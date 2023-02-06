Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Eagles remain mum on indicted rookie Josh Sills ahead of Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles remain tight-lipped regarding the indictment of rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills. Following last week’s announcement by the Ohio Attorney General, the Eagles released a statement:. The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Why Did the Philadelphia Eagles Fire Andy Reid in 2012?
Here's the reason why Andy Reid left the Eagles in 2012. The post Why Did the Philadelphia Eagles Fire Andy Reid in 2012? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
atozsports.com
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Eagles against the Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl, making their second trip in the last six seasons. But they've got a tough task ahead if they plan to outpoint the Chiefs in the Big Game. We've heard all the talk about how easy of a road the Eagles have...
Bears News: Adam Schefter makes a wild claim about first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are going to make the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They were gifted the selection when the Houston Texans won their final game of the season on a miracle play. Now, it seems like they are going to cash in. NFL insider Adam Schefter...
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays
The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: 57 things to know for Super Bowl 57 as Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs vs. Jalen Hurts' Eagles
The NFL's biggest stage is set: Super Bowl LVII will feature two of the NFL's most explosive teams, promising a potential shootout for the Lombardi Trophy. Now, what better way to prepare for the 57th Super Bowl than by soaking up 57 important things to know for the big game? We've got you covered right here, with all the basics -- and a little more:
Eagles, Chiefs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 57
PHOENIX, Az. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Phoenix on Sunday one week before a showdown between two of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks. The Eagles arrived in their team Super Bowl outfits while quarterback Jalen Hurts wore a throwback Eagles jacket. Both team planes had flags out the pilots’ […]
FOX Sports
Eagles' Darius Slay responds to Brandon Aiyuk after jab about NFC championship
Darius Slay didn’t seem too concerned with what could have — or should have — happened during the NFC championship game. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers, of course. But 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk did not think that the best team won. Aiyuk was critical of the Eagles and felt like they got "lucky." To Aiyuk's credit, it's easy to imagine the game would have gone differently, if San Francisco had not lost so many quarterbacks to injury — both in the game and in the regular season.
How many Texans have started at QB in the Super Bowl? Not very many.
Two Texans will take snaps in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday — Jalen Hurts from the Houston area and Patrick Mahomes who grew up outside Tyler — and that's 40% of the total signal-callers from the Lone Star State to start the big game.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 preview: Warren Sharp predicts what Eagles, Chiefs will exploit
I've been analyzing this game for over a week. And yes, these are the two teams supposed to be here. We're lucky enough to get a Super Bowl featuring the best team from the NFC and the best team from the AFC. They've both been under scrutiny all season. When...
CBS Sports
When is the 2023 Super Bowl: Time, date, TV channel, live stream for Super Bowl 57 between Chiefs and Eagles
Kickoff will be here in a matter of days. We're down to one final game in the NFL season: Super Bowl LVII. To punch their tickets to Arizona, the Chiefs took care of business in the AFC title game against the Bengals, and the Eagles had a convincing victory over the 49ers.
Time to Schein: Chiefs Pass Offense versus Eagles Pass Defense
Adam Schein and Evan Washburn discuss who has the edge between the Kansas City Chiefs pass offense and the Philadelphia Eagles pass defense.
Which Eagles Super Bowl team was better?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles' last run to a Super Bowl is much different than the current team's quest for the Lombardi Trophy. Sure, there are similarities. General manager Howie Roseman once again worked his magic, wheeled and dealed and hit on pretty much every player he acquired. But which Super Bowl team is better? How do the teams stack up against each other? Let's take a stab at the position groups below. QuarterbackNick Foles is beloved in Eagles folklore, as he should be. He's an Eagles legend. Foles replaced Carson Wentz, the team's franchise quarterback, caught lightning in a bottle and went on...
