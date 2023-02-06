ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

cleveland19.com

Man pleads guilty to murdering pregnant Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who shot and killed a pregnant woman in April 2022 pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court. Jeremiah Williams, 21, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Akron police said on April 14, 2022, there was a shootout between two groups of...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Murder Suspect Jumps from Window; Caught by Police

Canton Police say a 22-year old man is now facing murder charges after he shot to death a person at a home on Dueber Avenue, SW early Monday morning. Officers arrived at the house and found the victim laying near the entrance to the address. The victim, 52-year old Gary Marx of Alliance, was unresponsive and suffered an apparent gunshot.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

2 held up at gunpoint in carjacking at Akron gas station

AKRON, Ohio — Two men, one of them armed with a firearm, robbed two people in the parking lot of a gas station near the Firestone Park neighborhood, taking their vehicle. Police say the victims, a 58-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, were walking to their car Monday at the Marathon gas station on the corner of East Archwood Avenue and Inman Street when the two males approached. One of the males took out a gun and demanded the keys to the victims’ vehicle, a silver 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander.
AKRON, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Elyria man shot; wife in custody

An Elyria man was hospitalized and his wife is in custody following an early-morning shooting at their home. According to a news release, Elyria police officers were called to a home on the 500 block of North West River Road around 6:35 a.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Steven F. Johnson, 73, was found shot. He was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center and from there was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

80-year-old Akron woman shoved to the ground during purse snatching

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old Akron woman was pushed to the ground during a purse snatching over the weekend in what Akron police are calling a “heartless attack.”. The robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Portage Path.
AKRON, OH

