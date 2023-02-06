Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
DeDecker Family, Cambridge, Named IL Pork Family of the Year 2023
Each year, the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) honors a pork producing family who has contributed to the long-term success of the industry through leadership and pork promotion on the local and state levels. In 2023, IPPA proudly recognizes the DeDecker family of Cambridge as the IPPA Family of the Year.
KWQC
Rock Island-Milan School District opens new $10.8 million addition at high school
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of its new $10.8 million addition that began in August 2021. According to the district’s website, the project includes a major entrance renovation and addition that will have new security features and will house the main, athletic, and nurse’s office in the same location. A new streamlined drop-off area and more staff parking will improve congestion in the parking lot. A new cafeteria and learning spaces were also a part of the project.
977wmoi.com
Local Ford of Galesburg Owner Dan Kuna Says Inventory Coming in at a Faster Pace
The past two years, several businesses faced supply chain issues and concerns. Locally, Ford of Galesburg Owner Dan Kuna says those setbacks are improving and inventory, including parts, are arriving in a timelier fashion:. “Things seem to be getting a little better. Inventory started to come a little bit at...
Pen City Current
West Point Mayor Walker dead at 79
WEST POINT – It’s a sad day for the City of West Point as an icon that helped shape the city’s past, present, and future died early Wednesday morning after battling lung cancer. West Point Mayor Paul Dean Walker, 79, of West Point, Iowa, died at 2:32...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
1470 WMBD
New Amazon fulfillment center opens in North Pekin Thursday morning
NORTH PEKIN, Ill. – A major company will open its first Peoria-area location Thursday morning. Amazon opens its fulfillment center in North Pekin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Despite the rainy, windy weather predicted, Pekin Chamber of Commerce officials will cut the ribbon and open the doors. Chris Setti with...
1470 WMBD
New president of OSF St. Francis named
PEORIA, Ill. – There will be a new person in charge of OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in less than two weeks. OSF HealthCare says as current leader Bob Anderson is now CEO for the central region of OSF, Mike Wells will become president of Saint Francis, effective February 19.
tspr.org
Death investigation in Macomb
Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
KWQC
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
‘The community has really embraced this place’. Galesburg bagel shop seeks assistance to grow
Four days a week, way before sunrise, Keith Anderson is busy rolling dough for bagels that often sell out in a matter of hours at Black Market Bagels. “The community has really embraced this place — I’ve been overwhelmed by that,” Anderson said. “The people in Galesburg really do support local, and that’s been really great.
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire responding to house fire on Madison Ave.
UPDATE (06:31 pm) Two handlines were used to extinguish the fire. Five engines, one ladder truck, and a heavy rescue squad responded to the incident. Estimated damages are at $50,000. UPDATE (05:06 pm) Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall has confirmed the fire started in the basement. Six people have been displaced...
1470 WMBD
Gilly’s Corner Tap owner determined to get liquor license back
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gilly's Corner Tap is appealing to the Iowa Alcohol and Beverages Division after Davenport denied renewing the business's liquor license. The City of Davenport is holding the bar responsible for a shooting that happened on Jan. 5 that left one person dead. "It's been extremely frustrating,...
25newsnow.com
Central Illinois Auto Show canceled for third consecutive year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 33rd annual Central Illinois Auto Show at the Peoria Civic Center is canceled for the third straight year. The Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association announced Monday there were a number of factors that led to the decision. Most notably, the microchip shortage and the number of cars available.
wmay.com
Menard and Macon Counties investigating highway shooting
Authorities in two counties are investigating a shooting incident northwest of Springfield Tuesday. Just before 4:30 pm, Menard County authorities were notified by officials in Mason County that a motorist had been shot but was still traveling southbound on Route 97, with the suspect vehicle – a U-Haul box truck – in pursuit.
Central Illinois Proud
Soldiers mobilize from Peoria to provide aviation support in Middle East
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of families gathered at the 182nd Airlift Wing hangar in Peoria to send off nearly 200 soldiers to deployment. The mobilization ceremony for the 106th Aviation Regiment and the the 935th Aviation Support Battalion took place Tuesday morning as the soldiers readied for deployment to the US Central Command Area of Responsibility.
wpsdlocal6.com
tspr.org
Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified
The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
