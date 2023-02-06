Read full article on original website
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
After marijuana vote, Missouri House passes bill to make it harder to change constitution
“Marijuana would still be illegal in this state, would still be fully criminalized in this state, if not for the ballot initiative that allowed less than 60% to pass,” state Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat said on the floor Thursday.
KFYR-TV
Senate bill aims to limit foreign ownership of land in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced a plan to restrict the purchase of agricultural land by foreign countries. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 43.2 million acres of land in South Dakota is dedicated to farms and ranches, making agriculture the number one industry in the state.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Nebraska
It’s no secret that Nebraska is a big state. It’s the 16th largest in the country, with more than 77,000 square miles of land. Landowners’ choices today will determine what the state looks like in the coming years. Who are the top players when deciding what the...
House approves immigrant driver's license bill
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House Monday night passed the Licenses for All legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for state driver's licenses. Supporters say Minnesota is home to 80,000 immigrants who either came to this country without permission or overstayed student and tourist visas. They're already driving to jobs, schools and church but live in fear they'll be deported after a routine traffic stop or accident.
Montana lawmakers shoot down law that would help wheelchair users repair their own equipment
More than a decade ago, Congress required car manufacturers to disclose more information, sell parts and share some technology with consumers and non-dealer repair shops, marking a win for the right-to-repair movement. And advocates and members of Montana’s disability community last week testified that a motorized wheelchair was also an essential means for transportation, especially […] The post Montana lawmakers shoot down law that would help wheelchair users repair their own equipment appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations
Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.
KATV
Republican House majority passes Arkansas bill restricting drag shows in the state
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Republican majority in the Arkansas House passed the bill Monday that was initially proposed to restrict drag performances in the state and reclassify them as adult-oriented businesses like strip clubs and escort agencies. Senate Bill 43, which was filed last month by Sen. Gary...
Texas has proposed legislation that would restrict the entry of migrants into the state until they lift covid mandates
During the Trump Administration, Rep. Brian Harrison proposed extending Title 42, which works to keep citizens safe and provide needed safety measures amid the global pandemic.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
South Dakota House Committee passes bill to prevent pipeline from using Eminent Domain
(Pierre, SD) -- A South Dakota House committee is advancing a bill that would prevent owners of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline from using eminent domain to annex land. The bill was approved by the House State Affairs Committee and says that the CO2 pipeline is not a common carrier of a commodity.
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
Montana rancher predicts Biden policies could diminish beef supply: 'Government tape'
Dusty Smith, a rancher in northwest Montana, said the Biden administration is creating red tape, and should focus instead on incentivizing sustainability.
Kait 8
Legislation filed to rename Arkansas Air Force Base
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In 2021, legislation was filed to rename an Arkansas Air Force Base. That legislation ultimately failed. Rep. Rick Crawford is bringing the legislation back to the U.S. House of Representatives. If passed, Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville would be named the National Cold War Center.
Senators Take Bipartisan Action To Legalize Medical Marijuana In North Carolina
A new bill to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina was filed on Wednesday as the first piece of legislation in the state Senate to kick off the bill-filing process in 2023. S.B. 3, from GOP Sen. Bill Rabon and his colleagues from the chamber, Sens. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover...
Idaho lawmaker proposes legislation to punish sanctuary cities, repeal anti-militia law and prohibit colleges from banning guns
BOISE — Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced three pieces of legislation Wednesday that would punish sanctuary cities, repeal the state law banning private militias, and prohibit colleges and universities from banning guns on campus. The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to introduce all three proposals. Foreman proposed adding a new chapter to the state’s immigration code that would prohibit local governments from declaring themselves ‘sanctuary cities,’ or declaring that...
Rumored Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin announces divorce from husband after moving to home of lobbyist, donor
Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a rumored Senate candidate, announced she and her husband of 12 years are divorcing.
Bill would legalize psilocybin in Utah under strict controls
A bill that would legalize psilocybin in Utah under strict controls is set to be unveiled in the state legislature.
GOP state lawmaker plans bill to override local residential lot restrictions, design standards in workforce housing quest
Legislators in Georgia could soon consider a bill to make first-time homebuyers’ homes more affordable, as the entry-level housing market continues to price out many middle- and lower-class families. Rep. Dale Washburn, a Republican from Macon, plans to introduce a bill soon to reduce some of the control of local governments to regulate housing design […] The post GOP state lawmaker plans bill to override local residential lot restrictions, design standards in workforce housing quest appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Bill to give around 76 acres of land back to Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians passes House
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A bill that would give land located in Monroe County back to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians passed the U.S. House on Tuesday, according to a release from Representative Chuck Fleischmann (R - Tenn.). The release said that the bill, HR 548, passed unanimously....
