It's always exciting when a talented Iowan is featured on a big competition show, especially when that Iowan is just a kid!. Back in December, season 11 of the show 'Kids Baking Championship' premiered on the Food Network. Since then, folks from all over Iowa have been rooting for 13-year-old Nash Roe, an 8th-grader from Clive. Nash started his own baking business back in 2020 called Nash's Confections, which helped him land a spot on the show.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO