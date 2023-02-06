ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Senate bill aims to limit foreign ownership of land in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced a plan to restrict the purchase of agricultural land by foreign countries. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 43.2 million acres of land in South Dakota is dedicated to farms and ranches, making agriculture the number one industry in the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Nebraska

It’s no secret that Nebraska is a big state. It’s the 16th largest in the country, with more than 77,000 square miles of land. Landowners’ choices today will determine what the state looks like in the coming years. Who are the top players when deciding what the...
NEBRASKA STATE
KARE 11

House approves immigrant driver's license bill

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House Monday night passed the Licenses for All legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for state driver's licenses. Supporters say Minnesota is home to 80,000 immigrants who either came to this country without permission or overstayed student and tourist visas. They're already driving to jobs, schools and church but live in fear they'll be deported after a routine traffic stop or accident.
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana lawmakers shoot down law that would help wheelchair users repair their own equipment

More than a decade ago, Congress required car manufacturers to disclose more information, sell parts and share some technology with consumers and non-dealer repair shops, marking a win for the right-to-repair movement. And advocates and members of Montana’s disability community last week testified that a motorized wheelchair was also an essential means for transportation, especially […] The post Montana lawmakers shoot down law that would help wheelchair users repair their own equipment appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily News Now

Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations

Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.
ARIZONA STATE
AL.com

Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
MONTANA STATE
Kait 8

Legislation filed to rename Arkansas Air Force Base

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In 2021, legislation was filed to rename an Arkansas Air Force Base. That legislation ultimately failed. Rep. Rick Crawford is bringing the legislation back to the U.S. House of Representatives. If passed, Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville would be named the National Cold War Center.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Idaho State Journal

Idaho lawmaker proposes legislation to punish sanctuary cities, repeal anti-militia law and prohibit colleges from banning guns

BOISE — Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced three pieces of legislation Wednesday that would punish sanctuary cities, repeal the state law banning private militias, and prohibit colleges and universities from banning guns on campus. The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to introduce all three proposals. Foreman proposed adding a new chapter to the state’s immigration code that would prohibit local governments from declaring themselves ‘sanctuary cities,’ or declaring that...
IDAHO STATE
Georgia Recorder

GOP state lawmaker plans bill to override local residential lot restrictions, design standards in workforce housing quest

Legislators in Georgia could soon consider a bill to make first-time homebuyers’ homes more affordable, as the entry-level housing market continues to price out many middle- and lower-class families. Rep. Dale Washburn, a Republican from Macon, plans to introduce a bill soon to reduce some of the control of local governments to regulate housing design […] The post GOP state lawmaker plans bill to override local residential lot restrictions, design standards in workforce housing quest appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy