FOX Reno
News 4-Fox 11 to collect monetary, canned good donations for Food Bank of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 and Fox 11 staffers will be outside the Smith's grocery store in south Reno all day Wednesday, February 8 collecting monetary and canned good donations for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Hunger is a major problem across northern...
FOX Reno
Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation offering shuttle service to local ski resorts
NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new service could make your next ski trip a little easier. All the fresh powder has brought plenty of people to the slopes, filling up parking lots and causing quite the traffic headaches on the way to resorts. Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation is offering bus services to alleviate parking issues at resorts due to high traffic.
FOX Reno
Reno Tahoe 2022 room tax collection highest ever recorded
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Statistics released on Feb. 8 by Reno Tahoe showed that 2022 had the highest room tax collection ever recorded in Washoe County. Reno Tahoe released transient lodging and room tax statistics showing 2022’s total of $467,886,384 as the most taxable room revenue ever recorded for a calendar year. Four of the top five all-time revenue-producing months came in 2022, when nine additional records were set for monthly room tax collections.
FOX Reno
Katherine Dunn Elementary School teacher wins $25,000 Milken award
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Enter Liz Barnum’s third grade class at Katherine Dunn Elementary School in Sparks and you will see students in the driver’s seat. Under Barnum’s expert guidance and dedication, they lead lively discussions about learning and track their progress toward mastery. Yet today, the focus was squarely on Barnum when she was caught completely by surprise with a national Milken Educator Award for her achievements and long-range leadership potential in the profession. The honor, created by Lowell Milken, includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize for her own use.
FOX Reno
Reno sees coldest winter in 15 years, surpasses average precipitation for water year
Reno, Nev. (KRNV) — We are not even halfway through the start of the water year, and Reno has already surpassed the average amount of precipitation and average seasonal snowfall. Since October 1, the start of the water year, Reno has received more than eight inches of precipitation (8.08") and almost twenty six inches of snowfall (25.8").
FOX Reno
Florence Drake teacher recognized as one of America's best educators
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — A third and fourth grade teacher at Florence Drake Elementary School in Sparks has dubbed one of the best educators in America. Jason Murray was surprised with a national Milken Educator Award in front his school community on Tuesday morning. The recognition, created by Lowell Milken, includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize that Murray can use however he chooses.
FOX Reno
2 hospitalized after car crashes into tree off Mira Loma Drive in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people are hospitalized after a car crashed into a tree at Mira Loma Drive in Reno Wednesday evening, said the Reno Police Department (RPD). At approximately 5:17 p.m. on February 8, crews responded to a report of a single vehicle...
FOX Reno
Sparks city council to discuss possible settlement with former fire chief
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — The Sparks city council is set to debate a possible settlement with their former fire chief during Monday's meeting. The attorney representing Mark Lawson sent a letter to the city at the end of January demanding more than $441,000 to cover a number of costs including breach of contract and what he describes as "tortious" behavior.
FOX Reno
Economic forecast expert says Reno is not in an affordable housing crisis
Reno, Nev. (KRNV) — Despite fears of a national recession, one economic expert says the country, and especially Northern Nevada, is positioned well to weather any economic challenges. The data points to national unemployment at its lowest point in years and industrial production at one of its highest points....
FOX Reno
Man arrested accused of DUI in deadly head-on crash in Stead
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars accused of driving under the influence after a head-on crash killed a man in Stead early Wednesday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Stead Blvd. and Sagewood Drive just after midnight on February 8 on the report of a crash.
FOX Reno
Man arrested after domestic disturbance leads to standoff with Sparks Police
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police officers arrested a man after an hours-long standoff that began Monday night. The incident began around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 when the Sparks Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at the Park Vista Apartments. The victim told...
