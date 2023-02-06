Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Adam Schiff says he is ‘very concerned’ about proposals that ‘would make Israel less democratic’
(JTA) — Rep. Adam Schiff, the Jewish Democrat from California who recently announced a run for the Senate, said that he was “very concerned” about proposed Israeli measures that “would make Israel less democratic or potentially place individuals above the law.”. Speaking to the Jewish Telegraphic...
The Jewish Press
The anti-Bibi Resistance Wants Americans to Trample Israeli Democracy
From the first day of Israel’s existence as an independent state, its political life has been a vicious, zero-sum game, with its major players consistently seeking to delegitimize one another. When you consider that the great rivalry between two of the country’s iconic founding fathers, David Ben Gurion and Menachem Begin, included incidents of attempted murder (such as in the Altalena affair) and a mob to attack on the Knesset (surrounding the debate over accepting reparations from Germany), the current efforts by the left-wing opposition to topple the government of Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu through any means possible don’t seem that awful.
Cleveland Jewish News
Three minor quakes in 24 hours rattle Israel amid efforts to up readiness
Two earthquakes shook Israel on Wednesday evening, measuring 3.3 and 3.9 on the Richter scale, respectively. The first was in central Israel and the second was in Lebanon but felt across the Golan Heights. The temblors followed a 3.5 magnitude quake overnight Tuesday centered 15 kilometers (9 miles) southeast of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli government scrambles to improve earthquake preparedness
The Knesset Internal Affairs and Environment Committee has called for an emergency meeting to review the country’s earthquake preparedness in light of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi to “update and reiterate the steps we need to take.”
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
‘A treasure of humanity’: 102-year-old Nazi prosecutor is still pushing for peace
Ben Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, answered the phone in bright spirits. “Good morning,” he hollered. “Ask your questions.”. Nearly 75 years had passed since Ferencz secured convictions against 22 Nazi death squad commanders responsible for the murder of more than 1 million Jews and others. The trials marked the first time in history that mass murderers were prosecuted for war crimes, and Ferencz was only 27 at the time. He went on to play a crucial role in securing compensation for Holocaust survivors and in the creation of the International Criminal Court at The Hague.
Houston Chronicle
Solomon Perel, Jew who posed as Hitler Youth to survive war, dies at 97
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Solomon Perel, a German Jew who outwitted the Nazis by posing as a member of the Hitler Youth during World War II, an extraordinary story of survival that was dramatized in the 1990 film "Europa Europa," died Feb. 2 at his home in Givatayim, near Tel Aviv. He was 97.
'Pan-Africanist' professor seeks destruction of 'White' American economy through a 'political revolution'
Professor Melina Abdullah, who works at California State University, called for the destruction of White capitalist America on numerous occasions.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
How America Lost Its Grip on Reality
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.In her cover story for the March issue of our magazine, the staff writer Megan Garber argues that Americans are living in a kind of “metaverse,” where the line between entertainment and reality is blurrier than ever. That lack of clarity could be hastening the nation’s descent into conspiracy.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. The GOP is just obnoxious. The police can be...
KCBY
Maher likens 'today's woke revolution' to Mao's communist revolution: 'The person that needs reeducation is you'
WASHINGTON (TND) — Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher apparently had communism on his mind during a recent show, most likely spurred by news of the Chinese balloon floating across American skies at the time. During his opening bit on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday,...
Ivy League professor on MSNBC trashes critical race theory critic as 'fake journalist'
A MSNBC segment blamed structural racism in policing for the death of Tyre Nichols and trashed Critical Race Theory critic Christopher Rufo's journalism.
The Jewish Press
Appalling Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display at TAU
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new exhibition at the Wiener Library for the Study of the Nazi Era and the Holocaust at Tel Aviv University features an appalling children’s board game, “Jews out!” (Juden Raus!). The game was manufactured in Nazi Germany by...
Trump Rages Over Being Left Out of Conservative Event
Trump slammed the Club for Growth as "an assemblage of political misfits, globalists, and losers" after the group left him off their annual guest list.
Controversy Erupts Over Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance: A Deep Dive into the Connection with Iran Protests
The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, made a highly controversial appearance at the most recent Annual Grammy Awards. Her speech, which addressed the ongoing protests in Iran and the importance of supporting human rights and social change, has sparked widespread debate and has been met with mixed reactions from both the public and celebrities alike.
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
White House says Chinese spy balloon was watching ‘sensitive military sites’ and program has been targeting US for years
The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity,” and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive...
Patriotism is dying and anti-American messages are a big reason why| Political strategist
Tricia McLaughlin is a Republican political strategist and the former communications director to Gov. Mike DeWine re-election campaign and the Ohio Republican Party. A recent Morning Consult survey found that just 16% of Generation Z adults, ages 18 to 25, say that they are “proud to live in the United States.”
