the pattern deadline by mid-February will determine how everything plays out.
dailyhodl.com
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Lender BlockFi Takes Two-Thirds Loss to Settle Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms' Debt
Bitcoin mining firm Bitfarms (BITF) agreed to settle its remaining $21 million of debt withbankrupt lender BlockFi for a single cash payment of $7.75 million, according to a Thursday press release. The miner has...
CoinDesk
Crypto Custody Tech Firm Metaco Taps IBM Execs to Revamp Institutional Push
Metaco, a provider of crypto custody technology, has hired former-IBM digital asset specialist Peter DeMeo and made several other key appointments as the company shrugs off tough market conditions and prepares to drive the next phase ofbig-business crypto adoption.
Pinterest fails to pique Wall Street interest with downbeat forecast
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Image-sharing platform Pinterest Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Monday joining peers Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and Snap Inc (SNAP.N) in sounding the alarm on a still-weak ad market.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Rises to $23.3K as Jerome Powell Repeats 'Disinflationary Process' Comment
While the "disinflationary process" has started, it will take a good deal of time before the U.S. Federal Reserve is ready to declare victory in its fight against rising price levels, said Jay Powell, discussing the economy with Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein.
CoinDesk
Will the SEC Convince a Court It’s Right to Label These Tokens as Securities?
Lawyers have challenged a potentially consequential move from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to build a list of crypto tokens it considers unregistered securities. Nine tokens – most of which traded at...
CoinDesk
Payments Company Affirm Is Shutting Down Its Crypto Business
Payment network Affirm (AFRM) is shutting down the cryptocurrency service it started in 2021, according to a letter toshareholders on Wednesday. Affirm Crypto will close on March 2. The shutdown is part of a...
CoinDesk
WazirX Calls Binance Allegations 'False and Misleading,' Plans to Seek Recourse
Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has said "allegations made by Binance in their blog are false and unsubstantiated," and that with respect to Binance's actions it is taking the necessary steps to seek recourse and protect its legal rights, according to its ownblog post published on Tuesday.
CoinDesk
Three Arrows’ Founder Refused to Comply With Subpoena, Stonewalling Probe, Court Told
Kyle Davies refused to comply with a court subpoena for the books and records of his former crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, a New York court was told in a Tuesday night filing.
CoinDesk
Decentralized Identity Network Space ID Raises $10M
SPACE ID, a startup building a universal name network for decentralized identities, has raised $10 million in a strategic funding round led by crypto investment firms Polychain Capital and dao5. The funding will be used toward developing the network, hiring and new products, according to aMedium post.
CoinDesk
DebtDAO to Burn 18M FTX User Debt Tokens Following Demand Frenzy
Irrational exuberance from crypto traders for the newly issued FTX User Debt (FUD) tokens has resulted in volatile price swings, controversies, millions in trading volumes, and a decision to destroy a majority of the token's supply permanently.
