ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of its new $10.8 million addition that began in August 2021. According to the district’s website, the project includes a major entrance renovation and addition that will have new security features and will house the main, athletic, and nurse’s office in the same location. A new streamlined drop-off area and more staff parking will improve congestion in the parking lot. A new cafeteria and learning spaces were also a part of the project.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO