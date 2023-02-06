A migrant tried to commit suicide at the city’s new shelter in Brooklyn on Tuesday, police said. The 26-year-old man was found suffering from self-inflicted stab wounds inside the recently opened shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal around 2:15 p.m., cops said. The man used a shaving razor to cut his right forearm in one of the bathrooms of the housing facility, sources said. He was taken to Lutheran in stable condition. The Cruise Terminal mega-shelter opened in late January and houses up to 1,000 single adult migrant men. Last week, advocates and migrants who had been housed at...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO