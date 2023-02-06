ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
coinjournal.net

Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals

Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
CoinDesk

Coinbase's CEO Cites 'Rumors' the SEC May Ban Crypto Staking for Retail Customers

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says he's heard rumors the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would like to ban retail investors from engaging incryptocurrency staking, the income-generating technique at the core of running blockchains including Ethereum.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Investors pin hopes on ETH crossing $1800

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since 20 January, Ethereum has encountered resistance at $1,680. Even so, there is optimism that ETH will reach $1,800 or even higher by the end of February due to the ascending triangular pattern and improvements in investor mood in ETH derivatives. Of course, how ETH performs as it approaches the pattern deadline by mid-February will determine how everything plays out.
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
CoinDesk

Crypto Custody Tech Firm Metaco Taps IBM Execs to Revamp Institutional Push

Metaco, a provider of crypto custody technology, has hired former-IBM digital asset specialist Peter DeMeo and made several other key appointments as the company shrugs off tough market conditions and prepares to drive the next phase ofbig-business crypto adoption.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Rises to $23.3K as Jerome Powell Repeats 'Disinflationary Process' Comment

While the "disinflationary process" has started, it will take a good deal of time before the U.S. Federal Reserve is ready to declare victory in its fight against rising price levels, said Jay Powell, discussing the economy with Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein.
CoinDesk

Will the SEC Convince a Court It’s Right to Label These Tokens as Securities?

Lawyers have challenged a potentially consequential move from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to build a list of crypto tokens it considers unregistered securities. Nine tokens – most of which traded at...
CoinDesk

Payments Company Affirm Is Shutting Down Its Crypto Business

Payment network Affirm (AFRM) is shutting down the cryptocurrency service it started in 2021, according to a letter toshareholders on Wednesday. Affirm Crypto will close on March 2. The shutdown is part of a...
CoinDesk

WazirX Calls Binance Allegations 'False and Misleading,' Plans to Seek Recourse

Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has said "allegations made by Binance in their blog are false and unsubstantiated," and that with respect to Binance's actions it is taking the necessary steps to seek recourse and protect its legal rights, according to its ownblog post published on Tuesday.
CoinDesk

Decentralized Identity Network Space ID Raises $10M

SPACE ID, a startup building a universal name network for decentralized identities, has raised $10 million in a strategic funding round led by crypto investment firms Polychain Capital and dao5. The funding will be used toward developing the network, hiring and new products, according to aMedium post.
CoinDesk

DebtDAO to Burn 18M FTX User Debt Tokens Following Demand Frenzy

Irrational exuberance from crypto traders for the newly issued FTX User Debt (FUD) tokens has resulted in volatile price swings, controversies, millions in trading volumes, and a decision to destroy a majority of the token's supply permanently.
