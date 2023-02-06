Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred PronounsThe Maine WriterMassillon, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Man pleads guilty to murdering pregnant Akron woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who shot and killed a pregnant woman in April 2022 pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court. Jeremiah Williams, 21, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Akron police said on April 14, 2022, there was a shootout between two groups of...
Girl attacked while heading to bus stop: Streetsboro police
Streetsboro police are investigating after a suspect reportedly attacked a minor as she was heading to the bus stop on Wednesday.
Man found guilty of fatally shooting boy, 15, who was protecting pregnant sister
AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury on Monday convicted a man of fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy who was killed while trying to protect his pregnant sister, authorities say. D’Lawrence Scott, 20, was found guilty of two counts of murder, improper discharging a firearm at a habitation, and...
cleveland19.com
Man found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Akron boy who tried to protect pregnant sister
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - D’Lawrence Scott, 20, was found guilty of murder after shooting 15-year-old Jerry Davis in Akron, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh confirmed on Feb. 6. Walsh said jurors found D’Lawrence Scott guilty of the following charges:. two counts of murder with gun specifications. improper...
Teen robbers take car at gunpoint in Akron
A man and woman told Akron police two teens stole their vehicle at gunpoint at a gas station in the city.
Man wanted on robbery charges in Cuyahoga County accused of murder in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A man who is wanted on multiple charges in Cuyahoga County is now facing a murder charge after he was arrested Monday and accused of the shooting death of a 52-year-old Alliance man. Canton police say Jamarri Harper, 22, tried to run from police, jumping from...
‘Breaks my heart’: Man jailed for failing to make repairs to Cleveland home
Jeffrey Ivey is normally very busy in the month of February, taking pictures at art shows and other Black History events in Cleveland. This year, however, the 60-year-old freelance photographer is locked up in the Cuyahoga County jail for failing to make timely repairs to a century home that once belonged to his grandmother.
Man accused in fishing scandal faces new charge after bowling alley incident
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing a new forgery charge locally.
whbc.com
Canton Murder Suspect Jumps from Window; Caught by Police
Canton Police say a 22-year old man is now facing murder charges after he shot to death a person at a home on Dueber Avenue, SW early Monday morning. Officers arrived at the house and found the victim laying near the entrance to the address. The victim, 52-year old Gary Marx of Alliance, was unresponsive and suffered an apparent gunshot.
2 held up at gunpoint in carjacking at Akron gas station
AKRON, Ohio — Two men, one of them armed with a firearm, robbed two people in the parking lot of a gas station near the Firestone Park neighborhood, taking their vehicle. Police say the victims, a 58-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, were walking to their car Monday at the Marathon gas station on the corner of East Archwood Avenue and Inman Street when the two males approached. One of the males took out a gun and demanded the keys to the victims’ vehicle, a silver 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander.
34-year-old woman found dead inside vehicle in Cleveland with gunshot wound
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday morning inside a vehicle in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Cleveland Division of Police tells 3News that the...
wakr.net
Carjacking on East Archwood Avenue: Police Asking for Tips Featured
Akron police are looking for tips to help them find two carjackers who held up a man and a woman at a gas station in the 700 block of East Archwood Avenue Sunday afternoon, and then drove away in their car. Police say the robbers, who were armed, are likely...
Man believes occupants of car in his driveway are selling daughter fentanyl: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:35 p.m. Feb. 3, a man, 58, reported that a car occupied by two men was in his driveway and that the men were selling what he believed to be fentanyl to his 26-year-old daughter. The woman had been released that day from a drug rehabilitation facility and her...
Watch: Murder suspect attempts to run from SWAT team
Video released from Canton police show the moments a 22-year-old murder suspect jumped from a second-story window and ran from police to avoid arrest.
‘They’re scum’: Neighborhood outraged after resident beaten in robbery
Residents in a neighborhood on Cleveland's west side are up in arms after learning that 56-year-old Joe Lewis, who has been a fixture in their lives for decades, was beaten during a robbery early Wednesday morning.
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria man shot; wife in custody
An Elyria man was hospitalized and his wife is in custody following an early-morning shooting at their home. According to a news release, Elyria police officers were called to a home on the 500 block of North West River Road around 6:35 a.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Steven F. Johnson, 73, was found shot. He was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center and from there was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.
Akron police: 80-year-old’s purse snatched; 2 men arrested
Two 21-year-olds were arrested after an elderly woman was attacked and robbed in a parking lot in Akron Saturday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
80-year-old Akron woman shoved to the ground during purse snatching
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old Akron woman was pushed to the ground during a purse snatching over the weekend in what Akron police are calling a “heartless attack.”. The robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Portage Path.
Indictment: Carjackers armed with AK-47s targeted women at Cleveland-area gas stations
The three suspects made an illicit enterprise of carjackings across the county, and that they specifically targeted women at area gas stations, according to their indictment.
Akron store workers rescue woman, lock doors to protect her from man threatening her, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman reportedly being followed by a man who was threatening to shoot her found safety inside a small tobacco shop in the North Hill neighborhood when workers locked the doors to prevent the man from getting inside. According to police, officers were called to Bill’s...
Comments / 0