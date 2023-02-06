Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNBA investigating salary-cap claims against Las Vegas AcesHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Exploring Downtown Las Vegas2foodtrippersLas Vegas, NV
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Health officials say norovirus was cause of illness outbreak at Las Vegas school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday announced that preliminary laboratory results show that norovirus was the cause of an outbreak at a Las Vegas elementary school. According to the release, the laboratory results suggest norovirus to be the cause of a gastrointestinal outbreak at...
news3lv.com
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
nevadabusiness.com
New Las Vegas Dental Office Provides Compassionate Care for the Underserved Special Needs Population
Mighty Smiles recently opened its doors in North Las Vegas. Located at 4210 Craig Road and led by the dental team of Drs. Amanda Campbell and Vanna Truong, Mighty Smiles provides full dental care to children up to age 18, in addition to care for special needs patients of all ages.
8newsnow.com
Homeless encampment crisis
Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
capradio.org
California coronavirus updates: Las Vegas airport reports record passenger volume in 2022
Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. 1:16 p.m.: Las Vegas airport reports record passenger volume in 2022. The busy airport handling travelers to and from Las Vegas handled a record 52.7 million passengers in 2022, up more than 2% from the previous record set in 2019, according to a year-end report made public Monday.
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas inmates graduate from Moral Reconation Therapy program
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A couple of inmates at the Clark County Detention Center are moving in the right direction. On Tuesday, two inmates were the first to graduate from the Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT) program. News 3 photojournalist Neb Solomon shares their graduation stories. MORE ON NEWS 3...
Fox5 KVVU
Proposed Hawaii bill would ban ads for Las Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is known as the Ninth Island in Hawaii, but a new bill in the Aloha state proposes banning ads for Las Vegas hotels and casinos. The bill would ban the promotion of casinos or gambling devices licenses by the Nevada Gaming Commission in the islands, and it would impose a 30% tax on vacation packages that promote gambling.
How DNA testing, technology helped solve two 1990s Las Vegas cold case murders
KTNV's Joe Moeller talked to a doctor about how DNA testing and advanced technology helped solve two murders that happened in the 1990s on east Charleston.
Mayor using life experiences to lead the fastest-growing city in Nevada
Forging the future of North Las Vegas, Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown is using her life experiences to lead the fastest-growing city in Nevada.
news3lv.com
NV Energy addresses Las Vegas valley residents' rising energy bills
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're a customer of NV Energy, you might have received an email explaining why bills have gone up lately. The utility company says the main reason is that the price of natural gas has increased by 50% from a year ago. The increase has...
news3lv.com
Fire tears through apartment units in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire gutted a couple of apartment units in the east Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. Crews from the Clark County Fire Department could be seen spraying a building on Karen Avenue near Maryland Parkway. The fire appeared to have damaged at least two units...
This is the plan to clean up Las Vegas homeless encampments, officials say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents at an apartment complex in east Las Vegas say homeless encampments are becoming a problem. “They clean it all out – a couple of days later, they’re all back,” said Lindsey, a resident at the Cottonwood Creek Apartment Complex on Desert Inn Road. “They don’t go far because they don’t have […]
bouldercityreview.com
Planned industrial area in Eldorado Valley angers locals
Some local residents are angry about an upcoming development in the Eldorado Valley that will be part of Henderson, not Boulder City. DIV Industrial, a newly formed real estate firm, announced plans to build a 1.7 million-square-foot logistics industrial center in Eldorado Valley on a 94-acre parcel of land annexed by Henderson last year. The project site, along U.S. Highway 95, is near vast stretches of open desert and massive arrays of solar panels.
Valley man goes from high school dropout to County Commissioner
He went from high school dropout to Clark County Commissioner. William McCurdy II represents the underserved Las Vegas community.
New affordable housing in Historic Westside opens Thursday
Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada will debut a six-unit building at Jefferson Avenue and E Street. NHSSN, with the help of the City of Las Vegas, purchased the property in 2019 and it's been renovated to make a dent in the housing crisis.
news3lv.com
Clear need for Las Vegas supplemental airport as Harry Reid sets new record
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) set a new record for passengers for a calendar year in 2022, officials announced Monday. As the number of people flying in and out of Las Vegas continues to increase, so too does the need for a supplemental airport to alleviate the increasing capacity concerns.
Las Vegas Muay Thai community mourns loss of coach during tragic incident
On Monday, 31-year-old Anthony Greggory Castrejon, died from his injuries after being hit with a metal pipe twice in the head. North Las Vegas police said 19-year-old Miguel Rosas-Gonzalez and 23-year-old Jose Rosas-Gonzalez are facing charges that will likely change after Castrejon's death.
news3lv.com
Next few weeks critical for conserving good snowpack, new research shows
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Snowpack numbers across the west remain strong, but these next few weeks will determine how much the snow will help our wildfire season and Lake Mead. New research shows if the mountains get a few more wet systems, the snow will melt slower, staving off dry conditions and pacing the flow of the Colorado River.
Las Vegas police investigate pharmacy robbery at west valley CVS
Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at a CVS in the west Las Vegas valley.
VIDEO: Vehicle fire on US 95 flyover in Spaghetti Bowl
VIDEO: Vehicle fire on US 95 flyover in Spaghetti Bowl
Comments / 0