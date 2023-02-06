Read full article on original website
Major national store chain closing another Iowa locationKristen WaltersDes Moines, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
KMAland Girls Basketball (2/7): Atlantic grabs share of Hawkeye Ten, Cline scores 41 in win
(KMAland) -- Atlantic grabbed a share of the Hawkeye Ten title, Lo-Ma survived Riverside, F-M proved dominant, Jacquelyn Cline scored 41 for North Nodaway, Auburn won in OT, Sterling escaped & more from Tuesday in KMAland girls basketball. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Atlantic 53 Harlan 51. Paytn Harter had 15 points...
Lumbard carrying Diagonal girls into postseason on 5-game streak, ready for matchup with Lenox
(Diagonal) -- Diagonal girls basketball rides a five-game win streak into the postseason behind the stellar post play of senior Taylor Lumbard. Lumbard has crashed the boards and been a scoring threat for the Maroonettes (14-7) in their wins over Melcher-Dallas, Orient-Macksburg, Lamoni, East Union and Hamburg. "We're very motivated,"...
Men's College Basketball (2/7): DeVries drops doozy in Drake win, K-State grabs pivotal Big 12 win
(KMAland) -- Tucker DeVries had himself a night, Kansas State recorded a crucial Big 12 victory and Missouri got an SEC win on Tuesday. Drake (20-6, 11-4): Drake didn't have much trouble with Murray State (13-12, 8-7) in a 92-68 victory. Tucker DeVries went crazy with 32 points on 10-of-16 shooting while Roman Penn scored 18 points and Garrett Sturtz recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Okay Djamgouz had nine points off the bench.
Lamoni alum Millslagle gets third straight Heart Indoor Field Athlete of the Week award
(Lamoni) -- Lamoni alum and Graceland junior Michael Millslagle is the Heart Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for a third consecutive week. Millslagle won the high jump at the Washburn Open with a leap of 2.15m, breaking the Graceland school and Washburn facility record. Millslagle ranks No. 1 in...
Young Lamoni girls riding ups and downs into postseason opener with Wayne
(Lamoni) -- The Lamoni girls basketball team came into the year with a young squad. After a season of learning and taking bumps and bruises, the Demons open postseason action Thursday night when they face Wayne. "We knew it would be a rebuilding year," Lamoni head coach Kevin Brunner said....
WATCH: Iowa High Schooler Shatters Backboard With a Vicious Dunk
An Iowa high school basketball player had a Shaq-like moment during a game last week. Vance Peiffer, who plays for Waukee, shatter a backboard with a monster dunk. It’s not too often that we see backboards shatter these days, especially at the high school level. But Peiffer threw down an alley-oop with enough force to splinter the backboard. The crowd went berserk.
Misty Rodrick, 46, Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Misty passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Bergen Mercy Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Beloved Valley High School figure dies
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Valley High school is mourning the loss of one of its beloved staffers. Sam Kranovich, a student supervisor for more than 40 years, died Monday night. He was also a long-time fire department volunteer and civic leader. "One of the most difficult things I've...
Lois Wagoner, 76, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. Memorials: Lois Wagoner Scholarship Fund. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery at a later...
Cedric Nelson, 22 of Clearfield, formerly of Lenox
Location:Clearfield Christian Church ~ Clearfield, Iowa. Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ February 9, 2023. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 4 to 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given in Cedric's name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa.
Kenneth "Ken" Garrett, 93, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, February 10, 2023. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. with a Masonic service following at 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Clarinda Foundation or First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda,...
Iowa State men move up in AP Poll
(KMAland) -- Iowa State moved up one spot in the latest Associated Press Poll. The Cyclones moved from No. 11 to 10 in the AP and stayed put at No. 13 in the Coaches Poll. Purdue, Houston, Alabama, Arizona and Texas complete the top five in the AP Poll while Purdue, Houston, Alabama, Arizona and Tennessee are the top five in the Coaches Poll.
Mabel Mary Louise Baker, 109, Northboro, Iowa
Location: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Northboro, Iowa. Memorials: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Northboro. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery: St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Northboro.
Don Crill, 88, Carl, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 10, 2023. Visitation Start:9:30 A.M. Visitation End:11:00 A.M. Memorials:In lieu of flowers, to the Carl Church and/or the Carl Cemetery.
William J. "Bill" Smith, 89, Maryville, Missouri
Location: Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port. Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port or Village Care Center, Maryville. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock...
Carolyn M. Sederburg, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:In lieu of flowers to the Shenandoah First Baptist Church or People For Paws. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Iowa’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’ Contestant Was Sent Home This Week
It's always exciting when a talented Iowan is featured on a big competition show, especially when that Iowan is just a kid!. Back in December, season 11 of the show 'Kids Baking Championship' premiered on the Food Network. Since then, folks from all over Iowa have been rooting for 13-year-old Nash Roe, an 8th-grader from Clive. Nash started his own baking business back in 2020 called Nash's Confections, which helped him land a spot on the show.
Sharon "Eileen" Wissler, 79, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Eileen passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the home of her daughter, Heidi Bates. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Lori J. Monson, 60, of Essex, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Lori passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
